Fibonacci Scalper Bullish

I must confess I'm a big fan and user of my Bullscalper and Bear scalper... but this ea is really showing amazing results





what does it do:

this ea will open positions based on Fibonacci chart that will be magnetize to your on chart the use of time frame has no meaning the Fibonacci stick to the high and low looking back in hours

my suggestion is any thing from a week time to a month

let it work its charm





second it will secure positions with an automatic trailing loss





Have fun and share with me your though ,desires and user experience









and have a great time scalping





yours



Ofer



OK here it is!!don't be shy and leave a comment or a review



