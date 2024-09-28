Thanos BETA

Overview



Thanos EA BETA is an advanced trading bot leveraging cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies specifically designed for trading applications. Equipped with Modern and Deep learning Artificial Intelligence algorithms, this EA offers superior predictive capabilities, surpassing many existing models in the field.





This free beta version is a development sandbox where I continuously integrate new features and experiment with innovative strategies, we welcome your thoughts and opinions.

This trading robot was trained for NASDAQ symbol, don't expect it to work properly and provide similar results for some other symbol(s).





Requirements

Broker: Any Broker, ECN/ZERO Spread preferred

Account Type: Hedging

Leverage: from 1:200

Deposit: min. $500

Symbol: NASDAQ

Timeframe: H4

- No Martingale - No Grid based positions - This EA risks 5% of the account balance for each trade it opens.

Since this is a BETA version of software,

After receiving requests from a lot of this free robot users, we decided to create a premium one with more features, you can download it here > https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123956.







Feature



Free product Paid product

EA Inputs



NO YES

Money Management Plan



WEAK SOLID

Optimizable



NO YES

Well Tested and Proven



NO YES





If you'd like to join our algorithmic trading discord and telegram channels, send me a direct message or find links on my profile.



