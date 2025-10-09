AuricFlow7 MT4
- Experts
- Akhmad Khoirul Anam
- Version: 7.23
- Activations: 15
AURICFLOW EA — Smart Multi-Pair Expert Advisor
Designed for automated trading across multiple currency pairs.
Fully automated trading system • Forward tested on Cent account • Low drawdown
📊 Forward Test (for reference only):
👉 View Signal on MQL5
Note: The forward test was conducted on a Cent account for transparency. Performance may vary depending on broker, market conditions, and account settings. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Key Stats (for reference only):
- Total Trades: 4,031
- Win Rate: 72.04%
- Profit Factor: 1.84
- Max Drawdown (Balance): 0.53%
- Trading Activity: 94.97%
- Recovery Factor: 51.41
- Multi-pair support (XAUUSD + major FX)
- Smart order clustering and risk management
- Dynamic lot sizing with built-in safety filters
- Optimized for Cent and Standard accounts
- Simple setup — attach to chart and it trades automatically
- Platform: MT4 (Cent Account)
- Trading Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and other majors
- Average Holding Time: 1 hour
- Trades per Week: ≈650