AurumCubePro is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) designed to simplify your trading strategy. Based on precise calculations between moving averages and the asset price, it automatically sets your Stop Loss and Take Profit, optimizing your trades and reducing risk.

Key Features:

Intelligent Calculations: AurumCubePro uses advanced algorithms to analyze the relationship between different moving averages and the current price, identifying ideal entry and exit points. It considers various factors to determine the best time to open and close positions. Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit: Say goodbye to uncertainty! AurumCubePro automatically calculates and sets your Stop Loss and Take Profit, protecting your capital and ensuring your profits. You can adjust the risk parameters according to your tolerance. Simple Configuration: Easy to set up and use, even for beginners. With an intuitive interface, you can customize the EA settings in minutes, adapting it to your strategy and trading style.

Benefits:

Risk Reduction: Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit minimize your losses. Increased Profitability: Identification of optimized entry and exit points. Easy to Use: Simple and intuitive configuration.

Adjustable parameters include:

Currency Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30

UseFixedLotSize = FALSE;

FixedLotSize = 0.01;

CapitalPercent = 0.5;

EnableTrailingStop = True ;

TrailingStopPips = 1000;

AtrMultiplierSL = 2.0;

TpMultiplier = 4.0;

AtrPeriod = 42;

This EA is a powerful tool, but remember that the Forex market is inherently risky. No system guarantees profits. Test AurumCubePro on a demo account before using it on a real account.



