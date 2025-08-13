Antipode

Starpoint Trading is excited to bring you Antipode, a Professional AUDCAD Grid Trading System

Transform Market Volatility Into Consistent Profits With Institutional-Grade Risk Management

Antipode is a sophisticated grid trading Expert Advisor specifically engineered for AUDCAD, combining advanced signal filtering with multi-layered risk protection. Developed by a trader with 10 years of financial markets experience, Antipode prioritizes capital preservation while systematically capturing profit opportunities.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326008 (20% Account Growth in less than 4 months with only 11% maximum drawdown!)

Recommendations:

Currency Pair: AUDCAD

Minimum Deposit: $100 USD ($1000 USD Recommended)

Broker Account type: Razor / Raw for lowest spreads

Timeframe: Any (The EA utilizes the timeframe within the advisor's code)

For best results use one of the following brokers: IC Markets, IC Trading, Pepperstone. Backtesting results in screenshots are from a Pepperstone account.

Important! Please send me a message after purchasing to get a copy of the user manual.

Spread Level Configuration:

Antipode includes two spread optimization modes. "Regular Spread" should be used if your broker only offers >5 points spread on AUDCAD. The "Low Spread" setting is available for advanced users and if your broker offers <5 point spreads on AUDCAD, but should only be used after thorough backtesting on AUDCAD on your specific broker. Using incorrect spread settings can significantly impact performance. Note: If your spread on AUDCAD is above 20 points then it's not recommended to use this EA in any setting.

Key Features:

Advanced Signal System:

  • Proprietary entry signal detection for precise market timing
  • Multi-layered extreme value protection across different market conditions
  • Dynamic threshold filtering to avoid unfavourable trading environments
  • Intelligent market condition assessment
  • Trailing stop loss to maximise profits

Professional Risk Management:

  • Maximum position limits with grid spacing optimised with thorough back-testing
  • Intelligent spread level configuration for different broker types
  • Three lot sizing methods: Auto-Risk, Fixed, or Balance-Proportional
  • Weighted average take profit targeting for optimal exits
  • Built-in cooldown periods to prevent overtrading

Grid Trading Excellence:

  • Optimized grid spacing calibrated for AUDCAD volatility
  • 1.3x lot multiplier for progressive position scaling and optimal recovery
  • Strategic profit targets with trailing stop loss
  • Automatic grid recovery on EA restart
  • Maximum position limits with controlled risk escalation

Optimized Performance:

  • Extensively backtested across differing market conditions and different brokers
  • Specifically calibrated for AUDCAD market characteristics
  • Consistent signal processing for reliable performance
  • Extreme market condition filters - will not trade in periods of extreme volatility

Flexible Starting Position Sizing:

  • Auto-Risk: Choose from 8 risk levels (Very Low to Extreme)
  • Fixed: Set exact lot sizes for consistent exposure
  • Balance-Proportional: Scale positions with account growth

Professional Features:

  • VPS-compatible with full state recovery
  • Comprehensive input validation and error handling
  • Magic number isolation for multi-EA setups
  • Dynamic trade comments with grid step tracking
  • Trailing stop loss

Multi-Layer Protection:

  • Advanced market condition detection with directional trade restrictions
  • Extreme volatility protection

Who Is Antipode For? Antipode is designed for serious traders who understand that consistent profits come from disciplined risk management. Whether you're running a small account or managing significant capital, Antipode's flexible sizing options and robust protection mechanisms adapt to your trading style.

Important Notes:

  • Optimized specifically for AUDCAD (not recommended for other pairs)
  • Recommended for brokers who offer <20 spreads on AUDCAD (Contact me if unsure)
  • Always use "Regular Spread" setting unless you have backtested "Low Spread" on your broker
  • Requires basic understanding of grid trading principles
  • Recommended minimum balance: $1000 USD for proper risk scaling and grid expansion

Start Trading With Confidence - Antipode Combines Institutional Risk Management With Retail Accessibility

Every feature in Antipode exists for one purpose: protecting your capital while systematically capturing market opportunities. Trade smart, trade safe, trade Antipode from Starpoint Trading.

Reviews 2
renzcarloillut
238
renzcarloillut 2025.09.24 20:29 
 

Accurate signal. I've been trading with it for nearly a month (see my comment) with live account and the results have been excellent so far. The developer is also very helpful.

ESTARIX
316
ESTARIX 2025.09.03 04:15 
 

This EA has been doing well so far. Trade entries are precise, so trades may not happen every week. Drawdown has been very low.

