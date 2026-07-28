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Daophet Seng Athit

Gold Breakout PRO All Star

Daophet Seng Athit
Daophet Seng Athit

Daophet Seng Athit

3.1 (12)
I'm Dao. Is a creator of trading robots and develop strategies for trading gold and crypto in the Forex market. I use both Machine Learning and MQL5 to create flexibility and stability.
- Accepting custom EA writing.
- Selling finished work
5 products 1 signal
2 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
2 / 15K USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2026 1 195%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
102
Profit Trades:
71 (69.60%)
Loss Trades:
31 (30.39%)
Best trade:
430.21 USD
Worst trade:
-172.78 USD
Gross Profit:
3 051.81 USD (459 072 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 325.20 USD (130 633 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (366.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
807.47 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
36.83%
Max deposit load:
16.83%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.86
Long Trades:
51 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
51 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
16.93 USD
Average Profit:
42.98 USD
Average Loss:
-42.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-61.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-285.53 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.41%
Annual Forecast:
-4.95%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.85 USD
Maximal:
355.46 USD (14.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.31% (355.42 USD)
By Equity:
24.99% (175.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 100
BTCUSD 2
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
BTCUSD 20
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 172K
BTCUSD 156K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +430.21 USD
Worst trade: -173 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +366.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Earnex-Trade
0.23 × 111
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.08 × 3447
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 452
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
109 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Signal from  EA
Gold Breakout PRO MT5

  • No Grid
  • No Martingale
  • Risk % Per Trade 3.5%
  • SL,TP Fixed
  • TraillingStop When Profit 
  • Exit Rouls(Exit If Wrong Condition)
  • Max Trade Per Day


















Average rating:
Eun Kim
18
Eun Kim 2026.07.28 16:11  (modified 2026.08.06 14:25) 
 

Maybe it was a bad month for him, but watching his entries and the way he trades, its not worth the investing the money, the lack of movements in the account and inactivity of it makes it very unappealing to keep subscribe to it, im in the end of my third week subscription, ill keep updated it until last month

Week four, havent got to a negative, so it's good, but guess im still hesitant if im resubscribing for second month, we'll see and im regrading his signal 3 stars(got better)

Last day of my signal, no trades taken in the last 2 days guess is not a bad or a good signal(3 stars rated) guess other months will have a better operating trades

Nhut Anh Phan
1969
Nhut Anh Phan 2026.05.18 01:57  (modified 2026.05.18 02:12) 
 

I think you should only trade one order, or a maximum of two orders. If the stop loss is positive, trade one order. With a starting capital of 800 dollars, the maximum loss you can make on a single trade is 172 dollars. If you open 3 trades simultaneously, the risk is too high. As a copy trader, I'm very worried. You should manage your capital carefully, a maximum of 2 trades if one trade has already hit its stop loss and is profitable.

2026.08.04 05:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.30 07:17
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.27 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 07:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.22 17:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.29 01:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 14:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 09:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.22 08:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.08 10:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.05 06:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.05 06:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.04 20:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.29 17:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.20 05:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.14 13:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.14 09:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.07 01:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.01 17:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.30 13:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Breakout PRO All Star
35 USD per month
1 195%
2
15K
USD
1.5K
USD
31
99%
102
69%
37%
2.30
16.93
USD
35%
1:100
Copy

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