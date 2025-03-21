Add Magic Orders

🪄 Add Magic Order EA – Smart Trade Scaling with Ease

Add Magic Order EA is a sleek and efficient Expert Advisor designed to automatically add trades based on floating drawdown. Whether you're scaling into positions or enhancing an existing strategy, this tool gives you precise control and smart automation.

🔑 Key Features:

🎯 Optional Magic Number Filtering – Monitor a specific strategy by magic number, or apply logic to all trades.

– Monitor a specific strategy by magic number, or apply logic to all trades. 📉 Drawdown Triggers – Automatically adds more orders when your position goes negative by defined percentage levels.

– Automatically adds more orders when your position goes negative by defined percentage levels. ⚙️ Flexible Lot Sizing – Supports both auto lot calculation based on balance or fixed manual lots.

– Supports both auto lot calculation based on balance or fixed manual lots. 🔁 Same Direction Trades – Follows the original trade’s direction for consistent scaling.

– Follows the original trade’s direction for consistent scaling. ✅ Auto Close Logic – All added positions close when the original trade is closed.

– All added positions close when the original trade is closed. 🧠 Smart + Simple – Minimal inputs, no clutter, just results.

⚙️ Inputs Overview:

UseMagicNumber : Apply logic to a specific strategy or all trades.

MagicNumberToWatch : Targeted magic number when enabled.

NegativeThreshold1 / 2 : % drawdown levels to trigger additional trades.

UseAutoLot : Enables balance-based lot sizing.

BalancePerLot / ManualLotSize : Lot sizing controls.

💼 Perfect For:

Traders scaling into positions manually but want automation.

Recovery strategies that need clean, calculated execution.

EA builders who want modular add-on logic for trade enhancement.

Works on any symbol, any timeframe, and optimized for fast execution.



