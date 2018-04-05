The Compass EA MT5



The Compass Expert Advisor (EA) is a powerful trading tool designed specifically for Forex pairs, with a primary focus on the EURUSD currency pair. Whether you’re an experienced trader or just starting out, this EA offers a range of features to enhance your trading experience:





Precise Entry Points:

The EA calculates past support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes, enabling it to identify optimal entry points for trades.





Speed and Efficiency:

Built for efficiency, this EA executes trades swiftly, ensuring minimal latency and maximizing your chances of capturing profitable opportunities.





Data Independence:

Unlike some EAs, this one doesn’t rely on historical data or external servers. It operates independently, making it robust and reliable.





Customizable Trading System:

The unique grid-like system allows you to control trading levels, adapting to different market conditions and risk preferences.





Ambitious Traders’ Choice:

Geared toward ambitious traders, this EA avoids risky strategies like Martingale or Grid and focuses on proven price action principles.





Indicator-Free Strategy:

It doesn’t rely on traditional indicators. Instead, it leverages a price action-based approach, enhancing adaptability.





Trending and Ranging Markets:

Whether the market is trending or ranging, this EA adjusts its strategy accordingly, maximizing profit potential.





Compounding Effect:

Activate the compounding feature to accelerate account growth over time.





Math-Based Hedge System:

Utilizes a mathematical hedge system to turn losing positions into winning trades.





Risk Management Options:

Multiple settings allow you to fine-tune risk levels, ensuring capital protection and steady growth.





Spread-Resilient:

Market spreads won’t impact its performance, making it suitable for various market conditions.





Post-Pandemic Adaptation:

Designed to thrive in changing market conditions after the pandemic, it remains effective.





User-Friendly:

Easy to set up and run, even for traders with varying levels of experience.





Capital Flexibility:

Whether you have a small or large account, this EA adapts seamlessly.





Leverage Compatibility:

Works well with different leverage accounts, accommodating your risk appetite.





Continuous Trading:

Trades every day, capturing opportunities around the clock.





Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

Simultaneously monitors multiple timeframes, ensuring comprehensive market insights.





Free Demo Available:

Test the EA risk-free with the demo version to see if it aligns with your trading goals. Recommendations:

Currency pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit : $200

Account type: Hedge * Please ask for a setfile if you want to use it on different pairs.

* All the paramaters are self explanatory but send me a message after purchase for a detailed explanation.

*As the developer, I personally use this EA consistently due to its reliability and adaptability.





Feel free to explore the demo version and experience the benefits firsthand. Happy trading! 🚀📈