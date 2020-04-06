AuricFlow7 MT4

AURICFLOW EA — Smart Multi-Pair Expert Advisor
Designed for automated trading across multiple currency pairs.
Fully automated trading system • Forward tested on Cent account • Low drawdown


📊 Set file for reference only :

for foward test scenario i am using this setfile
please doing backtest first for every scenario.  


Note: The forward test was conducted on a Cent account for transparency. Performance may vary depending on broker, market conditions, and account settings. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

____________



Key Stats (for reference only):
  • Total Trades: 4,031
  • Win Rate: 72.04%
  • Profit Factor: 1.84
  • Max Drawdown (Balance): 0.53%
  • Trading Activity: 94.97%
  • Recovery Factor: 51.41
Key Features:
  • Multi-pair support (XAUUSD + major FX)
  • Smart order clustering and risk management
  • Dynamic lot sizing with built-in safety filters
  • Optimized for Cent and Standard accounts
  • Simple setup — attach to chart and it trades automatically
Forward Test Environment (for reference only):
  • Platform: MT4 (Cent Account)
  • Trading Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and other majors
  • Average Holding Time: 1 hour
  • Trades per Week: ≈650
All information is provided for informational purposes only and is not a promise or guarantee of future results.

More from author
AuricFlow7
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
Experts
AURICFLOW EA — Smart Multi-Pair Expert Advisor Designed for automated trading across multiple currency pairs. Fully automated trading system • Forward tested on Cent account • Low drawdown ____________ Set file for reference only : for foward test scenario i am using this setfile please doing backtest first for every scenario.   MT4 >   Download setfile here   MT5 >   Download setfile here   Note: The forward test was conducted on a Cent account for transparency. Performance may var
Global Market Sessions Visual Analyzer
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
5 (1)
Utilities
Global Market Sessions – Visual Analyzer for MT5 A lightweight MT5 indicator that visually maps Tokyo, London and New York sessions, auto-detects broker timezone & DST, and highlights the best liquidity windows for smarter trading. See the market’s rhythm at a glance. Trade with clarity, precision, and confidence. Overview Global Market Sessions is a powerful yet easy-to-use MT5 indicator that visually displays the world’s major trading sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) directly on your chart
FREE
Momentum candle indicator with Heiken
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
Indicators
Momentum Candle Identifier – Precision-Powered Price Action Filter Version 1.75 | Professional-grade MT5 Indicator Take your trading to the next level with Momentum Candle , a powerful and dynamic tool that helps you identify high-conviction momentum candles — those with strong directional body and minimal wicks. Perfect for breakout traders, trend followers, and price action enthusiasts. Key Features: Automatic Threshold Calculation No need to guess body size—this tool dynamically adjust
Trading Performance Calculator Panel
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
Utilities
"Success in trading isn't about perfect predictions - it's about knowing your performance and making informed decisions based on accurate data." Get started now and trade with complete confidence! Introduce  Trading Performance Calculator Panel or " ProfitCalculator"  - Your Smart Trading Companion Transform Your Trading Success with Real-Time Profit Intelligence! Are you tired of guessing your trading performance? Stop flying blind and take control of your trading destiny with ProfitCalcu
GTA Up and Down Assistant
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
Experts
GTA Up and Down Assistant – Smart Grid EA for Cent Accounts Smart Grid. Transparent Panel. Beginner-Friendly. GTA Up and Down Assistant is a professional Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD) and optimized for Cent Accounts . It combines a smart grid trading system with advanced profit management and a transparent information panel that displays balance, equity, floating P/L, daily profit, and spread in real time. Key Features: Smart Grid System – Dynamic pip steps, lot multiplier
