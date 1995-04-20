ForexFlipAlert

FOREX FLIP ALERT - Show where the price will reverse with more than 95% probability. This information will help every trader to effectively open trades. The indicator on the chart draws arrows in which place and in which direction the price will reverse. The indicator does not redraw its arrows and shows price reversals for medium and long distances. This means that after the arrow appears, the price will go in the indicated direction for many points.

Benefits of the indicator:

  • Gives signals on all currency pairs
  • Shows the price reversal points with arrows
  • Signal accuracy up to 95%
  • Does not redraw signals
  • Works on all timeframes

Trading recommendations:

  • Any currency pair
  • Any timefram

How to trade with the indicator:

  • When a red arrow appears, open a sell order.
  • When a Green arrow appears, open a buy order.

Indicator settings:

  • Signal - send signals to the telegram Group.


Join our telegram group to receive signals - At this first moment we are sending only BTCEUR signals

https://t.me/+uyNRHDD1IT0wOThk



























Produits recommandés
Trend Zones
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Introducing Trend Zones: Your Ultimate Tool for Precise Market Entry and Exit Points. Trend Zones is a revolutionary MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to provide traders with clear buy and sell zones based on trend reversals and price action. Built upon advanced algorithms and non-repainting technology, this indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying optimal entry and exit points in the forex market. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: Trend Zones delivers non-repainting signals,
Market Profile With Dashboard
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicateurs
Market Profile with Dashboard Indicator - Complete User Guide indicator Overview The Market Profile with Dashboard is a comprehensive trading analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 that displays market profile data, volume analysis, and key market structure information directly on your chart. This indicator helps traders identify significant price levels, market balance areas, and potential trading opportunities based on market profile theory. Core Components and Features Market Profile Display - Sh
VPS Benchmark MT4
Yu Pang Chan
Utilitaires
The Definitive Performance Testing Solution for MetaTrader Environments What This Tool Does This specialized benchmark utility measures the performance of your MetaTrader environment, providing insights that impact your trading execution. Unlike generic system benchmarks, this tool evaluates performance specifically within the MetaTrader runtime environment. For Professional Traders & Developers: Performance Metrics : Measurements of calculation throughput and memory efficiency Trading-Specific
Don Hits
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Je vous apporte Don frappe un expert en trading agressif, c'est un système multidirectionnel, il couvre tous les temps et toutes les devises, avec un contrôle Drawdown ce système utilise une de mes logiques Martingale avec un suivi de ce qui se passe dans un temps inférieur et dans un temps plus long, il sera également décidé s'il faut intervenir dans le Drawdown, je sais que beaucoup n'aiment pas le martin ou système Edge car ils sont habitués à graver des comptes, mais croyez-moi, mes système
XX Power
Mati Maello
Indicateurs
This indicator XX Power indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell.In dicator displays arrow and line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator period. How to understand the status:   If the Trend color is green, trend is up. I f the Trend color is red, trend is down.    //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// ////////////////////////////////////////////
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
Indicateurs
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Indicateurs
L'indicateur TMA AI Bands est basé sur la Moyenne Mobile Triangulaire (TMA) avec des bandes supérieure et inférieure dynamiques et des flèches claires d'achat/vente tracées directement sur le graphique. Il intègre une IA pour une optimisation adaptative et garantit l'absence de repainting, fournissant des signaux de renversement précis lorsque le prix touche les bandes. * Paires : fonctionne avec toutes les paires de devises * Échelles de temps recommandées : D1 / W1 / MN * Variables externe
XABCD Pattern Indicator
Hosein Kashefikaram
Indicateurs
XABCD (Harmonic Pattern) Ratio Labeler – Simple, Visual Pattern Validation Tool This tool was designed for traders who work with harmonic or XABCD patterns and want a fast, flexible way to manually validate them on their chart. How It Works: Click a button to place 5 editable labels (X, A, B, C, D) directly on your chart. Drag them to your desired swing points. The tool automatically draws the connecting legs (XA, AB, BC, CD, etc.) and calculates key Fibonacci ratios: AB / XA BC / AB AD / XA
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilitaires
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
Top and bottom tracker
Maicon Pinheiro Dos Santos
Indicateurs
One of the advantages of the Arrow Tracker indicator is its vivid visual representation: Histogram Display:   Situated beneath the main price chart, the indicator showcases a histogram. This allows for easy identification of market trends. Color-Coded Bars:   Uptrends are demarcated with blue bars, whereas downtrends are depicted with pink bars. This differentiation assists traders in swiftly gauging the market’s directional momentum. Signalling Peaks and Bottoms:   The histogram employs yellow
TeconLab Data Collector
Shahrokh Firouzi
Indicateurs
TeconLab Indicator User Guide Overview The TeconLab Indicator is a tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) users, fine-tuned to gather price information, including Date, Time, Open, High, Low, Close, and Volume, and update this data in real-time. Uniquely, this indicator autonomously refreshes the CSV file every minute or less, meaning there's no need for manual restarts—just activate it once, and it will continuously collect data as long as MT4 is running. It maintains the latest data according to the size
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicateurs
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Smart Ruler
Serhii Shevchuk
4.83 (6)
Utilitaires
Cet outil est destiné à mesurer la distance entre deux points sur un graphique et bien plus encore. Liste des grandeurs mesurées :  Distance en points  Profit (avec et sans spread)  Différence de temps  Variation en pourcentage du prix  Angle d'inclinaison  Nombre de barres (différentes variations)  Rapport de la distance en points à une valeur étalon Fonctions :  Attachement aux prix OHLC  Configuration automatique du profil couleur en fonction de la couleur d'arrière-plan du graphique  Diff
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicateurs
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
Cumulated Volume Analyzer
Jarek Paciorek
Indicateurs
The indicator enables measurement and analysis of accumulated volume (tick), in any chosen swing. The user's task is to mark individual measuring sections with the help of a "crayon's". The indicator automatically sums the volumes of individual candles. Volume analysis is a basic element of the VSA (volume spread analysis) technique. A method of using an indicator is shown on the film. Parameters description Anchor_mode - If true, one end of the measuring line is always hooked on the current ca
Simple QM Pattern
Suvashish Halder
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Simple QM Pattern is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential reversals by highlighting key market structures and price action formations. This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes dynamic
FREE
Quantum Swing
Yriy Doronin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Quantum Swing 1. What is Quantum Swing The indicator calculates and displays future price levels based on quantum mathematics with high accuracy of probability and direction. Levels are displayed in the form of zones for making trading decisions; they clearly define a narrow price range for placing orders with a minimum stop-loss and maximum take-profit. The indicator displays future trading zones on different timeframes H1, H4, D, W. Quantum oscillations are also displayed without reference to
FREE
GT Volume Horizontal
Dmitry Kokorin
Indicateurs
GT_Volume - это универсальный индикатор подходящий для всех валютных пар. Показывает текущий объем на горизонтальных уровнях. Объемы рисуются по мере движения цены. Все просто и нет ни чего лишнего. Индикатор очень помогает быстро определить сильные уровни сопротивления и поддержки, работает шустро! Есть возможность поменять цвет и выбрать день на котором отображать объемы.
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Si vous aimez ce projet, laissez un examen 5 étoiles. Cet indicateur tire les prix ouverts, élevés, bas et de fermeture pour les prix spécifiés période et il peut être ajusté pour un fuseau horaire spécifique. Il s ' agit là d ' un niveau important qui s ' intéresse à de nombreux domaines institutionnels et professionnels. traders et peut être utile pour vous de connaître les endroits où ils pourraient être plus active. Les périodes disponibles sont les suivantes : Jour précédent. Semaine pré
FREE
Price Rejection and Reversal Signals MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
5 (1)
Indicateurs
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy And Sell Signal Arrows On The Chart When The Price Is About To Reverse. Also Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.   (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.) 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations MT5 version here .   Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,  
Chart Trader
FX AutoTrader
Utilitaires
ChartTrader is a professional trading tool that every trader needs in their toolbox. It has been developed to work with the MT4 Platform. ChartTrader offers a number of options to make placing orders in the Forex market quick and easy. The GUI sits on the chart window so there is no need to navigate to separate windows when placing orders. The program allows you to set pending and instant orders. It has a built in risk management system, so every trade can risk a percentage or a fixed amount in
FRB Time MT4
Fernando Baratieri
Indicateurs
FRB Time - FRB Trader Indicator that shows the server's time of operation. You can edit the font color and size of the timetable. Settings font color Font size Background color To move the Timetable, just click on it and move the mouse to where you want to leave it. After placing the Time where you want it, click again or press "ESC" and the time will stay where you left it.
FREE
TSim
Sergey Kruglov
Utilitaires
Утилита  TSim   позволяет симулировать ручную торговлю в Тестере Стратегий MetaTrader 4. В панеле можно устанавливать размеры лота, тейпрофита и стоплосса. Панель имеет кнопки Sell   и Buy для выставления рыночных ордеров, а также кнопки CloseSell, CloseBuy и CloseAll для быстрого закрытия ордеров. Под панелью отображается список открытых ордеров. Внимание. Панель работает только в Визуальном режиме Тестера Стратегий MetaTrader 4.
FREE
Reverse slave copier
Mariia Rudkovska
Utilitaires
Reverse copier is a tool that will open opposite buy/sell orders from your master account. It will help you with low profit EA's that lose consistenly and turn it to wins. Feel free to ask for new functions/features and I will add it. Now it's a simple MT5 to MT4 bridge with straightforward logic of one position open/close.  How to install: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141604
FREE
Horizontal tick volumes
Aleksandr Suchkov
Indicateurs
Horizontal tick volumes (HTV) Horizontal tick volumes - an easy and convenient indicator of a horizontal market profile in a user-selected time. Produces a visual image of strong trading levels by maximum peaks past volumes and trading direction by color (sell or buy), and also allows you to detect smaller trading levels by differentiating past volumes. In the "Optimal" mode, when displayed on chart periods up to and including "M30", the data of one-minute bars are used, on H1 and H4 - five-minu
This is a trend indicator
Xiao Dong Feng
Indicateurs
https://c.mql5.com/31/761/best-trend-indicator-logo-200x200-8493.png The indicator uses a solid line of red and green to reflect the myriad changes in market prices. The green line indicates a period of rising market prices and the red line indicates a period of falling market prices. Solid line color change indicates that the market has changed and the market is likely to reverse! It is recommended that you use this indicator on your daily K-chart.   This indicator is not suitable for you to do
Alert Stochastic
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicateurs
Modification of the Stochastic indicator with several types of alerts added to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market. Product Features Email Alert Sound alert Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone) Signs on chart Alert box Indicator Parameters Push Notification - This option enables your MetaTrader 4 to send alerts to your smartphone (IOS or Android). Email Alert - Configure your alerts to receive in your e-mail adress. SignOnChart - Enable drawing aler
Multi Session Forex Indicator
Tsheko Kutumela
Utilitaires
Introduction Take your forex trading to the next level with our vibrant, color-coded session indicator! Designed for MT4/MT5, this tool visually separates the Asian (Purple) , London (Yellow) , and NYC (Pink) trading sessions for optimal trading strategy. Key Features Color-Coded Precision : Asian (Purple), London (Yellow), NYC (Pink) sessions marked directly on your chart. Perfect for Session Traders : Focus on the overlaps and high-volatility periods. Compatibility : Works seamlessly with MT4
Market Profile Real Time
Sergey Zuev
Indicateurs
A technical indicator that displays information about the trading volume in the form of a histogram of distribution by price levels. It is used as an independent indicator that helps to evaluate the current objective situation of the instrument, as well as in the format of integration with other methods of analysis, to confirm or filter when making trading decisions. Key Features: Interactive profile update, real-time work Five modes of histogram calculation The possibility of separating the vol
Multicurrency overview
Francesco Rubeo
Utilitaires
Stay updated with Multicurrency Overview!! The algorithm of this EA releases an average of the movement percentage of all the Forex currencies linked to a single currency, isolating it, letting us to comprehend its real and specific trend. Above on the left, a panel show us efficiently the trend of the currency, in the timeframe actually used. The second panel will keep you updated on macroeconomic news. P.N.:The news time is based on your pc clock time, this way you won't have any problem reg
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période 100% non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments: forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices, actions.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CC
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (33)
Indicateurs
Scalper Vault est un système de scalpage professionnel qui vous fournit tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour un scalpage réussi. Cet indicateur est un système de trading complet qui peut être utilisé par les traders de forex et d'options binaires. Le délai recommandé est M5. Le système vous fournit des signaux fléchés précis dans le sens de la tendance. Il vous fournit également des signaux supérieurs et inférieurs et des niveaux de marché Gann. Les indicateurs fournissent tous les types d'alertes
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trading System Double Trend - système de trading indépendant composé de plusieurs indicateurs. Détermine la direction de la tendance générale et donne des signaux dans la direction du mouvement des prix. Peut être utilisé pour le scalping, le trading intrajournalier ou intrasemaine. Possibilités Fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et instruments de trading (Forex, crypto-monnaies, métaux, actions, indices.) Lecture visuelle simple des informations sans charger de graphique L'indicateur ne rede
Plus de l'auteur
Color Rules The Best for MT5
Adriano De Mello Moura
Indicateurs
Melhor regra de coloração pra RENKO no MT5. Lucre de forma simples no mercado Brasileiro e também no Forex. Gatilhos precisos, indicando ótimos pontos de compra e venda no mercado. Pode ser utilizado no Mini Dólar e Mini índice Pode ser utilizado no mercado Forex. O indicador contém a regra de coloração aplicada ao RENKO. O indicador permite a alteração dos parâmetros: período e tamanho do renko O indicador permite a alteração das cores dos renkos.
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis