Antipode
- Эксперты
- Simon Reeves
- Версия: 1.8
- Обновлено: 30 ноября 2025
- Активации: 10
Starpoint Trading is excited to bring you Antipode, a Professional AUDCAD Grid Trading System
Transform Market Volatility Into Consistent Profits With Institutional-Grade Risk Management
Antipode is a sophisticated grid trading Expert Advisor specifically engineered for AUDCAD, combining advanced signal filtering with multi-layered risk protection. Developed by a trader with 10 years of financial markets experience, Antipode prioritizes capital preservation while systematically capturing profit opportunities.
Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326008 (20% Account Growth in less than 4 months with only 11% maximum drawdown!)
Recommendations:
Currency Pair: AUDCAD
Minimum Deposit: $100 USD ($1000 USD Recommended)
Broker Account type: Razor / Raw for lowest spreads
Timeframe: Any (The EA utilizes the timeframe within the advisor's code)
For best results use one of the following brokers: IC Markets, IC Trading, Pepperstone. Backtesting results in screenshots are from a Pepperstone account.
Important! Please send me a message after purchasing to get a copy of the user manual.
Spread Level Configuration:
Antipode includes two spread optimization modes. "Regular Spread" should be used if your broker only offers >5 points spread on AUDCAD. The "Low Spread" setting is available for advanced users and if your broker offers <5 point spreads on AUDCAD, but should only be used after thorough backtesting on AUDCAD on your specific broker. Using incorrect spread settings can significantly impact performance. Note: If your spread on AUDCAD is above 20 points then it's not recommended to use this EA in any setting.
Key Features:
Advanced Signal System:
- Proprietary entry signal detection for precise market timing
- Multi-layered extreme value protection across different market conditions
- Dynamic threshold filtering to avoid unfavourable trading environments
- Intelligent market condition assessment
- Trailing stop loss to maximise profits
Professional Risk Management:
- Maximum position limits with grid spacing optimised with thorough back-testing
- Intelligent spread level configuration for different broker types
- Three lot sizing methods: Auto-Risk, Fixed, or Balance-Proportional
- Weighted average take profit targeting for optimal exits
- Built-in cooldown periods to prevent overtrading
Grid Trading Excellence:
- Optimized grid spacing calibrated for AUDCAD volatility
- 1.3x lot multiplier for progressive position scaling and optimal recovery
- Strategic profit targets with trailing stop loss
- Automatic grid recovery on EA restart
- Maximum position limits with controlled risk escalation
Optimized Performance:
- Extensively backtested across differing market conditions and different brokers
- Specifically calibrated for AUDCAD market characteristics
- Consistent signal processing for reliable performance
- Extreme market condition filters - will not trade in periods of extreme volatility
Flexible Starting Position Sizing:
- Auto-Risk: Choose from 8 risk levels (Very Low to Extreme)
- Fixed: Set exact lot sizes for consistent exposure
- Balance-Proportional: Scale positions with account growth
Professional Features:
- VPS-compatible with full state recovery
- Comprehensive input validation and error handling
- Magic number isolation for multi-EA setups
- Dynamic trade comments with grid step tracking
- Trailing stop loss
Multi-Layer Protection:
- Advanced market condition detection with directional trade restrictions
- Extreme volatility protection
Who Is Antipode For? Antipode is designed for serious traders who understand that consistent profits come from disciplined risk management. Whether you're running a small account or managing significant capital, Antipode's flexible sizing options and robust protection mechanisms adapt to your trading style.
Important Notes:
- Optimized specifically for AUDCAD (not recommended for other pairs)
- Recommended for brokers who offer <20 spreads on AUDCAD (Contact me if unsure)
- Always use "Regular Spread" setting unless you have backtested "Low Spread" on your broker
- Requires basic understanding of grid trading principles
- Recommended minimum balance: $1000 USD for proper risk scaling and grid expansion
Start Trading With Confidence - Antipode Combines Institutional Risk Management With Retail Accessibility
Every feature in Antipode exists for one purpose: protecting your capital while systematically capturing market opportunities. Trade smart, trade safe, trade Antipode from Starpoint Trading.
Accurate signal. I've been trading with it for nearly a month (see my comment) with live account and the results have been excellent so far. The developer is also very helpful.