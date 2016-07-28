Follow Me 123

This Expert Advisor uses three blocks of standard indicators. When all three say the same, then it will kick in and trade.

You can change the following settings:

EAName – name showing in the comments field when trading

– name showing in the comments field when trading RiskEquity – risk % of equity depending on Stop Loss

– risk % of equity depending on Stop Loss SL – Stop Loss

– Stop Loss TP – Take Profit

– Take Profit TrendEMA – this EMA is looking for trend. If above this level, it will look for a buy. If below, it will look for sell

– this EMA is looking for trend. If above this level, it will look for a buy. If below, it will look for sell StochasticHi – this is the Stochastic High level. Default is set to 80. Looking for overbought condition

– this is the Stochastic High level. Default is set to 80. Looking for overbought condition StochasticLo – this is the Stochastic Low level. Default is set to 20. Looking for oversold condition

I run it on EURUSD M15, but I recently started using it with all the major pairs with great results as well.

It works best with low spreads.

Like people always say; Try it out on a demo account and then go for real if you like it. But never ever trade with money you cannot afford to lose. This is a simple rule in everything people do.

I hope you will like this Expert Advisor just as much as I do and do not forget to rate it here and leave your comments.

Happy trading!