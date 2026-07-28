- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
102
Profit Trades:
71 (69.60%)
Loss Trades:
31 (30.39%)
Best trade:
430.21 USD
Worst trade:
-172.78 USD
Gross Profit:
3 051.81 USD (459 072 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 325.20 USD (130 633 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (366.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
807.47 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
36.83%
Max deposit load:
16.83%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.86
Long Trades:
51 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
51 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
16.93 USD
Average Profit:
42.98 USD
Average Loss:
-42.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-61.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-285.53 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.41%
Annual Forecast:
-4.95%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.85 USD
Maximal:
355.46 USD (14.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.31% (355.42 USD)
By Equity:
24.99% (175.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|100
|BTCUSD
|2
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|BTCUSD
|20
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|172K
|BTCUSD
|156K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +430.21 USD
Worst trade: -173 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +366.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.23 × 111
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.08 × 3447
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 452
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
Signal from EA
Gold Breakout PRO MT5
- No Grid
- No Martingale
- Risk % Per Trade 3.5%
- SL,TP Fixed
- TraillingStop When Profit
- Exit Rouls(Exit If Wrong Condition)
- Max Trade Per Day
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
1 195%
2
15K
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
31
99%
102
69%
37%
2.30
16.93
USD
USD
35%
1:100
Maybe it was a bad month for him, but watching his entries and the way he trades, its not worth the investing the money, the lack of movements in the account and inactivity of it makes it very unappealing to keep subscribe to it, im in the end of my third week subscription, ill keep updated it until last month
Week four, havent got to a negative, so it's good, but guess im still hesitant if im resubscribing for second month, we'll see and im regrading his signal 3 stars(got better)
Last day of my signal, no trades taken in the last 2 days guess is not a bad or a good signal(3 stars rated) guess other months will have a better operating trades
I think you should only trade one order, or a maximum of two orders. If the stop loss is positive, trade one order. With a starting capital of 800 dollars, the maximum loss you can make on a single trade is 172 dollars. If you open 3 trades simultaneously, the risk is too high. As a copy trader, I'm very worried. You should manage your capital carefully, a maximum of 2 trades if one trade has already hit its stop loss and is profitable.