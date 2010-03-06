Stochatic specifique alerts
- Indicators
- Euloge Andak Kimana
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Presentation:
Discover an advanced version of the Stochastic Oscillator indicator, designed for demanding traders. This tool integrates sound and visual alerts for crossovers at specific levels, providing precise analysis and clear signals to optimize your trading decisions.
Key Features:
Sound Alerts:
- Automatic audio signal for a bullish crossover (%K crossing %D upwards) between levels 0 and 60. (Adjustable Parameter)
- Automatic audio signal for a bearish crossover (%K crossing %D downwards) between levels 40 and 100. (Adjustable Parameter)
- Enable/disable options based on your preferences.
Visual Alerts:
- Blue arrow displayed on the chart for a bullish crossover within the defined zones.
- Red arrow displayed for a bearish crossover within the defined zones.
- Precise arrow placement directly at the crossover point.
Easy Customization:
- Adjust zone levels (default: 0–60 for bullish, 40–100 for bearish).
- Activate or deactivate sound and visual alerts with a single click.
Compatibility:
- Works seamlessly on the MetaTrader 5 platform.
- Includes the compiled .ex5 file for quick installation.
Benefits for Traders:
- Instant detection of market opportunities through audio-visual signals.
- Enhanced analysis with clear crossovers and adjustable levels.
- Saves time and boosts focus on strategic decision-making.
This powerful indicator is the tool you need to elevate your trading to the next level. Order now and master your positions with precision!