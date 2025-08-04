VJX Gold

  • Experts
  • Jhad
  • Versione: 1.50
  • Aggiornato: 22 settembre 2025
  • Attivazioni: 10

VJX GOLD MT4

VJX Gold is an Expert Advisor developed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading.


It is based on over 8 years of trading and development experience, with a focus on long-term consistency and adaptive market analysis.


Key Strengths

  • Proprietary algorithm focused on broader market trends

  • Adaptive risk management to safeguard capital during volatility

  • Smart trade execution logic designed for different market conditions

  • Integrated performance dashboard directly on the chart


Long-Term Vision

VJX Gold EA is designed with a focus on long-term stability and balanced risk management in Gold (XAUUSD) trading.

Whether the market is bullish or bearish, the system adapts to changing conditions, helping traders maintain a consistent and disciplined trading approach over time.


Main Features

  • Proprietary Volatility Analysis – Detects specific market conditions based on internal criteria.

  • Adaptive Drawdown Management – Adjusts exposure in response to market fluctuations.

  • High-Frequency Data Filtering – Focuses on broader market trends rather than short-term noise.

  • Performance Dashboard – Displays real-time trade and system data directly on the chart.


Core Algorithm Components

  • Zero-Point Engine – Defines a daily reference level used for internal calculations.

  • Momentum Analysis Module – Evaluates price movement velocity to assess trend strength.

  • Dynamic Exit Logic – Adjusts potential exit points in response to current market conditions.

  • Capital Protection Protocol – Implements built-in risk controls for managing adverse movements.

  • Risk-Scaling Function – Adapts trade size based on account equity.


Recommended Parameters

  • Broker: Compatible with most brokers

  • Leverage: From 1:30

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (higher deposits may allow more flexibility)

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: Works on multiple timeframes; H1 recommended


Important Notes

Trading financial markets involves risk, and results can vary based on market conditions and user settings. Trading is risky. Past performance does not guarantee future results.




Filtro:
Julido
24
Julido 2025.08.05 22:07 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione