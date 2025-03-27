TNT CoPilot





**Expert for managing manual trades**, allowing you to set a **Take Profit** and **Stop Loss** directly in the settings, expressed either in points or as a percentage. Additionally, there’s an option to immediately configure a **trailing stop** in points.





On the panel, alongside the buttons to open **long** and **short** positions, there are also buttons to **increase or decrease the lot size**. Furthermore, from the settings, you can define the **step size** for lot increase and decrease when pressing the **lot + or -** buttons.





The panel will display the **total profit** of all positions opened using **CoPilot** with the same **Magic Number** (which can be customized).





The latest addition in **Version 3** is the **"Close All" button**, which will close all long and short positions with the selected Magic Number. Plus, there’s the **AUTO CLOSE** button: when enabled, it compares the **"profit" field** shown on the panel to the value set in the settings, and if the profit exceeds that value, it will automatically close all trades. This is perfect for grid strategies or small hedges.





**Super fast execution** thanks to highly efficient coding.





