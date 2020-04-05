Vol Pat EA

I present to you Volume Pattern EA—a fully automated trading algorithm for MetaTrader 5, developed at the intersection of Smart Money Concepts (SMC), fractal analysis, and Volume Spread Analysis (VSA). This professional tool fundamentally lacks martingale, grids, or averaging: each trade has strict and dynamically calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit. Position volume is calculated as a strictly specified percentage of the balance, which, combined with built-in risk management, makes this EA ideal for working with proprietary companies.

The algorithm's logic is based on in-depth multi-timeframe market analysis and operates in two stages. On the working timeframe (M10), the EA tracks specific patterns that are built exclusively based on volume analysis. The algorithm's key feature is its ability to filter out false movements: the validity of a movement is confirmed by comparing tick or real exchange volume. If the move is confirmed by volume, the robot marks a target point of interest (POI) at the 0.62 Fibonacci retracement level. To ensure the highest Risk:Reward ratio, the EA switches to a lower timeframe (M2), waits for the price to touch the POI and form a confirming micro-pattern there, and then opens a trade with direct market execution after the price moves the required distance in the desired direction to confirm the pattern.

The EA's technical architecture is designed for maximum autonomy and security. Internal timers are strictly tied to GMT 0, making the EA completely independent of your broker's terminal time zone. To comply with prop trading rules, a built-in End of Day Close function prevents positions from being held overnight and prevents swap charges. There's also protection against spread widening during bank rollovers and a special Freeze/Stop Levels system for uninterrupted trading with volatile instruments like gold (XAUUSD). All logic is visualized—the algorithm neatly plots detected zones, cancellation levels, and targets directly on top of the standard chart, allowing you to see the system's thinking in real time.

The EA has a high expected value and doesn't open a large number of orders, so accounts with wide spreads can be used; this shouldn't affect the results.

When testing in the strategy tester, be sure to use the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode for accurate pattern simulation on lower timeframes.

Use the EA only for gold (XAUUSD). It's optimized for the high volatility of gold in recent years. To use the EA on other instruments, you'll need to optimize the EA.

The recommended minimum deposit is $3,000. With a smaller deposit, the lot risk calculation per trade may be less accurate, which may impact the results.

Use leverage of 1:200 or higher.

The Expert Advisor can be used for trading prop accounts; I recommend setting the risk per trade between 0.2 and 0.3 percent.

If the tester results don't match the results in the screenshots, please contact me.
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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SVP Zones stands for Structure Volume Pattern Zone - an indicator created to automate my strategy, which was created after four years of research into the gold market and how volume affects price structure. When several conditions are met, the indicator forms a zone, and when the price exits the zone in the right direction, the indicator gives a signal. In history, the indicator displays only patterns that gave a signal, but in real time and during testing, it does not delete patterns that did n
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