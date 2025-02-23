Gold Whales

5

The hidden secrets and experiences I gained by working in large-scale investment companies for many years allowed me to see how the big market players look at the system and how they control it. Now I translate these experiences into working EAs.

GOLD WHALES EA: AI-Powered Smart Money Trading

Gold Whales EA is an advanced AI-driven trading algorithm designed to track and exploit Smart Money movements with precision. The system analyzes market manipulations, liquidity accumulations, and institutional order flows across multipl

e timeframes to determine optimal trade entries and exits. By leveraging a sophisticated grid system, Gold Whales EA ensures that traders can capitalize on market inefficiencies while managing risk effectively.

Unlike conventional trading strategies that react to price movements, Gold Whales EA anticipates them by identifying key liquidity zones, manipulative price actions, and institutional order blocks. This cutting-edge approach enables traders to move alongside the market makers rather than becoming their prey.

Limited-Time Offer

First 10 copies at $99,   Next price increase: +$100,   Final price: $1999

Why Smart Money Matters

In financial markets, the difference between winners and losers often comes down to understanding Smart Money. Smart Money refers to the strategic capital of major financial players, such as: Banks and Hedge Funds, Institutional Investors, Central Banks, Professional Traders. These entities control liquidity flows and influence price movements in ways that often mislead retail traders. Smart Money operates through calculated tactics, including:

  •  Liquidity Grab – Targeting stop-loss levels of small traders to clear weak positions before making a strong market move.
  •  Manipulative Movements (Stop Hunt and Fakeouts) – Creating price traps to mislead traders and trigger premature entries/exits.
  •  Trend Creation and Institutional Order Flow – Accumulating positions before pushing the market into a trend that aligns with their strategic goals.

Following Smart Money means identifying liquidity pools, institutional order blocks, and key reversal points to trade in the same direction as the market's biggest players.

Gold Whales EA: Advanced Features

  • AI-Powered Smart Money Analysis – Detects and tracks institutional price manipulations, liquidity grabs, and hidden market structures.
  • Grid System – Optimized for entering trades at the most favorable points while minimizing early/late entries.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing – Adjusts trade sizes based on account balance for sustainable risk management.
  • High-Precision Entry & Exit Points – Positions trades at optimal reversal levels to maximize gains.

Recommended

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Time Frame: M15
  • Minimum Lot Size: 0.1
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000
  • Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, ECN
  • Recommended Deposit: $10,000 
  • Recommended Lot Size: 1

Trading Mechanics & Risk Management

Gold Whales EA operates based on real tick data and ensures precision by leveraging institutional trading strategies.

  • Spread Protection – Trades only within a maximum spread of 50 points.
  • Adaptive Entry Strategies – Ensures that trades are placed at high-probability reversal points.

Getting Started

1    AutoTrading in MetaTrader 5.
2    Attach Gold Whales EA to an M15 XAUUSD chart.
3    Adjust settings based on the guide.
4    Start trading with the power of Smart Money!

  •  Recommended: Use a low-spread broker and run the EA on a VPS to ensure 24/7 connectivity.
  •  Test on a demo account before deploying on a live account to optimize settings.

Important Notice!

* This product does not promise miracles or guaranteed profits.
Success requires disciplined usage, solid risk management, and market awareness. GCM GOLD EA is suitable for all trader levels—from beginners to experienced professionals.

* If you have any questions or need a setup file, please contact us with DM. We are here for you!



Reviews 1
thompsonalmeida
227
thompsonalmeida 2025.04.30 12:48 
 

This product will take off, Ali is very attentive, it has not yet been tested on a real account, but the results are surprising.

Recommended products
Inteligente TRex Raptor Rapido
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Robot de Forex configurable al 100%, contiene los parámetros necesarios para configurar el EA Raptor de tal manera que no queme ni una cuenta (ver las tablas), Observe las tablas y elija la mejor configuración. Este EA le permite crear configuraciones seleccionando los parámetros adecuadamente. El EA Raptor se basa en el precio de apertura y si posible tendencia, marcando y adecuándose en cada paso.. por lo que tiene los siguientes parámetros: Lots Inicio(Volumen 1, 0.1 ,0.01).......0.01 (Poner
Expert BDT
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview. The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency. (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calculate
ScalperBunny
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Experts
ScalperBunny  EA ( EAReverseScalp methods) Adaptive Precision Trading for All Market Conditions RegimeSwitch VirtualStops is a next‑generation automated trading system engineered for professional‑grade performance and reliability. It harnesses a regime‑switching core — dynamically alternating between trend‑following breakouts and mean‑reversion reversals — guided by ADX market phase detection to ensure the right tactic is applied at the right time. The trend module aligns with EMA bias and Donc
CTM Expert Advisor MT5
Piotr Wojciech Chodorowski
Experts
Overview This expert advisor is based on statistic model created using historical data. Our model lead to prepare parameters to drive Martingale strategy. It plays on USDCAD pair. To work proper with full strategy EA should be able to open total positions of 3.62 lots (sum of all possible open positions at the same time) and some margin for safety. For example it can be approximately at least 1200GBP with 500:1 leverage on account. It must be able to play 0.01 lots positions. Screenshots presen
TraderAi Algorithmic trading
Razieh Sarani
Experts
Leverage Generative AI like ChatGPT as a Trading  Assistant Trade Smarter with AI-Powered Autonomous Trading Agent. Trade with LLMs and Agentic AI using natural language instead of writing complex algorithms that struggle to adapt to market conditions. Simply describe your trading conditions in plain language — the AI understands your instructions, monitors the market in real time, and executes trades at the optimal moment. Whether you're running a grid trading strategy, using Martingale techni
All Fx Robot
Steve Zoeger
1 (1)
Experts
The All Fx Robot works very well on all Pairs and all Frames. Is fully automated and based on 4 Indicators to filter as many as possible winning trades. =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== => On the lower Frames there are too many small t
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
SmartTrend EA
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
SmartTrend EA – Precision-driven trading with advanced technical indicators. If you've ever traded forex, you know that emotions can influence decisions. Sometimes, you exit a profitable trade too early or stay in a losing one for too long. An EA eliminates this emotional factor, executing strategies based solely on logic and technical indicators. MetaTrader 5 is one of the most popular trading platforms, and this EA is specifically designed to maximize its advanced functionalities. Configurable
BeiDou Trend MT5
Xian Qin Ceng
5 (1)
Experts
Beidou Trend EA is a trend EA with a large profit-loss ratio. Breakout trading is a very old method. It has been widely used since Livermore in the 1900s. It has been more than 120 years. This method is always effective, especially for XAUUSD and Gold with high volatility. I have been using the breakout method to make profits on XAUUSD since the beginning of my investment career. I am familiar with this method. It is old, simple and effective. Beidou Trend EA is improved based on Rising Sun Gold
SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
This expert trading tool utilizes the SuperTrend indicator with a powerful custom optimization metric to help traders find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. Traders enter a position (long or short) when the bar opens above or below the indicator line. You can exit the position when the price "reverse" it's signal or don't exit and let it close based on risks (Take profit, stop loss) or by time exiting at the end of session. Other features include the ability to set Take
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
G Gold
Khalid Ait
Experts
In my early days, I wondered why everyone was obsessed with trading gold. Even though it caused them massive losses, they remained loyal to it! I tried to do the same, mastering gold, but I failed too. So, I conducted my own research to find the answer, and what I discovered was unexpected... g Gold is designed specifically for XAUUSD . You can find the set files in the description below. Visit the profile to check the live signals, test other programs, or subscribe to the public channel for i
SkyNet Fx EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
SkyNet EA uses the Mean Return strategy plus Filters to generate a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, SkyNet EA is for you.  SkyNet EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The SkyNet EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by Tick data, using the
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
SMC Range Breakout EA
Carl Alexander Lundin
5 (1)
Experts
Range Breakout EA – precision-based algorithmic trading using Smart Money Concepts. Leave guesswork behind and trade breakouts with institutional logic. Extensively tested on GBP/JPY and USD/JPY, especially on the H1 timeframe. The EA shows strong performance on both M15 and H4 as well, but we recommend starting on H1 for optimal results. It is encouraged for traders to explore the system's potential on different assets and timeframes. MetaTrader 4:  link   Currency pair: GBPJPY / U SDJPY / XA
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 is an automated trading tool designed to capture opportunities based on Bollinger Bands' reversal conditions. It executes buy trades upon detecting a bullish reversal near the lower band (when the previous candle closes below the lower band and the current candle closes above it, transitioning from red to green) and sell trades for a bearish reversal near the upper band (the opposite scenario). Extensively back-tested, the EA offers precise entry methods, flexible
TW Trend Hunter MT5
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Trend Hunter MT5 – High-Precision Scalping EA for Gold & Trend Strategies TW Trend Hunter MT5 isn’t your average trading bot — it’s a sophisticated, field-tested Expert Advisor built to excel in volatile markets by harnessing clear trend signals and strict risk management. Highlighted Features: Executes only one trade at a time for better risk control Smart trend recognition on both short-term and long-term levels Flexible trading session scheduling to match your strategy Focused entirely
Envelopes Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Envelopes Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Envelopes. Envelopes parameters such as Period, MAShift, Deviation, BuyShift, BuyCandlestickShift, SellShift and SellCandlestickShift can be adjusted. Envelopes Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Envelopes Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
AMPV System
Alexandru Macarov
Experts
EA AMPV System is an automated trading advisor based on the RSI, Bollinger Bands and MACD combined strategy which is well suited for both beginners and experienced traders. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:100 leverage. I recommend to use a 1:100 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS. Optimized for XAUUSD pair on 1 minute timeframe. Due to the simplicity and convenience of this EA every user can give it a try and choose the strategy and the appropriate lot size which will match th
Fast M5
Mojtaba Soltaninejad
Experts
This robot is not such a martingale and is designed based on a special and unique strategy which is beneficial for traders who are looking for quick profitable trading processes, that is why it works in 5 minutes timeframe as well as theCurrency pair of EUR/USD. Instructions for EXPERT settings FastM5: Adjust/select 0.1 for any  any 1000 USD, “refer to the photos attached” It means you need to trade 1 Lat per 10000 USD.
Investments Guru
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Forex Bot Investment Guru Description: Highly Efficient Trading Tool Introduction Among the many tools for trading on the foreign exchange market, the   Investment Guru   forex bot stands out with its advanced internal architecture and unique operating mechanics. Its main goal is to provide traders with the ability to maximize market volatility without promising profits but with a clear structure that encourages purchasing. Operating Principle Investment Guru   employs trend trading methods, all
DCA Guardian
Yulia Azan Sabaeva
Experts
EA 100% focused on GBPUSD on M15. DCA strategy with a basket of up to 5 orders, additions based on percentage deviation, and basket take-profit. Comes with two presets: Funding (conservative): built to pass prop-firm challenges with low drawdown. Turbo (aggressive): same algorithm with higher lot size and equity SL for those seeking speed while accepting higher risk. ️ No external indicators or news filters (pure price execution). ️ Equity SL as % of balance (hard risk cut). ️ Grid-less logic
Ride Trend
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Only gold and bitcoin can be profitable. Trade time is 30 minutes and trend time is 1 hour. You should check the efficiency of this robot at the end of three months. Strong trends make very good profits. There are many inputs for your personalization, but the best settings are defined by default. This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4 (22)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
R1 Deep Seek EA
Canberk Dogan Denizli
Experts
R1 Deep Seek EA - The Ultimate Precision Trading Solution! If you are searching for a highly efficient, consistent, and sustainable trading approach in the Forex market, combined with an advanced mathematically-driven averaging system, then R1 Deep Seek EA is the perfect solution for you! What Makes R1 Deep Seek EA Unique? R1 Deep Seek EA is designed with an intelligent strategy that executes precise and calculated trades. It places multiple buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around
Big Cross
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
Experts
Welcome to the Big Cross MT5 EA. This Expert Advisor (EA) uses support and resistance levels along with candlestick patterns to place orders. I have tested it on some different brokers, all of them gave similar results. The EA avoids using risky strategies like Martingale or Grid. Traders can start with an initial deposit of $100 using 1:500 leverage. Although I have only tested it on GBPUSD with H1 timeframe ( from 2019/01/01 to 2024/06/07 ), you may target other currency pairs as well. The EA
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
Ultimate Machine
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Ultimate Machine EA: Advanced Forex and Metals Trading Robot for MT5 The Ultimate Machine EA is a powerful and adaptable Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading metals (e.g., Gold) and forex pairs on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. With default settings optimized for XAUUSD,   EURUSD, and BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe, as well as GBPJPY on the M30 timeframe, the EA is also highly customizable for other instruments through optimization. Combining a robust trading engine, advanced money management
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (264)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Disco
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (12)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (3)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (27)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.92 (13)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (112 Paid and Free Ais + Voting System + Audit Api) Most EAs in the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks”, but in practice they only run basic logic or rely on unreliable scripts. Aria Connector EA was built with a single, transparent mission: to directly connect your MetaTrader 5 platform with real artificial intelligence models, without middlemen or fake layers. From its very first version, Aria has offered a direct and verifiable link with official GPT models, evo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (471)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum Queen and Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Check
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.4 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
4.33 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (12)
Experts
MultiWay EA is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy. Thanks to broad diversification across nine correlated (and even some typically “trending”) currency pairs — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP and GBPCAD — it captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses. After purchase, please send a private message to receive full setup instructions. Live Signal:  CLICK HERE Current price —   o
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.56 (27)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (13)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (any) Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 50 USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Run without prior setup YES If you’re interested in artificial intelligence in trading, subscribe to my channel. I research the latest advances in machine learning, share free models, and sometimes write mini-ar
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (115)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.77 (66)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (8)
Experts
VectorPrime — Algorithmic System with Multi-Layered Vector Logic VectorPrime is an autonomous trading system engineered for structured execution under multi-timeframe market conditions. At its core lies the concept of vector analysis, where price dynamics are decomposed into directional impulses and matrix-based structures. The system interprets market flow not as isolated signals, but as interconnected vectors forming a coherent market map. Key modules of VectorPrime: Vector Dynamics Engine — i
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (15)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hed
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (8)
Experts
EA New Player   — New Generation Trading Advisor A special offer is in effect at the start of sales: first 10 copies — $299, next 20 copies — $500.  EA New Player is a unique trading advisor for MT5, built on the basis of 7 different classic trading strategies. The advisor was created without the use of artificial intelligence, only on the basis of time-tested technical analysis tools. Its main feature is the transparency of logic, simple settings and versatility for any trader. Attention slow
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.77 (22)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based o
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (3)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (37)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (3)
Experts
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — MT5 trading robot without martingale and grid, with daily position closing. Developed by author of Entry Points Pro, professional trader with over 25 years of experience. LAST copy left at current price! Then price will increase by $100. The HTTP EA uses pending orders, maintains only one trade per instrument, always applies stop-loss and take-profit, and closes positions every day. Works with the following financial instruments: Currency pairs Cryptocurrencies Metal
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.23 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (102)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (9)
Experts
0 copies left at 699 USD (i will raise the price in 4 hours) Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Late Summer Sale – Only for a Limited Time! We are currently running our big summer sale – exclusively for those who want to secure SGear before the official signal is added. The price remains significantly reduced until the signal goes live. Important: As soon as the signal is released, the price will be adjusted – and will increase noticeably. So if you're planning to get started with SGear, now is the best time. A tiered pricing model also applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $5
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Price: 404$ -> 550$ Signal:   ENEA How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevaili
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
HFT AI FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V10 is the most advanced release of our EA so far, rebuilt with fully integrated AI decision-making, multi-AI voting, and dynamic trading logic . This EA is designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively on M1 , with high-frequency entries, smart risk management, and full adaptability. It now combines OpenRouter-connected FREE AIs with advanced filters for precision trading in any market condition. Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea MAIN U
Early Reversion Forex Ea with Rsi Adx Ma Strategy
Karen Peta Kenyon
4.71 (14)
Experts
Update 10 September 2025  New optimized set files created using real tick data are now available. Please message me directly to receive the correct files for your broker.   VERSION 2 JUST RELEASED - MAJOR UPGRADES   A disciplined mean-reversion Expert Advisor for Forex majors & minors Tested across 6 currency pairs on 5 years of data (~1,940 trades) , Neural Vertex blends RSI, ADX, and dual EMA confirmation into a systematic, transparent strategy. No martingale. No grid. No arbitrage t
More from author
GCM Gold EA
Ali Eren Ak
3.67 (3)
Experts
GOLD CAPTURE MINING (GCM GOLD EA) GCM GOLD EA (Gold Capture Mining) is a modern algorithm developed specifically for the XAUUSD pair, focusing not on outdated indicators that fail in ever-changing market conditions, but on real mathematical models that prioritize consistency and logic. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines deep market dynamics with advanced trading algorithms to offer a realistic and sustainable trading approach. By leveraging mathematical structures, GCM GOLD EA minimizes human er
Dolares Gold MT5
Ali Eren Ak
Experts
Dolares Gold MT5 EA Live Signals :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2330471?source=Site 199 USD is a short-term promotional price Dolares Gold MT5 EA  is a next-generation trend-following Expert Advisor designed for traders who value stability, discipline, and long-term growth. Unlike systems that rely on recovery methods such as grid or martingale, Dolares Gold MT5 EA is built on strict risk management with very low stop-loss levels. This ensures maximum protection of capital while deliveri
Filter:
thompsonalmeida
227
thompsonalmeida 2025.04.30 12:48 
 

This product will take off, Ali is very attentive, it has not yet been tested on a real account, but the results are surprising.

Ali Eren Ak
399
Reply from developer Ali Eren Ak 2025.04.30 14:09
Hello, Thanks for review. The new version will offer a better future. Regards
Reply to review