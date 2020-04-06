Fibonacci Scalper Bullish

OK here it is!!
I must confess I'm a big fan and user of my Bullscalper and Bear scalper... but this ea is really showing amazing results 

what does it do:
this ea will open positions based on Fibonacci chart that will be magnetize to your on chart the use of time frame has no meaning the Fibonacci stick to the high and low looking back in hours 
my suggestion is any thing from a week time to a month 
let it work its charm

second it will secure positions with an automatic trailing loss

Have fun and share with me your though ,desires and user experience 

don't be shy and leave a comment or a review 

and have a great time scalping

yours
Ofer



Prodotti consigliati
Marksman MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138644 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138645 Marksman EA – Ingresso preciso. Esecuzione pulita. Marksman è un Expert Advisor (EA) automatizzato basato su una strategia a colpo singolo, progettato per colpire il mercato con un colpo preciso, utilizzando Take Profit e Stop Loss su ogni posizione. Ispirato alle abilità di un vero tiratore, questo EA utilizza una combinazione di OsMA, Oscillatore Stocastico e Media Mobile
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Rebatron MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
Blog MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764099 Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135899 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135900 Rebatron – EA di copertura triangolare per strategie multi-coppia a bassa fluttuazione Rebatron è un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato che utilizza un metodo di copertura triangolare su tre principali coppie di valute (esempio): EURUSD – GBPUSD – EURGBP Aprendo posizioni sincronizzate su queste coppie, Rebatron f
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout con precisione degli ordini in sospeso "Nusantara" è un Expert Advisor (EA) basato su una strategia breakout box potenziata con l'esecuzione di ordini in sospeso distanziati e dotato di un sistema di commutazione della gestione del rischio. Progettato per trader seri che desiderano una strategia automatizzata e sicura che rimanga flessibile di fr
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Tech EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Experts
Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
Crazy Scalper mt5
Iurii Tokman
Experts
Crazy Scalper mt5   Crazy scalper Crazy Scalper   is a non-indicator trading robot that uses a scalping system that trades in two directions simultaneously (buys and sells). At the same time, multidirectional positions cannot be profitable, and one of the open positions will necessarily go to a loss. If there is a losing position, a lock (lock) is used. In turn, if the locking position has not fulfilled its role and the quote reversed, the withdrawal is used without loss, according to the averag
Zonas Oferta y Demanda
Jose Antonio Rojas Amaricua
Experts
Identify High-Probability Zones and Trade with Confirmed Trend! Introducing the PRO Supply & Demand Zones EA with ZigZag Filter v5.5 , an advanced algorithmic trading tool designed for traders looking to combine the robustness of Supply and Demand (Support & Resistance) analysis with ZigZag indicator trend confirmation . This version, optimized for stability and efficiency in MQL5, allows you to automate the identification and trading of key market zones, ensuring your operations are always alig
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Experts
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Gold Breakout Pro P
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
Gold Breakout PRO-P - Trading di breakout di precisione per oro e forex Domina i mercati con precisione e sicurezza senza pari Gold Breakout PRO-P è un Expert Advisor (EA) all'avanguardia progettato per dominare il mercato dell'XAUUSD (oro) e distinguersi su coppie forex come EURUSD. Sviluppato per trader di prop firm, investitori retail ed entusiasti del trading algoritmico, questo EA sfrutta una strategia di breakout sofisticata, potenziata da conferme di rifiuto, rilevamento di sweep di liqui
Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Experts
Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 -  BTCUSD Precision Trading Powered by AI, Fibonacci, and Market Logic - Update 3August2025- Message me directly for Installation of Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5_EA after you buy. I will setup correctly to trade BTCUSD Pair.Also If you want all previous versions with this new one then let me know, I will share all MT5 previous versions. Introducing Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/
Pitbull Rsi
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
PitBull RSI The Elite Trading Edge That Top Traders Don't Want You to Discover URGENT: Limited-Time Special Pricing - Act Now Before It's Too Late Tired of watching potential profits slip away while others capitalize on market movements?   PitBull RSI   isn't just another trading robot – it's the unfair advantage serious traders have been using to extract consistent profits from volatile markets when everyone else is losing. Why Most Traders Will Miss This Opportunity The hard truth? 95% of ret
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading edge with the Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA , an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to thrive in any market—forex, commodities, stocks, or indices. This dynamic EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a zone-based scalping strategy, offering traders a versatile tool to capitalize on price movements across diverse instruments. Whether you’re scalping quick profits or navigating trending markets, this EA del
FREE
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
MultiNinja
carl_carl101
Experts
Let me introduce my new grid expert advisor MultiNinja ,  a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Scalping mainly on the EURUSD. The expert advisor is based on several strategies that scalp the market carefully. The grids can be modified for your specific risk and pairs that you want to trade with! (please make sure to backtest before testing on other pairs than EURUSD ) My robot is made for every type of market, any account size and  highly customizable to suit your trading needs! The get the b
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  è un consulente esperto unico che può scambiare i segnali MT5 dell'indicatore Matrix Arrow con un pannello commerciale sul grafico, manualmente o automaticamente al 100%.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX), Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI), Candele classiche Heiken Ashi, Media mobile, Me
Bot RSI and Bollinger Bands
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
Experts
Questo robot è uno strumento di trading automatizzato che utilizza questi due popolari indicatori per identificare opportunità di trading sul mercato Forex. L'indicatore RSI (Relative Strength Index) è un indicatore tecnico che misura la forza relativa di un asset rispetto ad altri asset presenti sul mercato. Le Bollinger Bands sono un indicatore che misura la volatilità del mercato e aiuta a determinare i limiti di prezzo per un determinato asset. Il robot di trading con gli indicatori RSI e B
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Aggiunta la possibilità di modificare la dimensione del lotto e rendere l'EA il più economico possibile. Se lo acquisti, riceverai supporto e aggiornamenti futuri. Per favore, supportane lo sviluppo. Questo EA è pronto all’uso. AussiePrecision è un Expert Advisor (EA) sensibile al tempo per MetaTrader 5, progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute AUD/USD. È progettato per eseguire operazioni in momenti predefiniti e controllati, ed è ideale per i trader che desiderano automatizzare ingres
Lemm Scalper EA MT5
Fabio Sanna
Experts
Lemm è uno scalper pensato per il trading intraday in M1, quindi molto veloce e aggressivo. E' configurabile in versione più tranquilla con timeframes più alti o su diversi assets contemporaneamente utilizzando diversi magic numbers. La configurazione di default è per le coppie del forex, ma modificando i parametri, si può utilizzare su qualsiasi coppia (ha avuto ottimi risultati su XauUsd e DjiUsd). E' provvisto di un pannello di riepilogo spostabile e riducibile a icona e di notifiche push sul
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
Exotics Adv
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
SmartEdgeAnalyzer
Abenathi Ntwana
Experts
Smart Edge Analyzer — Edge Your Risk. Master Your Market. Smart Edge Analyzer is a powerful fully automated trading robot designed for traders who want intelligent, precision-driven market entries — without lifting a finger. Originally created as a manual signal tool, Smart Edge Analyzer has been fully upgraded to place real trades automatically based on advanced technical conditions. It combines robust market analysis with a smart execution engine that protects your capital while capturing
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
L'S&P 500 Scalper Advisor è uno strumento innovativo progettato per i trader che desiderano operare con successo sull'indice S&P 500. L'indice è uno degli indicatori più utilizzati e prestigiosi del mercato azionario americano, che comprende le 500 maggiori società degli Stati Uniti. Peculiarità: Soluzioni di trading automatizzate:       Il consulente si basa su algoritmi avanzati e analisi tecniche per adattare automaticamente la strategia alle mutevoli condizioni di mercato. Approccio versati
DUO Gold BitCoin ict optimal
Damiem Marchand De Campos
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - Questo Expert Advisor è stato progettato, sviluppato e ottimizzato appositamente per il vostro utilizzo. Questo è un potente Expert Advisor (EA) per sfruttare le migliori e più grandi opportunità nel simbolo GOLD or BITCOIN, in tutte le fasi del trend, dall'inizio alla fine, sul timeframe H1 e sulla piattaforma MT5. Precisione, performance e coerenza impressionanti nei backtest degli ultimi 3 anni. L'EA lavora come un cacciatore, un cecchino, analizzando il movime
The Time is Gold
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The XAUUSD is a special asset with special characteristics that needs a special optimization of the products, we have created a system that adapts to this value and tries to take advantage of its advantages and eliminate the differences. Although this system is designed and optimized for use in the XAUUSD, it can be used in other pairs and values, including stock indices and commodities. It is a system that through an algorithm of multiple operations and multiple lots tries to make a profit o
Aurum Rex
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price Aurum Rex: Your Gold Standard for Automated Trading Unlock your trading potential with Aurum Rex , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered for stability, safety, and consistent growth. Tired of EAs with high risks and unpredictable drawdowns? Aurum Rex is your s
GOLD Ranger EA
Arati Vivek Kamthe
Experts
NO GRID | NO MARTINGALE | 1:1 RISK-REWARD RATIO | NO AI STUNT |  Welcome to GOLD Ranger EA! GOLD Ranger EA is designed specifically for trading the XAUUSD pair in low-volatility, ranging markets, providing a safer, controlled approach to gold trading. Built without complex AI or risky strategies, it’s a straightforward, reliable system, by the people who are trading in forex as a team from more than 9 years. Live Signal: High Risk (2% Per Trade)   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2268757 Intro
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (376)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Valuta AI di Nuova Generazione Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni di configurazione: Risorsa Descrizione Comprensione della Frequenza di Trading di AOT Perché il bot non fa trading ogni giorno Come Configurare il Bot AOT Guida all'installazione passo dopo passo Set files AOT MT5 è un Expert Advi
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.89 (18)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT4:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (12)
Experts
P rezzo speciale di  $109  (prezzo regolare: $365) . Guida alla configurazione e all'uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoraggio in tempo reale:   ABS Signal .  File di configurazione dal segnale live File di configurazione di base Cos'è ABS EA? ABS EA è un robot di trading professionale sviluppato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro) sul timeframe H1. Si basa su un sistema Martingale con controlli di rischio integrati . Progettato sia per trader nuovi che esperti, ABS EA è facile da configurare, comple
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescita a Lungo Termine. Coerenza. Resilienza. Pivot Killer EA non è un sistema per guadagni rapidi — è un algoritmo di trading professionale progettato per far crescere il tuo conto in modo sostenibile nel lungo periodo . Sviluppato esclusivamente per XAUUSD (ORO) , Pivot Killer è il risultato di anni di ricerca, test e sviluppo disciplinato. Incarna una filosofia semplice: la coerenza batte la fortuna . Questo sistema è stato testato in diversi cicli di mercato, variazioni di volatilità e con
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (4)
Experts
Nota importante: Per garantire la massima trasparenza, sto fornendo l'accesso al conto investitore reale collegato a questo EA, consentendoti di monitorare le sue prestazioni dal vivo senza manipolazioni. In soli 5 giorni, l'intero capitale iniziale è stato completamente prelevato, e da allora l'EA ha negoziato esclusivamente con fondi di profitto, senza alcuna esposizione al saldo originale. Il prezzo attuale di $199 è un'offerta di lancio limitata, e sarà aumentato dopo la vendita di 10 copie
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven trading concepts with a neural-like adaptive decision mechanism. The system does not attempt to predict the future price. Instead, it evaluates market conditions and adjusts its internal log
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna prome
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema di Trading Autonomo con Nucleo di Analisi Quantistica SEGNALE REALE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Oggi molti trader manipolano i risultati facendo girare i loro Expert Advisor su conti cent o con saldi molto bassi , mostrando di fatto che non si fidano dei propri sistemi . Questo segnale, invece, opera su un conto reale live da 20.000 USD . Ciò dimostra un vero impegno di capitale e offre una performance trasparente , senza amplificazioni artificiali o distors
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Monitoraggio reale. Test onesti. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Prima di entrare nei dettagli tecnici, ci sono due cose fondamentali che devi sapere: PipsHunter è confermato da un segnale di monitoraggio in denaro reale. L’EA sta operando in live da diversi mesi su un conto reale (Pepperstone) e il monitoraggio è completamente pubblico. Nessuna simulazione, nessun conto nascosto, nessun “solo backtest perfetti” — i risultati del trading reale confermano le prestazioni effettive. I b
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
Autorithm AI Descrizione Tecnica AUTORITHM è un sistema di trading avanzato basato sull’intelligenza artificiale, progettato per MetaTrader 5, che implementa 10 livelli specializzati di IA per un’analisi completa del mercato. L’Expert Advisor utilizza algoritmi sofisticati di IA che lavorano in sinergia per elaborare i dati di mercato, identificare opportunità di trading ed eseguire operazioni con protocolli intelligenti di gestione del rischio. [guide line]   Caratteristiche Principali Il sist
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY SCONTO DEL 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Prezzo regolare: $997 al Black Friday: $498.50 (Il prezzo scontato verrà riflesso durante la promozione.) Inizio vendita: 27 novembre 2025 - evento Black Friday a tempo limitato. Estrazione Black Friday: Tutti gli acquirenti di Nano Machine GPT durante l'evento del Black Friday possono partecipare a un'estrazione casuale per vincere: 1 x attivazione Syna 1 x attivazione AiQ 1 x attivazione Mean Machine GPT Come partecipare: 1) Dopo l'acquisto, in
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.67 (48)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.67 (9)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un consulente di trading professionale per negoziare qualsiasi asset senza martingala o griglie dall'autore con oltre 25 anni di esperienza. La maggior parte dei consulenti top lavora con l'oro in crescita. Appaiono brillanti nei test... finché l'oro sale. Ma cosa succede quando il trend si esaurisce? Chi proteggerà il tuo deposito? HTTP EA non crede nella crescita eterna — si adatta al mercato mutevole e è progettato per diversificare ampiamente il tuo portafoglio d
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Altri dall’autore
Summorai
Ofer Dvir
Indicatori
Custom indicator take your MA to the next level allowing you to combine MA from up to 5 different symbols ! why? this way your decision making is based on the complimenting market  example: you trade Nasdaq but want to have an eye on the Bitcoin and Russell 2000 at the same time to know market trend or trading XRP but want to have the global view at your edge now its possible  Make sure the symbols match your broker ist Case sensitive US100Cash or XAUEUR# and so on... depending on your broke
FREE
Summorai mt4
Ofer Dvir
Indicatori
Summorai Questo indicatore somma fino a 5 medie mobili di diversi simboli e le posiziona comodamente sul tuo grafico. Come usarlo? Basta trascinare l'indicatore su un grafico e inserire i nomi dei simboli esattamente come appaiono nella tua finestra di osservazione del mercato. In questo modo, puoi tenere sempre sotto controllo il trend globale. Esempio di utilizzo: Fai trading sul DAX40 sul grafico dell'indicatore, è utile aggiungere Nasdaq100, S&P500 e Dow30 per confermare il trend. Esempio 2:
FREE
Chart historical archeology viewer
Ofer Dvir
Utilità
Get you a Free Utility EA that will show closed positions results on your chart fun little feature that make every trader really happy EA will not open or manage position only show historical results on the chart chose color and size  Please leave 5 start review if you liked this free tool make sure to check out my trading EA  the EA Bull scalper  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116071?source=Site+Profile+Seller or the  EA Bear Scalper  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123680?s
FREE
Bull EA Scalper
Ofer Dvir
Experts
Bullish Scalping EA - Your Go-To Expert Advisor for Bullish Day Trading scalping in MetaTrader 4! Automate your trading on any forex trading crypto trading indices scalping or even swing trading or stocks trading in every strategy from fast scalping trading to swing trading  the ea will not limit the digit number of trailing loss and spread so basiclly you could use it to secure long holds Special for 24Hours   will be back to 125$ soon!! Please leave a 5 star***** rating if you like this EA! T
Bear EA Scalper
Ofer Dvir
Experts
Markets Are falling??? here is the best tool in the market to turn a sad face to a happy one! scalp trade the fall now   Hello Sellers here is my EA Sell Bearish Scalper trader it can be used on any open window but look out and play with the parameters !! Limited time for 45$ then i go to the retail price of 299$  Leave a comment and review  5 stars means you like it :) Make me happy  Please see video:  https://youtu.be/yE3GF4ku36Q Introducing  Expert Advisor designed to trade in combinat
Slalom Scalper pro
Ofer Dvir
Experts
Meta trader 4 Slalom Scalper welcome to my instrument for Long and short rapid pro scalping imagine taking a trade and hitting your stop loss.. sad.. but with the slalom scalper that trade will revert itself to a reversed position and try to hit the TP  the slalom also can open both buy and sell position on the same signal hedging you on every top or new bottom just try and see how every breakout becomes a signal
EA Bull Scalper
Ofer Dvir
Experts
Bull Scalper EA – Strumento professionale per lo scalping L'EA Bull Scalper ti consente di controllare al massimo il meccanismo delle operazioni di acquisto. Innanzitutto, l'EA apre un'operazione, che può anche essere disattivata con l'impostazione "true" o "false" in "apri acquisto se non presente". Successivamente, gestisce una perdita di trascinamento (trailing stop) una volta che la posizione è in profitto. Puoi controllare il trailing con: Inizio del trailing - dato in punti, determina l'a
EA Bear Scalper
Ofer Dvir
Experts
Hello Sellers here is The companion of the EA BULL Scalper the EA BEAR Scalper is a Sell Scalping trader it can be used on any open window but do look out and play with the parameters !! Limited time 35$ for 100copies  $then i go to the retail price of 225$  please comment review and ask what ever you need :) using in AI mode will be easy and self explain the green line represent where the next position in the grid will be opened you can control the spacing of the general dynamic grid system an
Slalom Scalper
Ofer Dvir
Experts
Meet SLALOM: Your Trading Companion with Smart Recovery! Hey there, fellow trader! Looking for an EA that not only finds great opportunities but also bounces back when the market doesn't go your way? Please comment review and share your results with the slalom scalper Say hello to SLALOM!  What Makes SLALOM Special: **Spots Opportunities**: SLALOM keeps an eye on the market for you, jumping on new highs and lows when others might miss them **Bounces Back After SL**: When a trade hits stop-lo
Fibonacci Scalper Pro Seller
Ofer Dvir
Experts
Fibonacci Scalper Pro is a seller based scalper on a dynamic fibonacci retracement * look back in hours will control the Fibonacci calculation * trailing loss tracker will keep you happy recommend setting is at least 48hours with with a trailing setting of around 400 and 300 spread  of course with your own optimization you can get better and better results  but the normal out come from this ea and my buy fibonacci ea are pretty amazing and stable  Im looking forward to here your comments and r
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Experts
GapRider EA - Dynamic Buy-Side Gap Trading Expert Advisor Overview GapRider EA is a sophisticated, adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, specializing in buy-side gap trading. This EA identifies significant market gaps and places strategic buy orders, leveraging dynamic sizing based on market volatility to optimize trade entries and exits. With a robust set of features, GapRider offers traders a powerful tool to capitalize on price retracements following large market movements
Hedge Hog
Ofer Dvir
Experts
Hedge Scalper EA Hedge Scalper EA is an advanced MQL5 Expert Advisor designed for scalping on volatile indices.Built on the foundation of the popular EA Bull Scalper v4, it extends buy-side grid trading with limited hedging capabilities—allowing long positions for bullish momentum capture, while capping shorts for controlled downside protection. Key Features: Dynamic Grid Spacing : Uses AI-driven calculations (based on candle volatility and bearish sentiment) or manual points to maintain a minim
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione