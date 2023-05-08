



This EA will be sold only to ten people. When more people and more money follow a strategy, the strategy can stop working faster. To protect our market hedge, we will sell this strategy only to ten people with a maximum of five activations per person.





Strategy Performance Overview and Recommendations:





GameChanger EA is a grid strategy designed to produce steady profits and withstand heavy drawdowns. It has proven its profitability over 10+ years of historical data. As traders, we suggest using the settings displayed below, which are low-risk. High-risk settings have the potential to generate significant drawdowns in the long term, but they can also reach very easily the goals imposed by prop trading firms in the short term. This EA requires a lot of margin to work correctly, so an account balance of over 50k is recommended to use the low-risk settings.









Strategy Descriptions:





The GameChanger strategy is straightforward at its core. It uses the RSI and a trend indicator to generate buy or sell signals. Open positions will add up until the profit target is reached. To manage drawdowns, mediation positions will be opened every "x" points to recover from and mediate previous open positions. The mediation positions will have a lot size equal to the lot size in the input parameters multiplied by the mediation multiplier input.









Recommended Settings: SYMBOLS: GBPCHF, GBPUSD, EURGBP, EURCAD, CADCHF, USDCAD





Magic Number = 123456789 (This number is used by the EA to identify each of its positions. IT MUST BE DIFFERENT AND UNIQUE FOR EACH EA ON EACH CHART ).





RSI time frame= 15 Minutes;

RSI Periods = 6;

RSI sell trigger = 70;

RSI buy trigger = 30;

Trend time frame = 15 Minutes ;

Trend step = 0.00002;

Trend max = 0.0015;





Lot size = 0.01; ( The recommended lot size is 0.01 for every 50k of account balance to keep the maximum drawdown below 15% based on a 13-year backtested period, with an average yearly return of +20% )

Take profit points = 400;

Mediation after points = 2000;

Mediation multiplier = 10; Emergency stop at percent DD = 50; Equity limit = 500; Volume limit = 0.0;

I HAVE TO BE FALSE = false;

Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Any trading bot or strategy mentioned or sold on this website does not constitute investment advice. The performance of any trading bot or strategy mentioned or sold on this website in the past is not necessarily indicative of future results. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown. All trading involves risk and you should carefully consider your financial situation before making any trades or investments. By using any trading bot or strategy mentioned or sold on this website, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and that you agree to be bound by its terms and conditions.



