Antipode

Starpoint Trading is excited to bring you Antipode, a Professional AUDCAD Grid Trading System

Transform Market Volatility Into Consistent Profits With Institutional-Grade Risk Management

Antipode is a sophisticated grid trading Expert Advisor specifically engineered for AUDCAD, combining advanced signal filtering with multi-layered risk protection. Developed by a trader with 10 years of financial markets experience, Antipode prioritizes capital preservation while systematically capturing profit opportunities.

Special Introductory Price: $99 USD.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326008

Recommendations:

Currency Pair: AUDCAD

Minimum Deposit: $100 USD ($1000 USD Recommended)

Broker Account type: Razor / Raw for lowest spreads

Timeframe: Any (The EA utilizes the timeframe within the advisor's code)

For best results use one of the following brokers: IC Markets, IC Trading, Pepperstone. Backtesting results in screenshots are from a Pepperstone account.


Spread Level Configuration:

Antipode includes two spread optimization modes. Always start with "Regular Spread" (default setting) which is optimized for standard broker conditions. The "Low Spread" setting is available for advanced users and if your broker offers <5 point spreads on AUDCAD, but should only be used after thorough backtesting on AUDCAD on your specific broker. Using incorrect spread settings can significantly impact performance. Note: If your spread on AUDCAD is above 20 points then it's not recommended to use this EA in any setting.

Key Features:

Advanced Signal System:

  • Proprietary entry signal detection for precise market timing
  • Multi-layered extreme value protection across different market conditions
  • Dynamic threshold filtering to avoid unfavourable trading environments
  • Intelligent market condition assessment
  • Trailing stop loss to maximise profits

Professional Risk Management:

  • Maximum position limits with grid spacing optimised with thorough back-testing
  • Intelligent spread level configuration for different broker types
  • Three lot sizing methods: Auto-Risk, Fixed, or Balance-Proportional
  • Weighted average take profit targeting for optimal exits
  • Built-in cooldown periods to prevent overtrading

Grid Trading Excellence:

  • Optimized grid spacing calibrated for AUDCAD volatility
  • 1.3x lot multiplier for progressive position scaling and optimal recovery
  • Strategic profit targets with trailing stop loss
  • Automatic grid recovery on EA restart
  • Maximum position limits with controlled risk escalation

Optimized Performance:

  • Extensively backtested across differing market conditions and different brokers
  • Specifically calibrated for AUDCAD market characteristics
  • Consistent signal processing for reliable performance
  • Extreme market condition filters - will not trade in periods of extreme volatility

Flexible Starting Position Sizing:

  • Auto-Risk: Choose from 7 risk levels (Very Low to Very High)
  • Fixed: Set exact lot sizes for consistent exposure
  • Balance-Proportional: Scale positions with account growth

Professional Features:

  • VPS-compatible with full state recovery
  • Comprehensive input validation and error handling
  • Magic number isolation for multi-EA setups
  • Dynamic trade comments with grid step tracking
  • Trailing stop loss

Multi-Layer Protection:

  • Advanced market condition detection with directional trade restrictions
  • Extreme volatility protection

Who Is Antipode For? Antipode is designed for serious traders who understand that consistent profits come from disciplined risk management. Whether you're running a small account or managing significant capital, Antipode's flexible sizing options and robust protection mechanisms adapt to your trading style.

Important Notes:

  • Optimized specifically for AUDCAD (not recommended for other pairs)
  • Recommended for brokers who offer <20 spreads on AUDCAD (Contact me if unsure)
  • Always use "Regular Spread" setting unless you have backtested "Low Spread" on your broker
  • Requires basic understanding of grid trading principles
  • Recommended minimum balance: $1000 USD for proper risk scaling and grid expansion

Start Trading With Confidence - Antipode Combines Institutional Risk Management With Retail Accessibility

Every feature in Antipode exists for one purpose: protecting your capital while systematically capturing market opportunities. Trade smart, trade safe, trade Antipode from Starpoint Trading.


Recensioni 2
renzcarloillut
205
renzcarloillut 2025.09.24 20:29 
 

Accurate signal. I've been trading with it for nearly a month (see my comment) with live account and the results have been excellent so far. The developer is also very helpful.

Phillip Hung Do
287
Phillip Hung Do 2025.09.03 04:15 
 

This EA has been doing well so far. Trade entries are precise, so trades may not happen every week. Drawdown has been very low.

