Xt Cross
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Xt Cross is a port of a famous TS /MT indicator.
When the oscillator is above the overbought band (red lines) and crosses down the signal (dotted line), it is usually a good SELL signal. Similarly, when the oscillator crosses above the signal when below the Oversold band (green lines), it is a good BUY signal.
When the oscillator is above the overbought band (red lines) and crosses down the signal (dotted line), it is usually a good SELL signal. Similarly, when the oscillator crosses above the signal when below the Oversold band (green lines), it is a good BUY signal.
Xt Cross Advantages
- The indicator is suitable for scalping and intraday trading.
- It is possible to evaluate the effectiveness of the indicator on history.
- The indicator does not redraw (recalculate), signals are generated strictly on the "Close of the bar".
- It can be used as a standalone tool or together with other indicators.
- System of notifications to email and mobile device on new indicator signals.
- Ability to customize the color scheme of the indicator.