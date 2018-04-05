The Compass EA MT5
- Experts
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Burak ErDigital Creator | Game & App Enthusiast | Web3 Fanatic
I've been passionate about creating digital experiences since I built my first website at 9 years old. Over the years, I've become a specialist in the game and app industry, especially in mobile development.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 8
The Compass Expert Advisor (EA) is a powerful trading tool designed specifically for Forex pairs, with a primary focus on the EURUSD currency pair. Whether you’re an experienced trader or just starting out, this EA offers a range of features to enhance your trading experience:
Precise Entry Points:
The EA calculates past support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes, enabling it to identify optimal entry points for trades.
Speed and Efficiency:
Built for efficiency, this EA executes trades swiftly, ensuring minimal latency and maximizing your chances of capturing profitable opportunities.
Data Independence:
Unlike some EAs, this one doesn’t rely on historical data or external servers. It operates independently, making it robust and reliable.
Customizable Trading System:
The unique grid-like system allows you to control trading levels, adapting to different market conditions and risk preferences.
Ambitious Traders’ Choice:
Geared toward ambitious traders, this EA avoids risky strategies like Martingale or Grid and focuses on proven price action principles.
Indicator-Free Strategy:
It doesn’t rely on traditional indicators. Instead, it leverages a price action-based approach, enhancing adaptability.
Trending and Ranging Markets:
Whether the market is trending or ranging, this EA adjusts its strategy accordingly, maximizing profit potential.
Compounding Effect:
Activate the compounding feature to accelerate account growth over time.
Math-Based Hedge System:
Utilizes a mathematical hedge system to turn losing positions into winning trades.
Risk Management Options:
Multiple settings allow you to fine-tune risk levels, ensuring capital protection and steady growth.
Spread-Resilient:
Market spreads won’t impact its performance, making it suitable for various market conditions.
Post-Pandemic Adaptation:
Designed to thrive in changing market conditions after the pandemic, it remains effective.
User-Friendly:
Easy to set up and run, even for traders with varying levels of experience.
Capital Flexibility:
Whether you have a small or large account, this EA adapts seamlessly.
Leverage Compatibility:
Works well with different leverage accounts, accommodating your risk appetite.
Continuous Trading:
Trades every day, capturing opportunities around the clock.
Multi-Timeframe Analysis:
Simultaneously monitors multiple timeframes, ensuring comprehensive market insights.
Free Demo Available:
Test the EA risk-free with the demo version to see if it aligns with your trading goals.
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: EURUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum deposit : $200
- Account type: Hedge
* Please ask for a setfile if you want to use it on different pairs.
* All the paramaters are self explanatory but send me a message after purchase for a detailed explanation.
*As the developer, I personally use this EA consistently due to its reliability and adaptability.
Feel free to explore the demo version and experience the benefits firsthand. Happy trading! 🚀📈