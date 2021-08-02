Big Boy v3.0 is a new EA that has been designed to accurately trade on the EURUSD 15min timeframe. Please use it on EURUSD 15 Min Chart. It is very accurate, year in year out. Once downloaded, change the BasicBalance to 50 and attach on EURUSD 15 Min chart.

Thank you for considering to buy and use this EA.

Here are the inputs:

1) ExpertComment(you can change it): The basic comment used for each trade

2) ExpertMagic: Unique identifier for trades opened by BigBoy

3) AutoLots: if true, the EA uses automatic calculation of lots based on the available balance.

4) FixedLots(when AutoLots==false): The lots used by BigBoy to open trades when AutoLots above is false.

5) MaximumLots(0==Automatic): The maximum lots possible at this broker for this particular instrument(currency pair).

6) TuboLots(not more than MaximumLots): Used when account balance has grown very big to sub-divide lots and achieve better filling

7) MaximumOpenTurboPositions: when lots have been subdivided we don’t exceed this number of open positions

8) BasicBalance(in account currency, best 80 and above): at least 50. This is the balance for every minimum lot permitted by broker for this currency pair.

9) TakeProfit(in pips): Takeprofit assigned to each trade

10) StopLossMode: Select either Visible or Stealth.

11) ManualGMTOffset(in hours,can be negative): leave as default. Important for backtesting. EA uses GMT time to trade.

12) AlertManualGMTOffset?: Can leave it as default. If true alerts show the GMTOffset of the current broker.

13) AllowDeposit(works only during backtest!!): This is used during back test to simulate depositing money into the account regularly monthly. Put false if live trading.

14) DepositFrequency: How often deposit is done.

15) DepositAmount: The amount deposited into the account at the regular intervals

16) FinalDepositDate: Date when deposits should stop.



