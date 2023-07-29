Minor Medium Major Swing Channel and SR Levels

This Indicator breaks down the movement into 3 waves:

The primary wave suitable for long-term trading

The intermediate wave suitable for intraday trading

The minor wave for short-term trading





Supports and resistances:



Each wave is defined by major highs and minor lows. According to Dow's theory, an uptrend will be defined by minor lows higher and higher and a downtrend by major highs lower and lower.The indicator plots the next supports and resistances for each wave.





Trend channels (primary wave):

The indicator draw two trend channels for the underlying trend (primary wave):

a long-term channel which represents the previous confirmed movement

a short-term channel for the movement being formed

These channels are updated at each low or high of the primary or intermediate wave





Indicator configuration:



You can enable or disable the following elements individually, in the properties of the indicator:

display of supports/resistances

display of the long-term trend channel

display of the short term trend channel

the short term trend channel

By default they are all displayed except. In order to avoid overloading the chart, it is recommended to display only the elements necessary for your trading style.



