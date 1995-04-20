Manh RSICrossingAlert
- Indicatori
- Van Manh Dao
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Manh RSICrossingAlert with Alert Indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool that aids traders in identifying market trends and potential entry and exit points. It features a dynamic Manh RSICrossingAlert , adapting to market conditions for a clear visual representation of trend direction. Traders can customize parameters to align with their preferences and risk tolerance. The indicator assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.
Features:
- Trend Identification: Signals bullish trend and bearish trend.
- Trend Reversals: Alerts to potential reversals when colors of candles changes from bullish to bearish and vice versa.
- Real-time Alerts: Generates alerts for new trend identification.
Recommendations:
- Currencies and Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD...
- Timeframe: M5,M15,M30,H1.
- Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account