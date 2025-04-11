GoldenHawk Mt4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Van Thuan Le
- Sürüm: 1.91
- Güncellendi: 21 Nisan 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
GoldenHawk EA is an Expert Advisor developed for trading gold (XAU/USD).
It combines multiple strategies, including Price Action and technical indicators such as Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Parabolic SAR, to support trend analysis and entry point identification.
It combines multiple strategies, including Price Action and technical indicators such as Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Parabolic SAR, to support trend analysis and entry point identification.
EA Setup Details
- Working trading pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD
- Timeframe: H1
- Min deposit: $200
- Min leverage 1:100
- Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı