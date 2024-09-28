Thanos BETA
- Experts
-
Omega J MsigwaBackend web apps developer, ML enthusiast, Algo trader.
For algorithmic Trading tutorials, YT: https://www.youtube.com/@omegafx-co
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 12 February 2025
Overview
Thanos EA BETA is an advanced trading bot leveraging cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies specifically designed for trading applications. Equipped with Modern and Deep learning Artificial Intelligence algorithms, this EA offers superior predictive capabilities, surpassing many existing models in the field.
This free beta version is a development sandbox where I continuously integrate new features and experiment with innovative strategies, we welcome your thoughts and opinions.
Requirements
Broker: Any Broker, ECN/ZERO Spread preferred
Account Type: Hedging
Leverage: from 1:200
Deposit: min. $500
Symbol: NASDAQ
Timeframe: H4
- No Martingale
- No Grid based positions
- This EA risks 5% of the account balance for each trade it opens.
Since this is a BETA version of software,
After receiving requests from a lot of this free robot users, we decided to create a premium one with more features, you can download it here > https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123956.
|
Feature
|Free product
|Paid product
|
EA Inputs
|NO
|YES
|
Money Management Plan
|WEAK
|SOLID
|
Optimizable
|NO
|YES
|
Well Tested and Proven
|NO
|YES
If you'd like to join our algorithmic trading discord and telegram channels, send me a direct message or find links on my profile.
great work