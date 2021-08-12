Alwinson Gold Zero vCP

My Birthday Special Promo!

Zero Version of Alwinson Gold EA





Looking for better trading results without relying on complex candlestick analysis?

Our Trading Robot uses accurate candlestick pattern signals to help you achieve consistent and stable profits with relatively low risk.





Key Features:

Safety mechanisms for investment stability



Backtest Result Default:



Back-tested from January 2019 to December 2024 with impressive results (with minimum Lot 0.01): Initial Deposit: $1,000 Total Net Profit: $657 Average Annual Profit: 10.95% Maximum Risk (Max Drawdown): 23.58%



Back-tested from January 2019 to December 2024 with impressive results (with minimum Lot 0.02): Initial Deposit: $1,000 Total Net Profit: $1,314 Average Annual Profit: 21.90% Maximum Risk (Max Drawdown): 39.00%



Back-tested from January 2019 to December 2024 with impressive results (with minimum Lot 0.03): Initial Deposit: $1,000 Total Net Profit: $1,971 Average Annual Profit: 32.85% Maximum Risk (Max Drawdown): 49.86%



Setup for Similar Results:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: Daily (D1)

Daily (D1) Broker Spread: Under 50





Backtest Result Custom:



Back-tested from January 2019 to December 2024 with impressive results (with minimum Lot 0.01 and SL-TP value 0.618): Initial Deposit: $1,000 Total Net Profit: $968 Average Annual Profit: 16.13% Maximum Risk (Max Drawdown): 11.65%



Back-tested from January 2019 to December 2024 with impressive results (with minimum Lot 0.02 and SL-TP value 0.618 ): Initial Deposit: $1,000 Total Net Profit: $1,966 Average Annual Profit: 32.76% Maximum Risk (Max Drawdown): 19.58%



Back-tested from January 2019 to December 2024 with impressive results (with minimum Lot 0.03 and SL-TP value 0.618 ): Initial Deposit: $1,000 Total Net Profit: $2,964 Average Annual Profit: 49.40% Maximum Risk (Max Drawdown): 25.33%



Custom Setup for Similar Results:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: Daily (D1)

Daily (D1) Broker Spread: Under 50

Under 50 SL and TP Value: 0.618





Adjust transaction volume based on your risk tolerance while considering the potential annual maximum drawdown.





However, you are free to choose any broker that suits your needs.

