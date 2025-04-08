EA Guardian System

Origin of EA Security Guard

Due to unknown bugs in EA, account funds can unexpectedly drop from tens of thousands of dollars to zero within a day. To prevent such incidents, the ultimate purpose of EA Security Guard is:

To prevent random opening/closing of orders due to unknown EA bugs that could lead to account fund depletion.

EA Security Guard User Guide

What is baoan-gj (Security Guard Tool)
This is a security tool designed for traders, primarily aimed at monitoring and preventing abnormal trading behaviors caused by unknown bugs in EAs (Expert Advisors), reducing the risk of rapid account depletion.

Main Features
The security guard monitors the following abnormal trading patterns to protect your account:

Abnormal Order Opening Monitoring:

  • When EA opens too many orders (more than 10) within a short time (60 seconds)
  • When EA opens too many orders within a small price range (within 100 points)

Abnormal Order Closing Monitoring:

  • Monitors trades with unusually short holding times (less than 60 seconds)
  • Monitors trades closed with negative points

Emergency Measures:

  • Immediately force stops EA operation when anomalies are detected
  • Closes all current orders
  • Sends alert messages to mobile phone

Parameter Settings

Parameter Description
EA to Monitor Set the name of EA you want to monitor
Symbols to Monitor Set trading pairs (e.g., EURGBP, GBPUSD)
Maximum Orders Allowed Maximum number of orders allowed within specified time (default 20)
Monitoring Time Window Time range for monitoring (default 120 seconds)
Maximum Spread Allowed Price range limit in points (default 100.0)
Check Platform Spread Whether to monitor platform spread anomalies (default true)
Minimum Holding Time Threshold Minimum holding time to be considered normal (default 60 seconds)
Send Mobile Notifications Whether to send mobile notifications when anomalies detected (default true)
Standard Message Content Content of notification messages

Usage Instructions
Installation:

  • Place baoan-gj file in MT4/MT5's EA folder

Chart Application:

  • Open currency pair chart in MT4/MT5
  • Drag and drop baoan-gj onto the chart
  • Configure parameters in the pop-up settings window

Parameter Setting Recommendations:

  • Adjust parameters according to your trading strategy
  • For example, if your EA typically opens 3-5 orders per minute, set maximum orders to 10
  • Adjust maximum spread based on your trading instrument's volatility characteristics

Operation Verification:

  • Click "OK" button after setup
  • Tool will monitor EA trading behavior in background
  • Protective measures automatically execute when anomalies detected

Anomaly Detection Criteria
Abnormal Opening Patterns:

  • Over 10 orders within 60 seconds = Possible misinterpretation of large market movements
  • Over 10 orders within 100 points (no time limit) = Possible overtrading
  • Both conditions met simultaneously = Highly abnormal opening behavior

Abnormal Closing Patterns:

  • Holding time less than 60 seconds for over 10 consecutive orders = Abnormally frequent order operations
  • Frequent negative point closures = Possible EA logic errors

Usage Reminders

  • This tool serves as a safety measure only and should not replace sound trading strategies
  • Test parameter configurations on demo accounts first to ensure no interference with normal trading
  • Regularly check security guard logs to ensure proper operation
  • To prevent the EA security system from being accidentally shut down, it is recommended to install the EA security monitoring program on a different trading symbol than the one being actively traded. For example, if you are trading XAUUSD (Gold vs USD), you can set up the EA security on other non-trading symbols for monitoring. This ensures that the EA security system continues to run stably and won't be accidentally terminated due to trading operations.

By using this security guard tool, you can add an important layer of protection to your automated trading, preventing catastrophic fund losses caused by unknown EA bugs.


More from author
EA Guardian System MT4
Hon Yin Shum
Utilities
EA保安起源 因為EA未知的BUG，導致帳戶資金在一天內從幾萬美元變為零。為了防止此類情況，EA的最終目的是： 防止因EA的未知BUG而胡亂開關訂單，導致帳戶資金歸零。 EA保安工具使用指南 什么是baoan-gj (保安工具) 这是一款专为交易者设计的安全工具，主要目的是监控和防止EA(Expert Advisor，自动交易程序)因未知BUG而出现异常交易行为，避免账户资金被快速清零的风险。 工具的主要功能 该保安工具通过监控以下异常交易模式来保护您的账户: 异常开仓行为监控 ： 当EA在短时间内(60秒)开启过多订单(10张以上) 当EA在较小价格范围内(100点以内)开启过多订单 异常关仓行为监控 ： 监测持单时间异常短的交易(少于60秒) 监测负点平仓的交易 紧急措施 ： 一旦检测到异常，立即强制终止EA运行 关闭所有当前订单 发送警报消息到手机 设置参数说明 参数 说明 需要监控的EA 设置您需要监控的EA名称 需要监控的品种 设置交易的货币对(如EURGBP,GBPUSD) 允许的最大订单数量 在指定时间内允许开立的最大订单数量(默认20) 监控时间窗口 监控的时间范围(
