Neural Market Scalper ML





Overview:

Neural Market Scalper ML is an innovative automated trading solution designed specifically for traders seeking reliable, adaptive, and strategic performance in Forex and CFD markets. Utilizing advanced machine learning algorithms combined with proven trading indicators, it dynamically adjusts its strategies to current market conditions.





Recommended Instruments & Timeframes:





Recommended Symbol:ETHUSD, BTCUSD, XAUUSD

Recommended Timeframe:M5 (5-minute chart)

Minimum Recommended Deposit:$300

FOR SETFILE REFER TO COMMENT SECTION

Core Features:





Advanced Machine Learning Algorithms:

Dynamically adapts to market conditions using Realtime historical data to optimise trade entries and exits.

EMA Cross Strategy with ML Integration:

Utilizes Exponential Moving Average crossovers enhanced by real-time machine learning analytics.

RSI Filtering:

Reduces unnecessary risks by filtering trades based on RSI thresholds.

Adaptive Win Rate Filter:

Trades only when historical win rates surpass customizable thresholds, improving overall trade quality.

Dashboard & Analytics:The EA comes with an intuitive and user-friendly dashboard providing:





Real-time trade analytics.

Win-rate metrics Using Machine Learning.

Historical performance summary.

Key Parameters (Customizable):





WinRateThreshold:Customize minimum acceptable win rate.

RSIFilter:Adjustable RSI level for filtering trades.

EMA Settings:Easily customize moving averages for enhanced control.

Risk Management & Recommendations:





Always use the EA on a demo account first to understand its performance.

Adjust settings carefully according to your risk tolerance.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Support:For questions or assistance, kindly use MQL5's integrated messaging or the Comments section.





Disclaimer:Automated trading involves inherent risks. No EA can guarantee profits. Use responsibly and consider your risk appetite before trading live.



