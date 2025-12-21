Fibonacci Scalper Bullish

  • Ofer Dvir
  • Version: 1.5
  • Mise à jour: 21 décembre 2025
  • Activations: 20
OK here it is!!
I must confess I'm a big fan and user of my Bullscalper and Bear scalper... but this ea is really showing amazing results 

what does it do:
this ea will open positions based on Fibonacci chart that will be magnetize to your on chart the use of time frame has no meaning the Fibonacci stick to the high and low looking back in hours 
my suggestion is any thing from a week time to a month 
let it work its charm

second it will secure positions with an automatic trailing loss

Have fun and share with me your though ,desires and user experience 

don't be shy and leave a comment or a review 

and have a great time scalping

yours
Ofer



