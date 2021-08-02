Big Boy

Big Boy v3.0 is a new EA that has been designed to accurately trade on the EURUSD 15min timeframe. Please use it on EURUSD 15 Min Chart. It is very accurate, year in year out. Once downloaded, change the BasicBalance to 50 and attach on EURUSD 15 Min chart.

Thank you for considering to buy and use this EA. 

Here are the inputs:

1)    ExpertComment(you can change it): The basic comment used for each trade

2)    ExpertMagic: Unique identifier for trades opened by BigBoy

3)    AutoLots: if true, the EA uses automatic calculation of lots based on the available balance.

4)    FixedLots(when AutoLots==false): The lots used by BigBoy to open trades when AutoLots above is false.

5)    MaximumLots(0==Automatic): The maximum lots possible at this broker for this particular instrument(currency pair).

6)    TuboLots(not more than MaximumLots): Used when account balance has grown very big to sub-divide lots and achieve better filling

7)   MaximumOpenTurboPositions: when lots have been subdivided we don’t exceed this number of open positions

8)   BasicBalance(in account currency, best 80 and above): at least 50. This is the balance for every minimum lot permitted by broker for this currency pair.

9)   TakeProfit(in pips): Takeprofit assigned to each trade

10)   StopLossMode: Select either Visible or Stealth. 

11)   ManualGMTOffset(in hours,can be negative): leave as default. Important for backtesting. EA uses GMT time to trade.

12)   AlertManualGMTOffset?: Can leave it as default. If true alerts show the GMTOffset of the current broker.

13)   AllowDeposit(works only during backtest!!): This is used during back test to simulate depositing money into the account regularly monthly. Put false if live trading.

14)   DepositFrequency: How often deposit is done.

15)   DepositAmount: The amount deposited into the account at the regular intervals

16)   FinalDepositDate: Date when deposits should stop.


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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
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Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ LIVE SIGNALS ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Applicable strategies: Hedging algorithm, HFT (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, Martingale, single-position trend trading. Default settings are not the best settings. Please get in touch. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
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Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
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Aber EA
Busingye Tusasirwe
Experts
Aber EA  is a straight-forward MT4 Expert Advisor. It has been designed to trade the  Gold-USD pair  e.g  XAUUSD, XAUUSDz , etc.  The EA should be used on the H1 XAUUSD Charts.  Brokers with low spread are preferred, of course.   Please aim for brokers with GMT+3 or GMT+2 server time eg ICMarkets, PepperStone, Exness, etc. I use ICMarkets. To backtest this EA:   Make sure you have H1 and D1 XAUUSD data. The EA shows excellent performance on all the years. The inputs:   Change the risk level by
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symosymo
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symosymo 2024.11.01 02:25 
 

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