Follow Me 123

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5

This Expert Advisor uses three blocks of standard indicators. When all three say the same, then it will kick in and trade.

You can change the following settings:

  • EAName – name showing in the comments field when trading
  • RiskEquity – risk % of equity depending on Stop Loss
  • SL – Stop Loss
  • TP – Take Profit
  • TrendEMA – this EMA is looking for trend. If above this level, it will look for a buy. If below, it will look for sell
  • StochasticHi – this is the Stochastic High level. Default is set to 80. Looking for overbought condition
  • StochasticLo – this is the Stochastic Low level. Default is set to 20. Looking for oversold condition
I run it on EURUSD M15, but I recently started using it with all the major pairs with great results as well.

It works best with low spreads.

Like people always say; Try it out on a demo account and then go for real if you like it. But never ever trade with money you cannot afford to lose. This is a simple rule in everything people do.

I hope you will like this Expert Advisor just as much as I do and do not forget to rate it here and leave your comments.

Happy trading!

Reviews 1
felixchang
474
felixchang 2018.01.22 08:39 
 

This is not a get rich overnight EA (at least I have not come across one yet). I think the key is good SL control, good percentage win and over the long run, you still seeing the money flowing in.

This EA has everything I am looking for and not to mention the excellent support.

This is one of the few EA I am keeping for sure to run for good money.

Appreciate excellent work from Staffan.

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Mind the Gaps
Staffan Ofwerman
Experts
This Expert Advisor is using three Moving Averages to find the direction of the trend. There is three different Moving Averages that has to be in the right order and the EA is looking for this in different timeframes to make sure it's in the order to trade. Then the EA will look for both the Stochastic and RSI in different timeframes before everything is looking good. Now it will take a BUY or SELL trade, depending on the indicators. It will set the Stop Loss and Take Profit depending on the hig
Part of ATR
Staffan Ofwerman
Indicators
This indicator is just a simple ATR indicator. It calculates the Average True Range and let you tell it to show the percentage of the ATR. You will then see the % of the ATR on the screen. I like to use it to calculate different things for my trading. If I use the really great AW Recovery System ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/28868 ) there is a great strategy made by the developer, where you watch the daily ATR and set the steps calculated on part of the ATR. So if you put the Part of
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felixchang
474
felixchang 2018.01.22 08:39 
 

This is not a get rich overnight EA (at least I have not come across one yet). I think the key is good SL control, good percentage win and over the long run, you still seeing the money flowing in.

This EA has everything I am looking for and not to mention the excellent support.

This is one of the few EA I am keeping for sure to run for good money.

Appreciate excellent work from Staffan.

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