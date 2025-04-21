WapPrag

The WapPrag indicator is a reliable tool for determining the trend.
It is based on comparing the levels of two periods - senior and junior. This allows you to accurately determine the market direction and avoid false signals in the sideways.

When the level of the junior period is above the level of the senior, and the price is fixed above both levels - this is a clear signal of an upward trend.
When the level of the junior period is below the senior, and the price falls below both levels - this is a sign of a stable downward trend.

The first level (junior period) - is displayed as a thin red line.

The second level (senior period, when enabled) - is displayed as a thicker red line.

Parameters:

WapPeriod1 — period for the first level (for example, H1).

EnableSecondLevel — enable/disable the second level.

WapPeriod2 — period for the second level (for example, H4).
