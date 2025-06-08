If you, you will receive





The price increases every 10 licenses.

Starting Price: $50 | Final Price: $999

Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (Gold) – Time-Filtered Breakout Logic

Description

Gold Range Breaker EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for the XAU/USD (Gold) trading pair. It is based on a range breakout strategy that operates during specific trading sessions. The EA identifies consolidation phases in the market and opens trades when price action breaks out of these defined zones.

The system is designed with a one-trade-per-day limit and predefined stop loss and take profit logic. All trades are placed using fixed risk per position, and no grid or martingale methods are used.

This Expert Advisor has been tested on historical data and aims to follow a structured, rules-based logic.

Key Characteristics

Uses time filters to identify optimal trading windows

Executes at most one trade per day

Built for the XAU/USD (Gold) symbol

All trades are protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit

Does not use martingale or grid strategies

Risk is managed based on fixed lot, percentage, or dollar value

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAU/USD

Timeframe: M15 or M30

Minimum Deposit: $100

Leverage: 1:30 or higher

Broker: ECN brokers with low spreads and fast execution (e.g., IC Markets)

VPS: Recommended for stable performance

Usage

The EA is suitable for traders who prefer structured, logic-based trading without the use of high-risk strategies. It may be used on demo or live accounts and is compatible with trading environments that require strict risk control.

After Purchase

Please contact the author via MQL5 private messages for:

Setup instructions

Access to usage guides

Questions about optimization

Disclaimer

This product is a trading tool and not an investment guarantee. Trading leveraged instruments carries risk. Results in historical testing do not guarantee performance under live conditions. Always test on a demo account before using real capital