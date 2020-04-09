CYP Trade Manager Basic

CYP Trade Manager Basic - Advanced Position Management for MT5

Protect Your Trades with Professional Risk Management

CYP Trade Manager Basic is a sophisticated trade management Expert Advisor designed to protect your trading capital and maximize profit potential through intelligent position management. Perfect for both beginner and experienced traders who want to automate their trade management without the complexity.

🎯 Key Features

✅ Automatic Breakeven Protection

  • Moves stop loss to breakeven when trade reaches specified profit points
  • Customizable profit threshold (default: 300 points)
  • Adjustable buffer to protect against false breakouts (default: 10 points)
  • Works with both BUY and SELL positions

✅ Smart Take Profit Management

  • Automatically closes positions before reaching take profit level
  • Prevents slippage and ensures profit capture
  • Configurable distance from TP (default: 50 points)
  • Maximizes profit realization in volatile markets

✅ Advanced Risk Controls

  • Maximum spread filter to avoid trading during high spreads
  • Manages up to 2 positions simultaneously (Basic version limitation)
  • Trade identification through custom comment system
  • Comprehensive error handling and logging

✅ Professional Logging System

  • Detailed trade action logs with timestamps
  • Multiple log levels (Info, Warning, Error)
  • Easy troubleshooting and performance analysis
  • File-based logging for historical review

🚀 How It Works

  1. Attach the EA to your chart
  2. Configure your preferred breakeven and TP buffer settings
  3. Set your trade comment identifier
  4. Let the EA manage your positions automatically

The EA continuously monitors your open positions and applies intelligent management rules to protect profits and minimize losses.

⚙️ Input Parameters

Breakeven Settings:

  • Enable/Disable breakeven functionality
  • Breakeven trigger points (default: 300)
  • Breakeven buffer protection (default: 10)

Take Profit Management:

  • Enable/Disable close before TP
  • TP buffer distance (default: 50)

Risk Management:

  • Custom trade comment for identification
  • Maximum spread filter
  • Advanced logging levels

📊 Trading Strategy Integration

Works seamlessly with any trading strategy or manual trading approach. Simply:

  • Use the specified trade comment when opening positions
  • Let the EA handle position management automatically
  • Focus on market analysis while the EA protects your trades

💡 Perfect For:

  • Manual Traders who want automated trade management
  • Strategy Developers needing reliable position protection
  • Risk-Conscious Traders seeking professional trade management
  • Busy Traders who cannot monitor positions constantly

🔒 Safety Features

  • Built-in error handling for network issues
  • Spread monitoring to avoid poor execution conditions
  • Position validation before any modifications
  • Comprehensive logging for audit trails

📈 Benefits

Reduce Losses - Automatic breakeven protection
Lock in Profits - Smart TP management
Save Time - Set and forget automation
Peace of Mind - Professional risk management
Consistent Results - Emotion-free execution

🎁 Bonus: Upgrade Path Available

This Basic version manages up to 2 positions. Upgrade to the full version for unlimited position management, advanced features, and additional risk management tools.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please trade responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.

📞 Support: Contact the developer for questions, customization requests, or technical support.

Transform your trading with professional position management. Download CYP Trade Manager Basic today!


