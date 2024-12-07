LadderBot

Ladder EA: Your Ultimate Trading Partner for Daily Success

This expert advisor is crafted for traders who desire precise and secure solutions to achieve consistent daily profits and sustainable financial growth. Whether you’re looking to build small capital or enhance an existing account, Ladder EA brings advanced strategies and professional risk management to the forefront of your trading journey.

Key Features of Ladder EA

✔️ Intelligent Risk Management:

  • Applies well-structured risk percentages to maximize gains while minimizing potential losses.
  • Adapts dynamically to your account size, making it suitable for both novice and professional traders.

✔️ Advanced Trading Strategies:

  • Employs ladder-based techniques to optimize trading opportunities.
  • Utilizes market strength and trend analysis to enhance the accuracy of entry points and maximize success rates.

✔️ Daily Profit Targets:

  • Designed to achieve daily profit goals based on a predefined percentage of your account balance.
  • Mitigates losses efficiently to safeguard your account and ensure steady growth.

✔️ Versatile and Flexible:

  • Operates seamlessly on all currency pairs and metals, such as gold (XAUUSD).
  • Adjusts dynamically to various market conditions for consistent performance.

✔️ Compatible Across All Account Types:

  • Supports Micro, Mini, and Standard accounts, ensuring accessibility for all traders.
  • Automatically calculates and adjusts lot sizes based on capital and broker limitations.

How It Works

Market Analysis:

Analyzes market conditions using robust data, focusing on the daily timeframe to ensure optimal trading accuracy.

Trade Execution:

Opens trades only when entry signals align with strategies and risk management protocols.

Technical Specifications

  • Recommended Timeframe: Daily.
  • Best Currency Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (or any major pairs).
  • Minimum Capital: $500.
  • Supported Platforms: MetaTrader 4.
  • Lot Size: Automatically calculated based on capital and broker restrictions.

⚠️ Important Note

  1. Test Before Going Live: Use a demo account on XAUUSD to evaluate the performance of Ladder EA before applying it to a live account.
  2. Lot Size Adjustment: The most critical step is increasing the buy trade lot size from 0.01 to 0.04. Without this adjustment, the EA will not function correctly.

You can find additional clarifications and examples in the attached images to guide you through the setup process.

Objective

Ladder EA is more than just a tool; it is a meticulously crafted expert advisor designed to help traders achieve sustainable financial growth. By combining professional trading strategies with advanced risk management, this EA is the perfect companion for any trader aiming to climb the ladder to success.


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With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
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Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
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Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart. The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on one pair on the M5
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Experts
The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss. The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable. Parameters StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is
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