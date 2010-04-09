VIX75 Killer

The Core of Vix75 Killer’s Power

Revolutionary Ensemble AI Strategies

At the heart of Vix75 Killer lies an ensemble of cutting-edge machine learning models, combining the strengths of CatBoost and LightGBM. These advanced AI-driven algorithms work together to enhance predictive accuracy and optimize trading decisions for the Volatility 75 Index (VIX75). By leveraging the unique capabilities of gradient boosting, Vix75 Killer dynamically adapts to market conditions, ensuring robust trade execution and exceptional performance in one of the most volatile instruments available.

This ensemble approach enables Vix75 Killer to learn complex patterns in price movements, capitalize on profitable opportunities, and continuously refine its strategies through real-time performance feedback.


Risk Control Like Never Before

A hallmark of Vix75 Killer is its focus on capital preservation and disciplined risk management. By default, the robot risks only 1% of the account balance per trade, ensuring that no single position jeopardizes the account. Furthermore, the system enforces a strict daily loss limit of 3%, protecting your portfolio from excessive drawdowns. This calculated approach strikes the perfect balance between taking advantage of market opportunities and safeguarding your equity, making Vix75 Killer ideal for both conservative and growth-focused traders.


Tailored for Extreme Market Conditions

Vix75 Killer is specifically designed for the Volatility 75 Index, a symbol renowned for its significant price movements and trading opportunities. The robot incorporates a mix of short-term momentum-based strategies and long-term trend-following approaches. Whether the market is breaking out, ranging, or retracing, Vix75 Killer adjusts its tactics to maximize returns while minimizing risks.

Key features include:

  • Breakout Detection: Captures sudden price movements with pinpoint accuracy.
  • Adaptive Learning: Leverages AI models to continually improve performance based on evolving market data.
  • Dynamic Trade Execution: Adjusts position sizing and trade frequency to align with market volatility.


Battle-Tested on VIX75

Vix75 Killer has undergone extensive backtesting and forward-testing on real-world data to ensure its reliability and effectiveness. Its ensemble models are fine-tuned to handle the high volatility and unique characteristics of the Volatility 75 Index, delivering consistent performance even during turbulent market phases. The robot’s strategies have demonstrated steady equity growth with tightly controlled drawdowns, showcasing its capability to thrive in one of the most challenging trading environments.


Customizable and User-Friendly

Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to algorithmic trading, Vix75 Killer is built to accommodate your needs:

  • Plug-and-Play Simplicity: Optimized default settings make setup effortless.
  • Customizable Risk Parameters: Adjust trade risk and daily loss limits to suit your preferences.
  • Comprehensive Support: A detailed user guide and dedicated support ensure a seamless experience.


Why Vix75 Killer is Different

Precision and Discipline

Unlike many robots that rely on high-risk strategies, Vix75 Killer emphasizes consistency, discipline, and risk control. It avoids dangerous techniques like Martingale, ensuring your capital is always protected. This unwavering focus on sustainability sets Vix75 Killer apart, giving you peace of mind while you trade the Volatility 75 Index.


Symbol Volatility 75 Index
Timeframe Daily Timefram (1Day)
Capital min. $100
Broker Deriv, Any other broker with VIX(s)
Account type any, Raw spread preferred
Leverage from 1:100
VPS Required for Efficiency


