GameChanger EA


This EA will be sold only to ten people. When more people and more money follow a strategy, the strategy can stop working faster. To protect our market hedge, we will sell this strategy only to ten people with a maximum of five activations per person.

Strategy Performance Overview and Recommendations:

GameChanger EA is a grid strategy designed to produce steady profits and withstand heavy drawdowns. It has proven its profitability over 10+ years of historical data. As traders, we suggest using the settings displayed below, which are low-risk. High-risk settings have the potential to generate significant drawdowns in the long term, but they can also reach very easily the goals imposed by prop trading firms  in the short term. This EA requires a lot of margin to work correctly, so an account balance of over 50k is recommended to use the low-risk settings.


Strategy Descriptions:

The GameChanger strategy is straightforward at its core. It uses the RSI and a trend indicator to generate buy or sell signals. Open positions will add up until the profit target is reached. To manage drawdowns, mediation positions will be opened every "x" points to recover from and mediate previous open positions. The mediation positions will have a lot size equal to the lot size in the input parameters multiplied by the mediation multiplier input.


Recommended Settings:

SYMBOLS: GBPCHF, GBPUSD, EURGBP, EURCAD, CADCHF, USDCAD


Magic Number = 123456789 (This number is used by the EA to identify each of its positions. IT MUST BE DIFFERENT AND UNIQUE FOR EACH EA ON EACH CHART).

RSI time frame= 15 Minutes; 
RSI Periods = 6; 
RSI sell trigger = 70; 
RSI buy trigger = 30; 
Trend time frame = 15 Minutes ;
Trend step = 0.00002; 
Trend max = 0.0015; 

Lot size = 0.01; ( The recommended lot size is 0.01 for every 50k of account balance to keep the maximum drawdown below 15% based on a 13-year backtested period, with an average yearly return of +20%
Take profit points = 400;
Mediation after points = 2000; 

Mediation multiplier = 10; 

Emergency stop at percent DD = 50;

Equity limit  = 500;

Volume limit = 0.0;


I HAVE TO BE FALSE  = false;


Disclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Any trading bot or strategy mentioned or sold on this website does not constitute investment advice. The performance of any trading bot or strategy mentioned or sold on this website in the past is not necessarily indicative of future results. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown. All trading involves risk and you should carefully consider your financial situation before making any trades or investments. By using any trading bot or strategy mentioned or sold on this website, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and that you agree to be bound by its terms and conditions.


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PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper Structure-Based Precision Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor developed specifically for GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system is built around Smart Money Concepts, focusing on market structure behavior to identify high-probability entries with minimal noise. The strategy leverages Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to detect momentum shifts and early reversals, allowing the EA to enter trades with st
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Experts
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Experts
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
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ATH Library
Giacomo Ghinelli
Experts
This is the first EA built using the free and open source library AlgoTradingHub that i develop and mantain. The library aims to simplify and streamline the development of Expert Advisors (EAs) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) using the MQL5 programming language. By providing reusable components, developers can quickly create highly customized and maintainable trading strategies, reducing the complexity of building EAs from scratch. It can be found on my GitHub profile at: GiacomoGhi/AlgoTradingHub
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