BTC NOVA AI v1.1 – Advanced Autonomous BTCUSD Trading System Next-Generation 3-Model Machine Learning Ensemble + Institutional Risk Management

Are you tired of emotional trading decisions, inconsistent results, and watching your capital get wiped out during violent Bitcoin swings?

BTC Nova AI is a professional-grade, production-ready Expert Advisor built for serious traders who demand a disciplined, intelligent, and heavily protected approach to trading Bitcoin.

Developed with clean, modular architecture and real-world standards, this EA combines a powerful 3-model XGBoost ensemble, multi-layered institutional risk protection, a smart news avoidance system, flexible lot sizing, intelligent TP extension logic, and a beautiful real-time visual dashboard — all working seamlessly together to help you trade BTC with confidence and control.

Why BTC Nova AI v1.1 Stands Out

While most Expert Advisors focus only on entry signals and neglect risk, BTC Nova AI puts capital protection first without sacrificing intelligent trade generation.

3-Model ML Ensemble : Three specialist XGBoost regressors (Slow, Medium, Fast) working together for superior regime adaptation.

: Three specialist XGBoost regressors (Slow, Medium, Fast) working together for superior regime adaptation. Elite Risk Management : Multiple safety layers guard your account 24/7 against excessive drawdowns.

: Multiple safety layers guard your account 24/7 against excessive drawdowns. Built-in High-Impact News Filter : Automatically avoids trading during dangerous macroeconomic news events.

: Automatically avoids trading during dangerous macroeconomic news events. Flexible Lot Sizing : Choose between classic risk-based, fixed lots, or scaled risk sizing.

: Choose between classic risk-based, fixed lots, or scaled risk sizing. Smart TP Extension : Automatically extends Take Profit when price approaches the target — locking in more profit in strong moves.

: Automatically extends Take Profit when price approaches the target — locking in more profit in strong moves. Professional Visual Dashboard : Monitor everything that matters at a glance — no need to switch windows.

: Monitor everything that matters at a glance — no need to switch windows. Robust Execution Engine : Smartly handles slippage, volume limits, spread spikes, and different broker conditions.

: Smartly handles slippage, volume limits, spread spikes, and different broker conditions. Multi-Pair Compatibility: Primarily optimized for BTCUSD but works on other BTC pairs including BTCJPY, BTCXAU, and more.

Core Advantages & Features

1. Sophisticated 3-Model Machine Learning Ensemble (v1.1) BTC Nova AI now uses three specialist XGBoost models trained on different lookback windows:

Slow (~12 months) – long-term regime

(~12 months) – long-term regime Medium (~6 months) – intermediate shifts

(~6 months) – intermediate shifts Fast (~2 months) – latest market behavior

Predictions are blended using either Fixed Weights (0.2 / 0.3 / 0.5 – recommended) or Confidence-Based blending. A smart minimum predicted move filter eliminates weak signals, keeping the EA out of choppy conditions. Full specialist diagnostics are logged for transparency.

2. Institutional-Grade Risk Management System This remains one of the strongest aspects of the EA:

Dynamic position sizing based on current equity and ATR volatility

User-defined risk per trade (default 1%)

Portfolio-level risk capping

Daily loss circuit breaker (resets at midnight UTC)

Sticky maximum drawdown protection

Smart margin checking with safety buffer

Advanced volume limit handling and automatic lot normalization

3. New Flexible Lot Sizing Modes (v1.1) Choose how you want to control trade size:

RISK_PERCENT – Classic equity % risk (legacy behavior)

– Classic equity % risk (legacy behavior) FIXED – Always use a fixed lot size

– Always use a fixed lot size RISK_SCALED – Risk-based lots multiplied by your chosen factor

All modes respect broker limits, portfolio risk caps, and margin requirements.

4. Intelligent High-Impact News Filter (v1.07) Using MT5’s built-in Economic Calendar, the EA blocks new entries around high-importance USD events while allowing exits and trailing stops to function normally.

5. Professional Trading Logic

ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit with customizable Risk:Reward ratio

Adaptive ATR trailing stop

New: TP Extension System – When price gets close to TP, the EA can automatically push the target further (configurable trigger distance, extension size, and max extensions per position)

– When price gets close to TP, the EA can automatically push the target further (configurable trigger distance, extension size, and max extensions per position) Spread filter

Optional maximum holding period

Tick-perfect SL/TP normalization and freeze-level protection

6. Clean & Informative Visual Dashboard Sleek dark theme with emerald and crimson accents. Displays:

Equity, balance, free margin, margin level

Session & weekly PnL with visual gauges

Live drawdown percentage

Signal direction, confidence, and ensemble predictions

Open positions table

News filter status, circuit breakers, lot mode, and TP extension status

Input Parameters (Fully Customizable)

Risk Management Inputs

InpRiskPercentPerTrade — Percentage of equity risked per new trade (default: 1.0)

— Percentage of equity risked per new trade (default: 1.0) InpMaxRiskMultiple — Maximum acceptable risk multiple due to broker minimum lot size

— Maximum acceptable risk multiple due to broker minimum lot size InpMaxTotalRiskPercent — Total allowed risk across all open positions

— Total allowed risk across all open positions InpMaxOpenPositions — Maximum concurrent trades

— Maximum concurrent trades InpMaxDailyLossPercent — Daily loss limit

— Daily loss limit InpMaxDrawdownPercent — Maximum equity drawdown (sticky)

— Maximum equity drawdown (sticky) InpMinEquityToTrade — Minimum account equity to open trades

Lot Sizing (New in v1.1)

InpLotSizingMode — RISK_PERCENT / FIXED / RISK_SCALED

— RISK_PERCENT / FIXED / RISK_SCALED InpFixedLots — Used in FIXED mode

— Used in FIXED mode InpLotMultiplier — Scaling factor for RISK_SCALED mode

Trading Style Inputs

InpAtrSLMultiple — SL distance in ATR multiples (default: 1.5)

— SL distance in ATR multiples (default: 1.5) InpRiskRewardRatio — TP ratio relative to SL (default: 1.5)

— TP ratio relative to SL (default: 1.5) InpUseTrailingStop — Enable ATR trailing stop

— Enable ATR trailing stop InpTrailingAtrMultiple — Trailing distance in ATR

— Trailing distance in ATR InpMaxHoldingBars — Max bars to hold (0 = unlimited)

ML Ensemble Inputs (New in v1.1)

InpBlendMode — BLEND_FIXED_WEIGHT (recommended) or BLEND_CONFIDENCE

TP Extension Inputs (New in v1.1)

InpUseTPExtension — Enable near-hit TP extension

— Enable near-hit TP extension InpTPExtTriggerAtrFraction — Trigger when price is within this × ATR of TP

— Trigger when price is within this × ATR of TP InpTPExtDistanceAtrMultiple — How far to extend TP (in ATR)

— How far to extend TP (in ATR) InpMaxTPExtensions — Maximum extensions per position

Signal & Filter Inputs

InpMinPredictedMoveAbs — Minimum predicted movement to open a trade

— Minimum predicted movement to open a trade InpMaxSpreadAtrFraction — Max spread as % of ATR

— Max spread as % of ATR InpMarginBufferPercent — Extra margin safety buffer

— Extra margin safety buffer InpSlippagePoints — Maximum allowed slippage

News Filter Inputs

InpNewsFilterEnable — Enable/disable news filter

— Enable/disable news filter InpNewsMinsBefore — Minutes to block before high-impact news

— Minutes to block before high-impact news InpNewsMinsAfter — Minutes to block after high-impact news

Dashboard Settings

InpDailyProfitCap — Daily profit level for visual gauge

— Daily profit level for visual gauge InpDailyLossCap — Daily loss level for visual gauge

This AI system was primarily built and trained on BTCUSD data. Users are encouraged to backtest on different BTC pairs (BTCJPY, BTCXAU, etc.).

Recommended Settings:

Symbol: BTCUSD (primary)

(primary) Timeframe: M15

Broker: Low-spread, stable execution

Minimum Deposit: $200–$500 (recommended $2,000+ for optimal risk scaling)

Backtesting Note: The news filter is automatically disabled in the Strategy Tester. Always perform forward testing on a demo account before going live.

Support: I offer friendly and responsive support to all my buyers. I am committed to continuously evolving and improving the EA as market conditions change.

Email: kuntahkays@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +256 727 337 989

Ready to Trade Smarter?

If you’re looking for a modern, well-protected, and professionally built Bitcoin trading EA with transparent risk management, advanced machine learning, and beautiful visuals, BTC Nova AI v1.1 is the perfect solution.

Elevate your trading today. Move from guesswork and emotional decisions to a systematic, rule-based approach.

Add BTC Nova AI to your MetaTrader 5 terminal now and experience the difference.