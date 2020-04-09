Protect Your Trades with Professional Risk Management

CYP Trade Manager Basic - Advanced Position Management for MT5

CYP Trade Manager Basic is a sophisticated trade management Expert Advisor designed to protect your trading capital and maximize profit potential through intelligent position management. Perfect for both beginner and experienced traders who want to automate their trade management without the complexity.

🎯 Key Features

✅ Automatic Breakeven Protection

Moves stop loss to breakeven when trade reaches specified profit points

Customizable profit threshold (default: 300 points)

Adjustable buffer to protect against false breakouts (default: 10 points)

Works with both BUY and SELL positions

✅ Smart Take Profit Management

Automatically closes positions before reaching take profit level

Prevents slippage and ensures profit capture

Configurable distance from TP (default: 50 points)

Maximizes profit realization in volatile markets

✅ Advanced Risk Controls

Maximum spread filter to avoid trading during high spreads

Manages up to 2 positions simultaneously (Basic version limitation)

Trade identification through custom comment system

Comprehensive error handling and logging

✅ Professional Logging System

Detailed trade action logs with timestamps

Multiple log levels (Info, Warning, Error)

Easy troubleshooting and performance analysis

File-based logging for historical review

🚀 How It Works

Attach the EA to your chart Configure your preferred breakeven and TP buffer settings Set your trade comment identifier Let the EA manage your positions automatically

The EA continuously monitors your open positions and applies intelligent management rules to protect profits and minimize losses.

⚙️ Input Parameters

Breakeven Settings:

Enable/Disable breakeven functionality

Breakeven trigger points (default: 300)

Breakeven buffer protection (default: 10)

Take Profit Management:

Enable/Disable close before TP

TP buffer distance (default: 50)

Risk Management:

Custom trade comment for identification

Maximum spread filter

Advanced logging levels

📊 Trading Strategy Integration

Works seamlessly with any trading strategy or manual trading approach. Simply:

Use the specified trade comment when opening positions

Let the EA handle position management automatically

Focus on market analysis while the EA protects your trades

💡 Perfect For:

Manual Traders who want automated trade management

who want automated trade management Strategy Developers needing reliable position protection

needing reliable position protection Risk-Conscious Traders seeking professional trade management

seeking professional trade management Busy Traders who cannot monitor positions constantly

🔒 Safety Features

Built-in error handling for network issues

Spread monitoring to avoid poor execution conditions

Position validation before any modifications

Comprehensive logging for audit trails

📈 Benefits

✓ Reduce Losses - Automatic breakeven protection

✓ Lock in Profits - Smart TP management

✓ Save Time - Set and forget automation

✓ Peace of Mind - Professional risk management

✓ Consistent Results - Emotion-free execution

🎁 Bonus: Upgrade Path Available

This Basic version manages up to 2 positions. Upgrade to the full version for unlimited position management, advanced features, and additional risk management tools.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please trade responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.

📞 Support: Contact the developer for questions, customization requests, or technical support.

Transform your trading with professional position management. Download CYP Trade Manager Basic today!



