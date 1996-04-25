Manh RSICrossingAlert

Manh RSICrossingAlert with Alert Indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool that aids traders in identifying market trends and potential entry and exit points. It features a dynamic Manh RSICrossingAlert , adapting to market conditions for a clear visual representation of trend direction. Traders can customize parameters to align with their preferences and risk tolerance. The indicator assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.

Features:

  • Trend Identification: Signals bullish trend and bearish trend.
  • Trend Reversals: Alerts to potential reversals when colors of candles changes from bullish to bearish and vice versa.
  • Real-time Alerts: Generates alerts for new trend identification.

Recommendations:

  • Currencies and Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD...
  • Timeframe: M5,M15,M30,H1.
  • Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account





