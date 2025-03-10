Gbp4u

The EA is designed based on the MACD indicator. This is a "RAW" EA, meaning:

  • The EA has only completed basic tasks such as algorithm design and backtesting with tick data over 10 years.
  • The EA has not been optimized and tested on a real account.

The minimum price for the optimized version will be $99.
If it succeeds on a real account for at least one year, the maximum price will be $5,000.

Thank you for your interest and for downloading. More high-quality "RAW" EAs will be available in the future!


Lucy Evo
Lucy Evo 2025.03.10 08:16 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Quang Nguyen Dien
Quang Nguyen Dien 2025.03.10 09:59
Thanks.
İncelemeye yanıt