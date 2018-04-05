The Compass EA MT5

  • Experts
  • Burak Er
    Burak Er

    Burak Er

    Digital Creator | Game & App Enthusiast | Web3 Fanatic
    I've been passionate about creating digital experiences since I built my first website at 9 years old. Over the years, I've become a specialist in the game and app industry, especially in mobile development.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 8

The Compass Expert Advisor (EA) is a powerful trading tool designed specifically for Forex pairs, with a primary focus on the EURUSD currency pair. Whether you’re an experienced trader or just starting out, this EA offers a range of features to enhance your trading experience:

Precise Entry Points:
The EA calculates past support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes, enabling it to identify optimal entry points for trades.

Speed and Efficiency:
Built for efficiency, this EA executes trades swiftly, ensuring minimal latency and maximizing your chances of capturing profitable opportunities.

Data Independence:
Unlike some EAs, this one doesn’t rely on historical data or external servers. It operates independently, making it robust and reliable.

Customizable Trading System:
The unique grid-like system allows you to control trading levels, adapting to different market conditions and risk preferences.

Ambitious Traders’ Choice:
Geared toward ambitious traders, this EA avoids risky strategies like Martingale or Grid and focuses on proven price action principles.

Indicator-Free Strategy:
It doesn’t rely on traditional indicators. Instead, it leverages a price action-based approach, enhancing adaptability.

Trending and Ranging Markets:
Whether the market is trending or ranging, this EA adjusts its strategy accordingly, maximizing profit potential.

Compounding Effect:
Activate the compounding feature to accelerate account growth over time.

Math-Based Hedge System:
Utilizes a mathematical hedge system to turn losing positions into winning trades.

Risk Management Options:
Multiple settings allow you to fine-tune risk levels, ensuring capital protection and steady growth.

Spread-Resilient:
Market spreads won’t impact its performance, making it suitable for various market conditions.

Post-Pandemic Adaptation:
Designed to thrive in changing market conditions after the pandemic, it remains effective.

User-Friendly:
Easy to set up and run, even for traders with varying levels of experience.

Capital Flexibility:
Whether you have a small or large account, this EA adapts seamlessly.

Leverage Compatibility:
Works well with different leverage accounts, accommodating your risk appetite.

Continuous Trading:
Trades every day, capturing opportunities around the clock.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis:
Simultaneously monitors multiple timeframes, ensuring comprehensive market insights.

Free Demo Available:

Test the EA risk-free with the demo version to see if it aligns with your trading goals.

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit : $200
  • Account type: Hedge

* Please ask for a setfile if you want to use it on different pairs.
* All the paramaters are self explanatory but send me a message after purchase for a detailed explanation.

*As the developer, I personally use this EA consistently due to its reliability and adaptability.

Feel free to explore the demo version and experience the benefits firsthand. Happy trading! 🚀📈
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BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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