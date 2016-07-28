Follow Me 123
- Experts
-
Staffan OfwermanI am a trader and I help people making profit. Well, I help them with settings and EA's and warnings and whatever I think is great. I have my webpage at upordown.eu where I help them for free and we are a bunch of happy traders there.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 8 January 2018
- Activations: 5
This Expert Advisor uses three blocks of standard indicators. When all three say the same, then it will kick in and trade.
You can change the following settings:
- EAName – name showing in the comments field when trading
- RiskEquity – risk % of equity depending on Stop Loss
- SL – Stop Loss
- TP – Take Profit
- TrendEMA – this EMA is looking for trend. If above this level, it will look for a buy. If below, it will look for sell
- StochasticHi – this is the Stochastic High level. Default is set to 80. Looking for overbought condition
- StochasticLo – this is the Stochastic Low level. Default is set to 20. Looking for oversold condition
It works best with low spreads.
Like people always say; Try it out on a demo account and then go for real if you like it. But never ever trade with money you cannot afford to lose. This is a simple rule in everything people do.
I hope you will like this Expert Advisor just as much as I do and do not forget to rate it here and leave your comments.
Happy trading!
This is not a get rich overnight EA (at least I have not come across one yet). I think the key is good SL control, good percentage win and over the long run, you still seeing the money flowing in.
This EA has everything I am looking for and not to mention the excellent support.
This is one of the few EA I am keeping for sure to run for good money.
Appreciate excellent work from Staffan.