CandleMaster Pro

CandleMaster PRO

Professional Next-Generation Trading Expert Advisor

CandleMaster Pro is a unique solution in the field of automated trading. Using advanced neural network technologies, the advisor identifies Japanese candlestick patterns with high accuracy and combines market entry control with integrated technical indicators. This trading expert advisor embodies years of successful trading experience transformed into a precise mathematical algorithm.

One of the key advantages of this expert advisor is trading in the direction of the expected market movement. In cases where the entry was untimely, the advisor builds a grid of Limit orders, with the ability to fine-tune for any timeframe and trading pair.

Key advantages:

1. Comprehensive Market Analysis
   - Deep analysis of candlestick patterns considering their structure and relationships
   - Integration of technical indicators for signal confirmation
   - Multi-level false signal filtration system
   - Adaptive approach to market condition analysis

2. Professional Risk Management System
   - Intelligent order grid construction with dynamic step
   - Progressive position volume increase with adjustable multiplier
   - Common Take Profit for the entire grid with automatic adjustment
   - Control of maximum drawdown in deposit currency
   - Automatic closure of all positions when specified conditions are met

3. Unique Pattern Recognition System
   - Precise identification of 10 classic candlestick patterns
   - Flexible pattern parameter settings
   - Consideration of candle body sizes and shadows
   - Analysis of relative candle positions
   - Trend verification before pattern formation

4. Intelligent Signal Filtration
   - Use of stochastic oscillator for entry point confirmation
   - Application of moving average for trend determination
   - Combined analysis of multiple technical indicators
   - Market volatility consideration in decision making

Expert Advisor Operation Features:

1. Market Entry Algorithm
   - Candlestick pattern identification according to set parameters
   - Verification of confirming signals from technical indicators
   - Market condition analysis (spreas, volatility)
   - Calculation of optimal entry points taking into account the minimum distance, with the ability to adjust the entry point offset
   - Market entry via Buy/Sell Stop order in the direction of expected market movement
   - Activation of Limit order grid if price moves against trader's position

2. Position Management
   - Dynamic order grid construction after first stop order activation
   - Automatic volume calculation for each grid level
   - Constant monitoring of overall grid status
   - Timely adjustment of Take Profit and Stop Loss
   - Virtual break-even setting function
   - Possibility of dynamic parameter changes for grid management during active trading cycle

3. Security System
   - Free margin control before opening each position
   - Verification of sufficient funds for entire grid construction
   - Maximum drawdown limitation
   - Protection against connection failures and technical issues

Optimal Operating Conditions:
- Recommended timeframes: M15 to D1
- Major currency pairs
- Minimum recommended deposit: from 200 base currency units
- Optimal operating time: main trading sessions

Usage Benefits:
- Fully automated trading
- No need for constant market monitoring
- Flexible adjustment to any trading style
- Professional risk management
- Detailed documentation and operation logging

Unique Technical Solutions:
- Optimized code for fast operation execution
- Minimal CPU load
- Resilience to network delays
- Automatic recovery after failures
- Protection against random price fluctuations

CandleMaster Pro v2.56 is the result of years of work and testing various trading strategies. The advisor combines the reliability of classic technical analysis with modern algorithmic trading methods. Thanks to its wide range of settings, it can be adapted to any trading style and market conditions.

Special attention is paid to trading safety: all operations undergo multi-stage verification before execution, and the built-in risk management system protects against excessive losses. The advisor is perfect for both beginning traders wanting to automate their trading and professionals seeking to optimize their trading operations.

Configurable Parameters of CandleMaster Pro v2.56:

1. Basic Trading Parameters:
   - SetName - Set name. Allows specifying the set name for easier operation.
   - TradeBuy = (true) - Allow buy trading
   - TradeSell = (true) - Allow sell trading
Note: if trading in either direction is prohibited during active trading, the advisor will normally complete the trading cycle, then apply the changes. If both parameters are disabled, the advisor doesn't trade until next enable. Can be used as a "soft" trading prohibition without removing the advisor from the chart.
   - MaxSpread – The maximum spread is set in old points. It is taken into account only when trying to open the first order of the cycle.
   - MaxPriceAdjustment – Maximum price adjustment (0 – disabled). If an adjustment is required due to high volatility, the entry price can be adjusted within the specified values.
   - ForceCloseEnabled = false – Force trading cycle completion. If enabled, immediately completes trading cycle: removes all active orders at current price, removes all Limit orders.
   - LotSize (0.01) - Base trading volume
   - Timeframe (PERIOD_H4) - Analysis timeframe selection
   - MagicNumber (123456) - Magic number for order identification
   - TradeComment ("CandleTrade") - Trade comment
Trade comment includes order sequence number, where first Buy/Sell Stop order is counted as zero. First grid order is considered the first Limit order.
   - MaxCandleLife (3) - Pending orders lifetime in candles

2. Grid Order Parameters:
   - GridOrderCount (3) - Number of limit orders in grid
   - GridMultiplier (1.5) - Volume multiplier for limit orders
   - StartMultiplierFromOrder (2) - From which grid order to apply multiplier (1 - immediately)
First grid order is considered the first Limit order.
   - MaxLotMultiplier (0) - Maximum volume multiplier (0 - no limits)
How many times the base lot volume can be increased for the next grid order. Example: Base volume = 0.01, maximum multiplier = 13, then maximum volume with which advisor will set limit order = 0.01*13 = 0.13 lot. Upon reaching this limit, all subsequent limit orders will be set with 0.13 lot volume.
   - GridStep (5.0) - Grid step in old points
   - GridTP (0.0) - Grid take-profit in old points
If "0" - advisor closes orders at breakeven. Take-profit values can be changed during active trading cycle, also can set GridTP = 0 during active trading cycle if need to close all orders at weighted average entry price and exit market as soon as possible.
   - GridSL (0.0) - Grid stop-loss in old points
Stop-loss is always set from last possible order in grid, i.e., last order price according to GridOrderCount + specified stop-loss value. If "0" - no stop-loss
   - MaxLossInCurrency (0.0) - Maximum drawdown in deposit currency (0 - disabled)
When drawdown reaches MaxLossInCurrency value, advisor completes trading cycle, removes all active and limit orders.
   - StopAfterMaxLoss = false – Stop trading advisor after reaching MaxLossInCurrency. Advisor doesn't trade until restart.
   - VirtualBEPercent = 0 – Virtual breakeven activation after price passes specified percentage of distance to TP (0 – disabled)
Author's note: constant use of virtual breakeven function will likely lead to reduced profits, but this function can be very useful in cases where user considers entry extremely good, for example, selling at historical highs. In such case, there might be desire to multiply take-profit, but to secure position, additionally can enable virtual breakeven. Practical example: Advisor entered at 5-year maximum for sell, you expect significant price correction downward. Your GridTP = 20, but you believe you can safely get 100 points profit. For this, change GridTP = 100, VirtualBEPercent = say 50. Then, if price passes 50% to new take-profit, virtual breakeven activates. But for cases if price from example, after activating virtual breakeven, starts rising again, and you want to earn, specify in VirtualBEPoints = for example 20 (your initial take-profit), thus, after virtual breakeven activation, you either get your standard 20 points profit, or price drops sufficiently and you get multiple times more profit.
   - VirtualBEPoints = 0 – Add old points to breakeven level (0 – "pure" breakeven)

3. Pattern Parameters:
   - UseBullishEngulfing (true) - Use "Bullish Engulfing" pattern
   - UseBearishEngulfing (true) - Use "Bearish Engulfing" pattern
   - MinBodySizeEngulfing (1.0) - Minimum body size of first candle for engulfing patterns
   - UseHammer (true) - Use "Hammer" pattern
   - HammerLowerShadowMultiplier (2.0) - Multiplier for hammer's lower shadow
   - HammerUpperShadowMaxPercentage (25.0) - Maximum percentage of upper shadow for hammer
   - UseInvertedHammer (true) - Use "Inverted Hammer" pattern
   - InvertedHammerUpperShadowMultiplier (2.0) - Multiplier for inverted hammer's upper shadow
   - InvertedHammerLowerShadowMaxPercentage (25.0) - Maximum percentage of lower shadow for inverted hammer
   - UseDarkCloudCover (true) - Use "Dark Cloud Cover" pattern
   - MinBodySizeDarkCloud (1.0) - Minimum body size of first candle for "Dark Cloud Cover"
   - UsePiercingPattern (true) - Use "Piercing Pattern"
   - MinBodySizePiercing (1.0) - Minimum body size of first candle for "Piercing Pattern"
   - UseMorningStar (true) - Use "Morning Star" pattern
   - UseEveningStar (true) - Use "Evening Star" pattern
   - MinBodySizeStarPatterns (1.0) - Minimum body size of first candle for star patterns
   - UseHaramiCross (true) - Use "Harami Cross" pattern
   - MinBodyLengthPrev (0.1) - Minimum body length of previous candle
   - MaxBodyLengthPrev (1.0) - Maximum body length of previous candle
   - MinBodyLengthCurrent (0.0) - Minimum body length of current candle (doji)
   - MaxBodyLengthCurrent (0.1) - Maximum body length of current candle (doji)
   - UseHangingMan (true) - Use "Hanging Man" pattern
   - HangingManLowerShadowMultiplier (2.0) - Multiplier for hanging man's lower shadow
   - HangingManUpperShadowMaxPercentage (25.0) - Maximum percentage of upper shadow for hanging man

4. Stochastic Parameters:
   - UseStochasticControl (true) - Enable entry control using stochastic
   - KPeriod (14) - %K period
   - DPeriod (3) - %D period
   - Slowing (3) - Slowing
   - MA_Method (MODE_SMA) - Moving average method
   - BullishStochasticLevel (20.0) - Stochastic level for bullish signals
For buy signal, price must be below Stochastic level
   - BearishStochasticLevel (80.0) - Stochastic level for bearish signals
For sell signal, price must be above Stochastic level

5. Moving Average Parameters:
   - UseMAControl (true) - Enable entry control by moving average
   - MAPeriod (14) - Moving average period
   - MAApplyToPrice (PRICE_CLOSE) - Apply MA to price
   - MATimeframe (PERIOD_H4) - Timeframe for MA calculation
   - MACheckMode - MA check mode. Check "By candle body", check "By entire candle"
MA entry control performs check: for Bullish signals - signal candle must be below MA level, for Bearish signals - signal candle must be above MA level.

6. New Year Trading Restrictions
   - DaysBeforeNewYear = 0 – Trading prohibition for specified number of days before New Year (0 – disabled). If value is greater than zero, complete trading prohibition is enabled for specified number of days. If there's active trading cycle – advisor will normally manage it until completion.
   - DaysAfterNewYear = 0 – Trading prohibition after New Year for specified number of days (0-disabled).

Each parameter is carefully selected to ensure maximum flexibility in adjusting the advisor to individual trading preferences and market conditions. Values in parentheses are examples that can be changed by user depending on trading strategy.
For Hammer, InvertedHammer, HangingMan patterns – shadow multiplier and maximum shadow percentage are checked relative to candle body.

Additional Comments:
1. Limit order grid is built only after Buy/Sell Stop order activation.
2. During active trading cycle (with open orders) it's possible to change certain risk management parameters:
GridOrderCount - number of orders in grid (can increase or decrease)
GridTP - grid take-profit
GridSL - grid stop-loss
GridStep - grid step
VirtualBEPercent – virtual breakeven
VirtualBEPoints – virtual breakeven adjustment
When changing these parameters:
- When increasing GridOrderCount - new orders will be added
- When decreasing GridOrderCount - excess orders will be removed, starting from last
- When changing GridTP or GridSL - corresponding levels will update for all orders
- When changing GridStep - order prices will be recalculated and updated
- When enabling VirtualBEPercent – virtual breakeven will be set.
3. Manual closure of any active order leads to immediate trading cycle completion and removal of all existing orders.
4. Advisor works tick by tick, however, it's recommended to install advisor on chart with Timeframe set in advisor settings. It's not recommended to switch TF of window where advisor is installed, if larger or smaller tf needed – should open second chart window.
5. All values are set in old points. Through decimal point can precisely set new points, up to 5th and 3rd digit. Example: GridTP = 10 – means 10 old points or 100 new points, 10.7 = 10.7 old points or 107 new points etc.

Before using CandleMaster Pro advisor, it's recommended to test it on history, on your account. Even though author conducts comprehensive testing on quotes with 99.99% modeling quality - different brokers and account types may have different trade execution, spread, and even candles.
Проверить мои достижения: .


推荐产品
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
专家
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
专家
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
专家
OtmScalp EA V1 - 专为欧元、黄金和比特币设计的人工智能剥头皮交易机器人 OtmScalp EA V1 - 专为欧元、黄金和比特币设计的人工智能剥头皮交易机器人 限时优惠： 仅售499美元（原价1200美元 - 即将涨价！） 为什么OtmScalp EA V1是专业交易者的最佳选择？ 稳定的每日盈利 - 专为激进但可控的剥头皮交易设计，捕捉小而频繁的盈利机会 3个专业版本 - 针对欧元货币对、黄金(XAU/USD)和比特币(BTC/USD)优化 全自动AI交易 - 无需人工干预，24/5全天候运行 智能风险管理 - 自动止损、止盈和动态手数调整 OtmScalp EA V1如何为您创造收益 高胜率策略 - AI检测微趋势并在毫秒内执行交易 低回撤 - 先进的风险管理保护您的资金 兼容任何经纪商 - 已在IC Markets、Pepperstone、RoboForex等平台测试 简单设置 - 2分钟完成安装，无需编程知识 实际表现(回测和实盘结果) 欧元/美元版本：月均15-25%（5分钟和15分钟图表） 黄金(XAU/USD)版本：月均20-35%（波动率优化） 比特币(
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
专家
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
专家
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
专家
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
EA Bollinger Band High Distance
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
专家
The EA of Bollinger Bands are a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to analyze price volatility and potential price reversal points in financial markets, such as stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. They consist of three lines: The middle band: This is typically a simple moving average (SMA) of the price over a specific period. The most common period used is 20. The upper band: This is the sum of the middle band and twice the standard deviation of the price over the same
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
专家
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
专家
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Ignite Piggybank duel ladder
Zakarei Jon Farrow Rogers
专家
One trade at a time on XAU/USD . No stacking, no margin fireballs. Built for M15 on raw accounts, tested live, already showing nearly £700 profit in eight trading days. Intro price $299 for the first five, then $500. Payback speed? Let’s just say the pig’s already fatter than your broker. Under the hood, PiggyBank Duel Ladder actually runs two separate ladders: a Trendy Ladder that locks in profits during strong market pushes, and a Choppy Ladder that protects you when the market gets messy. The
Quantum Zone
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
Quantum Zone Trader - Professional Price Action Expert Advisor Overview Quantum Zone Trader is an advanced algorithmic trading system built on pure price action principles. The EA automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones across multiple timeframes and executes precise entries based on institutional trading concepts. Designed for serious traders who understand market structure, this EA combines swing point detection, zone confluence, and intelligent risk management to cap
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
专家
免费试用 EA Budak Ubat 频道 限时特价！ 每购买10次后价格将增加10美元！ 工作原理 当 EA 激活时，它会根据执行模式参数分析图表。 如果图表上没有现有仓位，EA 将根据参数输入交易。如果趋势是看涨的，它将进入买入交易，如果是看跌的，它将进入卖出交易。如果止损变量大于0，则还会设置距离已打开交易价格一定距离的止损订单。0表示没有止损。 如果图表上存在现有仓位，且最后一个仓位处于亏损状态，EA 将检查当前市场价格与订单之间的距离是否至少为用户设置的最小距离，然后将根据蜡烛图输入交易，仓位大小将使用马丁格尔方法计算，并且将设置离已打开交易价格一定距离的止损订单，如果止损变量大于0。 如果未启用套期保值，EA 一次只会进入一个方向的交易。如果第一个仓位是买入交易，则所有后续的马丁格尔仓位也必须是买入交易。如果第一个仓位是卖出交易，则所有后续的马丁格尔仓位也必须是卖出交易。如果启用套期保值，EA 将进入双向交易。 EA 将修改相同方向的所有仓位的获利点为单一的保本点，再加上用户设置的获利水平。 EA 参数 执行模式： 在每个新 K 线上：当 EA 激活时，它会在每个新的
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
专家
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Vermont
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The work of the advisor is based on the lagging properties of trend indicators. At the time of finding the price in the consolidation zones, when the technical indicators data do not correspond to the current price formations, the adviser decides on entering the market. Each transaction has a rigid stop-loss and take-profit. Each trade is controlled by a trailing stop. Recommended trading instruments: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Settings: Comment to order - Comment to opened orders; Take
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
专家
機器人使用突破布林帶指標線的交易策略。 該策略的本質在於不斷分析指標線並為其線尋找最有效的突破點。 當價格在其中一個方向突破指標線時，機器人會在該方向開倉並開始跟隨它。但機器人不會在每次指標線被突破時開倉，而只會在它突破的那些地方開倉認為它是最有效的。 這是一個非常可靠的策略，多年來已被全球數以千計的交易者測試過。 這是 GPTchat 提供學習的有效剝頭皮策略之一。 人工智能認為，這是 M5 時間框架內最有效的交易剝頭皮策略之一。 我們也會認同人工智能，並在實踐中證實這一策略的有效性。 機器人優勢： 不使用鞅。 手數由交易者在設置中指定。 餘額每增加10%，手數將增加10% 機器人使用自適應風險管理功能 使用機器人的建議： 貨幣對 GBPUSD M5期 最低初始餘額 $500 起 ECN賬戶類型 機器人設置： Lots - 開立訂單的手數。 TrailingStop - 追踪止損大小。 Open_Order - 開倉交易過濾器。 Spread - 貨幣對的平均交易點差，用於正確計算風險。 Magic - 一個獨特的幻數。
Advanced Moving Average EA
Steve Zoeger
专家
高级移动平均线机器人(Maab pro 2)   =============== 这个机器人是完全自动化的，是为所有人创建的。该机器人也适用于美分账户。 Ea是基于移动平均线的。 ========================================= 你可以设置你想穿越的移动平均线。 但请记住，如果你使用较小的框架，你会得到更多的信号。同时也要考虑当出现交叉但市场横盘时的利润。 也许更好的办法是追求小的利润，把它设置在较高的时间框架上，然后你可以同时使用它来处理更多的交易对。 =========================================== =>适用于所有时间框架，但我建议使用较高的框架。 =>在较低的框架上，有太多的小交易，但它取决于你自己。 =>如果你不确定，建议在一个美分账户上测试。 =>你可以点击下面的链接，查看我使用的美分经纪人。 =>该EA是由我自己创建的，我也用它进行私人交易。 =>该EA有更多的设置，可以作为固定的TP和SL交易EA使用。 =>该EA可以作为马丁格尔交易系统使用 =>该EA可
Regression Channel double
Vadim Zotov
3.4 (5)
专家
Trading robot for a real account. It is a continuation of the idea used as the basis of the popular Regression Channel EA. Unlike its predecessor, it uses a bidirectional trading algorithm. The robot trades inside a channel formed by regression curves. Deals are always by stop losses. Strategy Features The robot trades inside a trend channel bound by the curves of a polynomial regression. The trend direction and strength are determined by the gradient of the channel cures during the trading. Ma
RSI Double Cross EA
Ihor Koshel
专家
RSI Double Cross Robot   is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods. The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions. RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management,
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Golden Suite
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Golden Suite is positioned as an innovative trading advisor that combines proven trading strategies. Its goal is to provide traders with a reliable system of market analysis, forecasting and recommendations based on deep data analysis. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key features of the Golden Suite: MARKET SETTINGS auto-selection of indicators risk % of deposit trailing stop news filter multi-timeframe depending on the market si
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
专家
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
专家
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
专家
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
专家
解锁您的交易潜力，使用智能资金化HFT EA！ 无需VPS/无需设置文件/享受即插即用/请查看下方的简易设置视频 限时促销价格 我很兴奋地分享我的交易秘密——智能资金化EA。我已经用完美的成功率征服了数百个挑战，现在轮到您提升您的交易游戏了！ 此EA旨在通过允许使用其服务的道具公司的HFT挑战。如果挑战不允许使用HFT/资金账户/实盘账户，请不要使用它。 智能资金化HFT EA的独特之处： 挑战掌控： 在几乎所有HFT挑战中经过验证的成功，确保了100%的成功率。它不仅仅是一个工具；它是一个经过验证的强大工具。 极致简约： 无需陷入复杂的设置或VPS设置。加载它，调整手数大小，然后点击运行按钮——极致简约。 为什么分享？时间宝贵，挑战可能真的令人头疼。由于我不能再承担更多的挑战，我想，为什么不分享财富呢？所以我们来到了这里。 独家限时租赁选项：限时抓住机会在MQL5市场以促销价格租赁智能资金化EA。在您的挑战中测试它，体验它的魔力。 购买它：准备承诺？购买智能资金化EA，将您的交易提升到新的水平。在成功的挑战后请留下真实的评论。 评论激励：对于买家，这里有一个特别的待遇。留下评论后，如
ICT London
Abhishek Yadav
专家
ICT伦敦是一种颠覆性的交易策略，基于（ICT Judas），利用亚洲交易时段的独特动态，识别随后的伦敦交易时段中的利润机会。该策略依托先进的人工智能技术和高水平的计算能力，擅长探测亚洲交易时段市场走势，并利用潜在的市场逆转。 工作原理： 亚洲交易时段洞察：ICT伦敦首先分析亚洲交易时段的市场行为。通过审查历史数据和市场情绪，它获得有关该时段市场趋势的宝贵洞察。 逆市交易：随着亚洲交易时段的结束和其影响力的减弱，ICT伦敦的优势显现。它认识到市场在亚洲交易时段结束后更可能改变方向，因此将策略定位为逆市交易。 最佳入场点：借助先进的人工智能技术，ICT伦敦精确地确定最佳的交易入场点，确保您在最合适的时机进入市场。这种战略性方法极大地增加了您成功的机会。 高水平计算：ICT伦敦依赖高水平的计算和分析，利用复杂的算法进行数据驱动的决策。这种精密的方法使策略能够适应不断变化的市场条件，并为您提供最佳的交易情景。 无与伦比的有效性：专注于逆转亚洲交易时段的影响，ICT伦敦已被证明是最有效的交易策略之一。其利用潜在逆转的能力使其与传统方法区别开来。 自动简易：尽管具有先进功能，ICT伦敦非常用户友
Project Oro
Giacomo Donati
专家
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/project_oro_ea Project Oro is a trading algorithm project that I began approximately six years ago. After countless painful and excruciating hours of coding, it is finally ready to be released to the public. The Expert Advisor (EA) is built on a proprietary and unique technique that analyzes the behavior and movement of candlesticks and the price action within the gold market. It searches for short windows of opportunity to strike and exits tr
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
专家
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Baby Shark
Tran Quang Trung
5 (1)
专家
This is a price action trading robot, the EA will stick to the medium term trend and price to deliver trades. Orders are always protected by the user set stop loss points. With the capital management system, it will help that EA operates in accordance with its purpose. Telegram : https://t.me/trungtqIT Timeframe is H1. Minimum account balance: $100. Attention is Important: EA only test live on demo or real accounts. Backtest results are just random and inaccurate. Features: Every trade is prote
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan   !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT5版本：  点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。与
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
专家
Goldex AI：今天的成功将是明天的果实 限时超级折扣！ 最后两份售价为 299 美元，之后将涨价。 实时信号 > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高风险设置 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件。 价格： 起始价格为 899 美元，每售出 10 台将增加 199 美元。 可用副本：2 Goldex AI - 具有神经网络、趋势和价格行为的高级交易机器人。 Goldex AI 是一款高性能交易机器人，它利用价格走势打破黄金的支撑位和阻力位，充分利用纽约市场的走势，从而获得尽可能高的利润。 该机器人有一个名为 “智能恢复 ”的策略，在出现亏损后会启动该策略，并开设更大的手数，以便在短时间内挽回可能出现的亏损。 Goldex AI 有一个内置的智能新闻过滤器，可以过滤掉没有中等和高影响新闻的日子，从而禁止交易，这是因为这些日子的市场非常缓慢，没有足够的运动来实现突破支撑和阻力的正确价格行动。Goldex AI 使用 ForexFactory 作为数据源，这是当今最好的新闻提供商之一。如果您要进行实时交易，建议启用它；如果您要进行回溯测试，建议禁用它
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (41)
专家
Trend Ai EA 旨在与 Trend Ai 指标配合使用，该指标会结合趋势识别、可操作的入场点和反转警报，自行进行市场分析，并自动接收指标的所有信号！该 EA 包含一系列完全可调的外部参数，允许交易者根据自己的选择定制 EA。 一旦出现绿点，EA 就会准备买入交易。一旦出现蓝色箭头确认上涨趋势，EA 就会在下一个 K 线下单买入。如果市场反转，EA 将采用网格和马丁格尔策略管理一系列交易。如果出现相反信号，并且图表上出现红点，EA 将准备卖出；一旦出现红色箭头，EA 就会在下一个 K 线下单卖出，并采用网格和马丁格尔策略管理一系列交易。 交易对和时间范围： 此 EA 适用于所有上市资产、期货、股票、外汇、商品、加密货币或指数。它适用于 xauusd 或主要货币对，例如 eurusd、gbpusd、usdcad、audusd、audcad、nzdcad、nzdusd，在 m15 或更高时间框架（例如 H1）上可获得更高的准确性。 --------------------------------------------------------------------------
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
专家
EA Gold Stuff是专为黄金交易设计的专家顾问。 该工作基于使用Gold Stuff指标打开订单，因此顾问根据"趋势跟随"策略工作，这意味着跟随趋势。 重要！ 购买后立即与我联系，以获得说明和奖金！ 您可以免费收到我们的强力支持和趋势扫描指标的副本，请私信。大部头书！ 实时结果可以在这里查看 参数 打开新系列-打开/关闭新系列订单的开始。 起始地段-起始地段。 交易买入-允许Ea交易买入。 交易卖出-允许智能交易系统卖出。 使用对冲-当功能启用时，顾问将交易买入和卖出方向，当功能禁用时，顾问将只交易一个方向。 使用货币Manadgement-开/关使用自动手数计算。 自动旋转 每0.01手的可用保证金-每0.01手单位开仓的可用保证金金额。 Lot miltiplier-以下订单的手数乘法系数。 TP-止盈，以点为单位。 SL-止损，以点为单位从第一个订单。 跟踪开始-跟踪止损的激活。 Trail Step-追踪止损激活时与价格的距离。 DD减少算法是一种减少回撤的算法，其中具有利润的最后一个订单被关闭，系列的第一个订单处于亏损状态。 DD缩减算法的编号顺序-
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
专家
2025 年最强自动化交易策略之一 我们将 2025 年最强大的人工交易策略之一，成功转换为一个 完全自动化的交易专家（Expert Advisor） ，该系统基于 TMA（三角移动平均线）与 CG 交易逻辑 构建。 该 EA 专为 高精度入场、智能挂单以及严格的风险控制 而设计，适用于 所有外汇货币对以及黄金（XAUUSD） 仅剩最后一个版本，价格为550美元。之后价格将上涨至650美元和750美元，最终价格为1200美元。 本系统在 点差低于 10 点的 ECN 账户 上表现最佳，可确保挂单执行精准并减少滑点。 只需加载到图表中，按照您的风险偏好进行设置，即可享受专业级自动化交易体验。  核心功能 适用于 所有外汇货币对及黄金（XAUUSD） 5 min   SET FILE 采用挂单交易策略（Buy Stop / Sell Stop） 挂单智能跟随价格移动 支持反向交易模式 内置自动资金管理（Auto Lot） 交易时间过滤与均线过滤 连续交易次数限制 高级持仓追踪止损功能 针对 低点差 ECN 经纪商 进行优化  输入参数说明 主要设置 ReverseSystem 设置为 TR
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
专家
超优化版本 – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 是迄今为止功能最强、最稳定、最精致的 MT4 版本。 HFT 是一款高频剥头皮交易机器人，仅在 M1 时间周期交易黄金（XAUUSD），每天执行大量交易。它支持高达 1:500 的杠杆，并使用 非常合理的手数 ，适用于真正的剥头皮策略。因此，它需要专用的剥头皮账户（RAW 或 ECN）。 ICMarkets 是推荐经纪商，特别是其 RAW 账户，因其低点差和更小的滑点优势。 需要稳定的网络连接或 VPS。 请注意：如果终端关闭， FAST M1 将失去对账户的控制 。 公开频道：  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主要改进 改进的入场逻辑 现在 EA 只会顺势交易，不再进行逆势操作。 更高的准确率 内部逻辑已调整，以提高交易胜率。 增强账户稳定性 即使在市场波动剧烈的情况下，也能保持一致表现。 降低滑点 优化了交易间隔时间，防止因滑点而导致的“咬单”问题。 扩展交易时间 运行时间为 02:00 至 21:00 — 包含重要新闻事
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
3 (2)
专家
Game Change EA 是一款基于 Game Changer 指标的趋势跟踪交易系统。当出现红点时，它会自动卖出，并持续卖出直至出现黄色 X，这预示着趋势可能结束。买入交易的逻辑相同。当出现蓝点时，EA 开始买入，并在检测到黄色 X 后立即平仓。 这款 EA 适用于任何货币对和任何时间框架，但在 M15 时间框架下，例如 XAUUSD 等强趋势货币对上的表现尤为出色。 即時結果可在此處查看。 購買後立即聯絡我，即可獲得個人獎勵！您可以免費獲得我們的強力支撐和趨勢掃描器指標， 請私訊我 ！ 設定和手冊在此處 請注意，我不在 Telegram 上出售我的 EA 或特殊套件，它們僅適用於 MQL5，我的套件檔案僅在我的部落格上提供。請小心詐騙者，不要從其他人那裡購買任何套件！ 設定 Open new series – true/false - 真/假 - 新一系列订单的开始 Trade Buy - 允许EA购买。 Trade Sell - 允许EA出售。 Support manual orders – true/false –  允许EA控制手动订单 Use hedge - 允许EA
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
专家
量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
专家
ChatGPT Turbo 人工智能驱动技术 Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD 和 XAUUSD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验卓越不凡。 加入我们拥有超过 6000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT5 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可以保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
专家
Javier Gold Scalper：让我们的技术伴您左右！ 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件 价格：根据已售许可数量逐步上涨 剩余可用副本：5 交易黄金这一金融市场上最具波动性的资产之一，需要极高的精准度、严谨的分析以及极其有效的风险管理。 Javier Gold Scalper 正是为整合这些核心要素而设计，打造出一个强大而复杂的系统，旨在优化黄金市场中的交易表现。借助尖端技术与先进策略，Golden Scalper 为初学者与专业交易者提供支持，使其能够安全应对挑战，把握这个动态市场中的各种机遇。有了 Golden Scalper，您将拥有一款专为应对黄金特性而开发的可靠工具。 交易品种 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 M30 PropFirm 已准备好 起始资金 最低 $1000 经纪商 任意经纪商 账户类型 任意，推荐低点差账户 杠杆 最低 1:500 VPS 推荐使用，但不是强制 深入了解 Javier Gold Scalper！ 图表形态分析市场 Golden Scalper 不仅能存储图表的全部数据，还能实时进行图表分析，精准识别图中频繁出现的价
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
专家
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
专家
Titan AI —— 新一代智能交易系统 Titan AI 是由 MX Robots 专业团队开发的下一代自动化交易系统，融合了前沿人工智能技术与深度金融专业知识。 该 EA 基于高质量的市场数据训练，包括 Real Tick 实时逐笔数据 、 MBP (按价格市场深度) 和 MBO (按订单市场深度) —— 这些都是机构级交易系统使用的数据类型。 因此 Titan AI 能够在多种市场环境中实现稳定而智能的决策。 Titan AI 采用 多策略投资组合结构 ，同时运行多套 AI 策略，每个策略针对不同市场条件进行了优化。 这种架构能够在保持高收益的同时将回撤降至最低，使爆仓几乎不可能发生。 Titan AI 4All 的运行与配置指南 Titan AI 4All 专为需要 智能自动化、机构级精度和极简配置 的交易者打造。 基于深度学习技术，并使用全球最高质量的逐笔数据训练，这款 EA 即装即用，可在黄金及所有主要外汇货币对上稳定获利。 1. 安装步骤 • 在 Navigator 面板中，将 Titan AI 4All 拖入任意图表（黄金或任意外汇对）。 • 允许 Algo Trad
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (561)
专家
EA Black Dragon 适用于 Black Dragon 指标。智能交易系统根据指标的颜色打开交易，然后可以建立订单网络或使用止损。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 您可以在这里找到所有设置！建议 货币对 EURUSD GBPUSD  时间范围 M15  建议存款 1000 美元或美分  推荐设置 默认设置 输入参数  初始手数 - 初始手数； 手数乘数 - 后续订单的手数乘数； Autolot - 启用/禁用自动手数计算； Autolot size - 启用自动手数时顾问将使用手数的存款金额； 距离 - 订单之间的距离； 最大限度。 Lot - 顾问可以打开的最大手数； 止盈 - 止盈； 止损 - 止损点数； Trail Start - 激活追踪止损点的利润； Trail Distance - 追踪止损将出现在价格的多少距离处； 最大点差 - 开仓和平仓的最大点差； Star Hour - 顾问的开始时间； End Hour - 顾问的结束时间； End T
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
专家
Capybara EA 是一种基于 Hama 指标的先进自动化趋势跟踪系统。 如果市场转为看跌且指标变为红色，则 EA 将卖出；如果市场转为看涨且指标转为蓝色，则 EA 将买入。 EA 可以准确检测上升趋势和下降趋势的开始，并以鞅/网格方式控制未平仓交易，直到达到目标价。 推荐货币对：所有主要货币对，如欧元兑美元；澳元；英镑； nzdusd 以及 audcad 等次要对； nzdcad； eurnzd 和 eurcad 包括 m15 时间范围内的 xauusd 开始小时 – EA 的开始小时 开始分钟 – EA 的开始分钟 结束小时 – EA 的结束小时 结束分钟 – EA 的结束分钟 手数 – 开始交易的初始手数 使用可变手数 – 真/假 – 使用资金管理真/假 每 0.01 手的可用保证金 – 每 0.01 手的可用保证金 乘数 – 乘数因子，如 1.5 最大手数 – 允许的最大手数 获利 – 以点数获利 止损点数（0：不使用） – 以点数止损，如果为 0，则禁用它 百分比网格止损 – 允许削减所有头寸的总账户损失百分比 叠加 – 总利润中第一笔和最后一笔订单的平仓 X 笔交易后的
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
专家
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
专家
EA Aurum Trader 结合了突破和趋势跟踪策略，每天最多两笔交易。 购买后立即与我联系,以获得个人奖金!  您可以免费获得我们的强大支持和趋势扫描仪指标的副本，请pm。 我！  请注意，我不会在telegram上出售我的EA或特殊套件，它仅在Mql5上可用，我的套件文件仅在我的博客上可用。  小心骗子，不要从任何人那里购买任何套装！  设置 符号-输入黄金的确切符号名称,如市场观察ie. XAUUSD Starting_Lot-用于第一个位置的初始手数大小。 每x profit利润增加0.01-在达到指定的美元利润后，手数增加0.01。 TrailStart_Strg1-策略1（突破）的尾随开始的距离（以点为单位）。 TrailStop_Strg1-策略1的尾随步骤（以点为单位）。 TP_Strg1-策略1（突破）的获利水平。 SL_Strg1-策略1（突破）的止损水平。 TrailStart_Strg2-距离（以点为单位），策略2（趋势跟踪）的尾随开始。 TrailStop_Strg2-策略2的尾随步骤（以点为单位）。 TP_Str2-策略2的获利水平。 Ea_na
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
专家
从 2024 年开始的黄金 (Gold M15) 测试默认设置 Kaufman Smart Regime EA: 自适应市场智能 特别首发优惠： Smart Regime EA 的强大功能以远低于其真实价值的价格发布。请立即以 $50 购入您的许可，在此价格开始逐步、分阶段上涨至最终定价 $500 之前锁定。这是一项对无与伦比的市场逻辑的投资。 释放自适应算法交易的力量。Kaufman Smart Regime EA 不仅仅是一个策略；它是一个市场感知引擎，旨在区分市场噪音和真正的动能。 核心理念：“智能机制”检测 大多数算法失败是因为它们对动态市场应用了静态逻辑。 Kaufman Smart Regime EA 利用 Perry Kaufman 传奇效率比逻辑的专有改编，来确定市场的“机制”（Regime）。它在混乱的盘整期间保持休眠，并在真正的方向性流动性进入市场时精确打击。 通过 更高时间框架矩阵 过滤价格行为，该 EA 确保您始终与主要的机构流动保持一致，而不是逆势而行。 验证层 原始信号永远不够。该 EA 在执行任何交易之前，采用 三重验证协议 。这减少了“误报”，并确保
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
专家
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
专家
Scalp Unscalp 是一个短期双向剥头皮系统，旨在通过高度精准的进场快速获取利润。 Scalp Unscalp 实时信号即将推出！当前价格将会上涨。限时价格 99 美元 无网格，无马丁策略。每笔交易独立进行 提供固定止损，搭配虚拟动态追踪止损系统 交互式交易面板和精确的手数设置 推荐设置 图表：EURUSD，GBPUSD，USDCHF，AUDUSD 时间框架：H1 输入参数 手数计算方式 - 选择自动手数或固定手数 固定手数 - 固定的交易手数 自动手数 - 每此金额账户货币对应 0.01 手 最大点差 - 设置允许开仓的最大点差 自动检测 GMT - 自动计算你所在经纪商的 GMT 偏移 禁用周末持仓 - 启用或禁用 自定义止损 - 输入止损数值 魔术数字 - 每个订单的魔术编号 备注 - 订单备注
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
专家
智能交易系统是一个旨在恢复无利可图头寸的系统。 作者的算法锁定了一个亏损仓位，将其拆分为多个独立的部分，并分别平仓。简单的设置、在回撤的情况下延迟启动、锁定、禁用其他 EA 交易、使用趋势过滤进行平均以及部分关闭亏损头寸都内置在一个工具中。 与仅在整个组中关闭订单的网格策略相比，使用部分关闭损失可以让您以较低的存款负载减少损失，从而确保更安全地处理损失。 如何恢复订单： 1 EA 关闭所选工具的其他窗口以关闭无利可图的 EA（可选）。 2 EA 重置所有已处理订单的止盈和止损水平，并删除具有相应标识符的挂单。 3 EA 关闭所有已处理的盈利订单，以便使用其利润来弥补部分非盈利订单并减少总头寸量（可选）。 4 EA 通过打开锁定订单来锁定亏损头寸。 5 然后，通过打开恢复订单，它开始通过部分关闭不盈利的订单来减少损失。 6 当部分关闭时，算法首先恢复定位最不成功的订单，或者最接近盈利的无利润订单。每个无利可图的订单都分为许多部分，顾问分别关闭每个部分。恢复订单以小量开仓，以免大幅增加入金负担 包含注释、设置和测试说明的完整输入设置列表  ->   这里  MT5 版本 ->   这里
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
专家
24小时限时抢购 - 仅售 $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" 是一款专为参与HFT挑战而设计的专家顾问（EA），交易美元指数对。 欲了解更多顶级专家顾问和指标，请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 我是洛斯，请订阅以获取更多更新： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ 什么是HFT？ 高频交易（HFT）是一种利用强大的计算机程序在几分之一秒内执行大量订单的交易方法。HFT利用复杂的算法分析多个市场，并根据当前市场条件执行订单。拥有最快执行速度的交易者往往更有利润，HFT以高周转率和订单到交易比率为特征。 因此，此EA仅适用于挑战的1步或2步，并且不适用于真实或资金账户。 2/ 主要特点 - 一次购买，可用于无限账户 - 使用高风险-回报比和非常小的止损的策略 - 支持超过14家为挑战的1步或2步提供HFT支持的专业公司 - 在购买机器人后提供终身支持 - 提供安装的视频教程 - 针对初学者提供Team Viewe
Quantum Scalper GBPUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (11)
专家
EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD is an automated trading system designed for the GBPUSD currency pair. Employing a scalping strategy and sophisticated position management, it aims to deliver high returns while minimizing risk. The EA analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum, using unique entry points to identify potential trading opportunities. To safeguard profits and enhance efficiency,   each trade is equipped with maximum Stop Loss levels and a Trailing Stop feature. Bonus: get free E
Pingo AI
Anastasiya Morozova
2 (1)
专家
Pingo Pingo是一款全自动交易机器人，旨在为外汇市场提供稳定、安全的交易环境。 该投资顾问的设计重点在于严格的风险控制，并且不采用马丁格尔策略、网格策略或平均策略等危险策略。 MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 工作原理 Pingo 利用智能波动率过滤器分析价格模式和短期市场动态。 该机器人能够识别冲动区和修正区，从而以较高的成功概率和最小的风险进入市场。 交易决策严格按照算法做出，不受情绪或交易员干预。 安全性和可靠性 不使用 鞅 、 平均 或 危险位置管理方法 通过动态批次或固定数量进行风险管理 兼容任何经纪商和账户类型 主要特点 无需 马丁格尔策略 、 平均策略 、 锁定策略 或 网格 策略即可生效 使用精确的价格和波动性分析算法 针对高执行速度和最小回撤进行了优化 设置简单——“设置好就不用管了” 适合长期自动化交易 推荐工具和设置 时间周期：M15 账户类型：ECN 或原始价差账户 最低存款额：100 美元起 建议点差：最高 20 个点 推荐货币对： EURUSD GBPUS
作者的更多信息
CandleSignalEA
Ilia Stavrov
专家
149 – price for early buyers. CandleSignalEA is a high-frequency trading Expert Advisor designed for scalping on lower timeframes (primarily M1). It is optimized for highly volatile instruments such as gold (XAU/USD) and generates numerous small profitable trades. Since the strategy is sensitive to market noise and sharp price movements, it performs best under tight spreads and low trading costs. The EA is fully autonomous: it supports dynamic trailing stop, broker-compliant SL/TP adjustment, fi
FREE
TimeToBarEnd
Ilia Stavrov
指标
Indicator "Time to Bar End" (TimeToBarEnd) This technical indicator is designed to accurately track the time remaining until the current candle closes on the chart. It displays a countdown in minutes:seconds format, which is particularly useful for intraday traders and scalpers who need to know the exact closing time of the current candle. The indicator updates in real-time and offers flexible customization of its appearance. The settings include: choice of position from four chart corners, adj
FREE
PositiveSwap
Ilia Stavrov
实用工具
PositiveSwap Легкий, бесплатный скрипт на языке MQL4, который выводит на график, в виде простой таблицы, все торговые пары с положительным свопом и указывает направление (покупка или продажа). Скрипт автоматически просматривает все доступные торговые пары из окна "Обзор рынка". Поэтому, чтобы увидеть все возможные пары с положительным свопом, рекомендуется включить показ всех символов.  
FREE
EAsyRightNow
Ilia Stavrov
实用工具
EAsynRightNow - Professional Trading Expert Advisor for manual trading with advanced functionality EAsyRightNow is a multifunctional trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, featuring a Trading Panel with a user-friendly interface and extensive trading position management capabilities. Perfect for scalping, it works on all timeframes.  Key Features  1. Trading Modes - Single Orders: Management of one trading position - Multiple Orders: Ability to open multiple orders in the same direction - M
FREE
筛选:
无评论
回复评论