BTC Nova AI
- Experts
-
Casey NkaluboI am a passionate trader with a sharp eye for market structure, liquidity, and high-probability setups. My approach is rooted in precision, patience, and disciplined execution, where risk management is not just a rule but the foundation of consistency.
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 27 July 2026
- Activations: 10
BTC NOVA AI v1.1 – Advanced Autonomous BTCUSD Trading System Next-Generation 3-Model Machine Learning Ensemble + Institutional Risk Management
Are you tired of emotional trading decisions, inconsistent results, and watching your capital get wiped out during violent Bitcoin swings?
BTC Nova AI is a professional-grade, production-ready Expert Advisor built for serious traders who demand a disciplined, intelligent, and heavily protected approach to trading Bitcoin.
Developed with clean, modular architecture and real-world standards, this EA combines a powerful 3-model XGBoost ensemble, multi-layered institutional risk protection, a smart news avoidance system, flexible lot sizing, intelligent TP extension logic, and a beautiful real-time visual dashboard — all working seamlessly together to help you trade BTC with confidence and control.
Why BTC Nova AI v1.1 Stands Out
While most Expert Advisors focus only on entry signals and neglect risk, BTC Nova AI puts capital protection first without sacrificing intelligent trade generation.
- 3-Model ML Ensemble: Three specialist XGBoost regressors (Slow, Medium, Fast) working together for superior regime adaptation.
- Elite Risk Management: Multiple safety layers guard your account 24/7 against excessive drawdowns.
- Built-in High-Impact News Filter: Automatically avoids trading during dangerous macroeconomic news events.
- Flexible Lot Sizing: Choose between classic risk-based, fixed lots, or scaled risk sizing.
- Smart TP Extension: Automatically extends Take Profit when price approaches the target — locking in more profit in strong moves.
- Professional Visual Dashboard: Monitor everything that matters at a glance — no need to switch windows.
- Robust Execution Engine: Smartly handles slippage, volume limits, spread spikes, and different broker conditions.
- Multi-Pair Compatibility: Primarily optimized for BTCUSD but works on other BTC pairs including BTCJPY, BTCXAU, and more.
Core Advantages & Features
1. Sophisticated 3-Model Machine Learning Ensemble (v1.1) BTC Nova AI now uses three specialist XGBoost models trained on different lookback windows:
- Slow (~12 months) – long-term regime
- Medium (~6 months) – intermediate shifts
- Fast (~2 months) – latest market behavior
Predictions are blended using either Fixed Weights (0.2 / 0.3 / 0.5 – recommended) or Confidence-Based blending. A smart minimum predicted move filter eliminates weak signals, keeping the EA out of choppy conditions. Full specialist diagnostics are logged for transparency.
2. Institutional-Grade Risk Management System This remains one of the strongest aspects of the EA:
- Dynamic position sizing based on current equity and ATR volatility
- User-defined risk per trade (default 1%)
- Portfolio-level risk capping
- Daily loss circuit breaker (resets at midnight UTC)
- Sticky maximum drawdown protection
- Smart margin checking with safety buffer
- Advanced volume limit handling and automatic lot normalization
3. New Flexible Lot Sizing Modes (v1.1) Choose how you want to control trade size:
- RISK_PERCENT – Classic equity % risk (legacy behavior)
- FIXED – Always use a fixed lot size
- RISK_SCALED – Risk-based lots multiplied by your chosen factor
All modes respect broker limits, portfolio risk caps, and margin requirements.
4. Intelligent High-Impact News Filter (v1.07) Using MT5’s built-in Economic Calendar, the EA blocks new entries around high-importance USD events while allowing exits and trailing stops to function normally.
5. Professional Trading Logic
- ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit with customizable Risk:Reward ratio
- Adaptive ATR trailing stop
- New: TP Extension System – When price gets close to TP, the EA can automatically push the target further (configurable trigger distance, extension size, and max extensions per position)
- Spread filter
- Optional maximum holding period
- Tick-perfect SL/TP normalization and freeze-level protection
6. Clean & Informative Visual Dashboard Sleek dark theme with emerald and crimson accents. Displays:
- Equity, balance, free margin, margin level
- Session & weekly PnL with visual gauges
- Live drawdown percentage
- Signal direction, confidence, and ensemble predictions
- Open positions table
- News filter status, circuit breakers, lot mode, and TP extension status
Input Parameters (Fully Customizable)
Risk Management Inputs
- InpRiskPercentPerTrade — Percentage of equity risked per new trade (default: 1.0)
- InpMaxRiskMultiple — Maximum acceptable risk multiple due to broker minimum lot size
- InpMaxTotalRiskPercent — Total allowed risk across all open positions
- InpMaxOpenPositions — Maximum concurrent trades
- InpMaxDailyLossPercent — Daily loss limit
- InpMaxDrawdownPercent — Maximum equity drawdown (sticky)
- InpMinEquityToTrade — Minimum account equity to open trades
Lot Sizing (New in v1.1)
- InpLotSizingMode — RISK_PERCENT / FIXED / RISK_SCALED
- InpFixedLots — Used in FIXED mode
- InpLotMultiplier — Scaling factor for RISK_SCALED mode
Trading Style Inputs
- InpAtrSLMultiple — SL distance in ATR multiples (default: 1.5)
- InpRiskRewardRatio — TP ratio relative to SL (default: 1.5)
- InpUseTrailingStop — Enable ATR trailing stop
- InpTrailingAtrMultiple — Trailing distance in ATR
- InpMaxHoldingBars — Max bars to hold (0 = unlimited)
ML Ensemble Inputs (New in v1.1)
- InpBlendMode — BLEND_FIXED_WEIGHT (recommended) or BLEND_CONFIDENCE
TP Extension Inputs (New in v1.1)
- InpUseTPExtension — Enable near-hit TP extension
- InpTPExtTriggerAtrFraction — Trigger when price is within this × ATR of TP
- InpTPExtDistanceAtrMultiple — How far to extend TP (in ATR)
- InpMaxTPExtensions — Maximum extensions per position
Signal & Filter Inputs
- InpMinPredictedMoveAbs — Minimum predicted movement to open a trade
- InpMaxSpreadAtrFraction — Max spread as % of ATR
- InpMarginBufferPercent — Extra margin safety buffer
- InpSlippagePoints — Maximum allowed slippage
News Filter Inputs
- InpNewsFilterEnable — Enable/disable news filter
- InpNewsMinsBefore — Minutes to block before high-impact news
- InpNewsMinsAfter — Minutes to block after high-impact news
Dashboard Settings
- InpDailyProfitCap — Daily profit level for visual gauge
- InpDailyLossCap — Daily loss level for visual gauge
This AI system was primarily built and trained on BTCUSD data. Users are encouraged to backtest on different BTC pairs (BTCJPY, BTCXAU, etc.).
Recommended Settings:
- Symbol: BTCUSD (primary)
- Timeframe: M15
- Broker: Low-spread, stable execution
- Minimum Deposit: $200–$500 (recommended $2,000+ for optimal risk scaling)
Backtesting Note: The news filter is automatically disabled in the Strategy Tester. Always perform forward testing on a demo account before going live.
Support: I offer friendly and responsive support to all my buyers. I am committed to continuously evolving and improving the EA as market conditions change.
- Email: kuntahkays@gmail.com
- WhatsApp: +256 727 337 989
Ready to Trade Smarter?
If you’re looking for a modern, well-protected, and professionally built Bitcoin trading EA with transparent risk management, advanced machine learning, and beautiful visuals, BTC Nova AI v1.1 is the perfect solution.
Elevate your trading today. Move from guesswork and emotional decisions to a systematic, rule-based approach.
Add BTC Nova AI to your MetaTrader 5 terminal now and experience the difference.
Been following BTC Nova AI since launch. The combination of machine learning signals and institutional-grade risk management stands out. Backtest results look realistic, and forward performance on BTCUSD has been consistent. Great job on the UI/dashboard as well — very clean and informative.
If someone is looking for BTC EA, this is one of the best and i don't think there is any good EA for BTC in market