Magicxx

The indicator places a buy or sell signal when the conditions of the strategy it was designed with are met. The strategy is guaranteed, strong, and has been tested for 9 years. The indicator is for binary options and can be converted into a bot by linking it to MT2Trading, where it sends the signal to this platform. This platform automatically opens a trade on the trading platform you are using, whether it is Pocket Option, IQ Option, or any other binary options platforms. The entry is on the next candle after the signal. It works on all timeframes, but the best timeframe is 5 minutes, and the trades last for 5 minutes. For more important details, please contact via Telegram at ali_quo.
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PowerEA1
Hasan Abdulhussein
Experts
The expert advisor opens daily trades with specific lot sizes based on complex mathematics. It does not engage in risky behavior, does not use martingale, does not average down, and does not hedge. The results of the expert advisor become apparent after a long period, more than 3 months, and it annually multiplies the capital several times. It can multiply $1,000 to $100,000 or more within two or three years. You can see its performance through backtesting. When you purchase the product, open th
MaXfx
Hasan Abdulhussein
Experts
The expert advisor is designed to perform extremely powerfully and aims to double the capital. It includes a wide range of available options that subscribers can switch between and select according to their preference. Additionally, it can operate with the default settings, which are the ones we personally use. You can test it and witness its strength through backtesting on Gold and USDJPY, where it shows remarkable performance. You have the flexibility to adjust the lot size, increase the lot,
BreakBot
Hasan Abdulhussein
Experts
BreakBot: This expert advisor is specifically designed for traders seeking smart and secure solutions to transform small capital into substantial profits, reaching $100,000 or more. It employs professional strategies and precise risk management to achieve steady and safe growth. Key Features of the Expert Advisor ️ Smart Capital Management: Utilizes carefully calculated risk percentages to maximize profits while minimizing losses. Automatically adapts to account size, making it ideal for both b
LadderBot
Hasan Abdulhussein
Experts
Ladder EA: Your Ultimate Trading Partner for Daily Success This expert advisor is crafted for traders who desire precise and secure solutions to achieve consistent daily profits and sustainable financial growth. Whether you’re looking to build small capital or enhance an existing account, Ladder EA brings advanced strategies and professional risk management to the forefront of your trading journey. Key Features of Ladder EA ️ Intelligent Risk Management: Applies well-structured risk percentage
FlashPoint EA
Hasan Abdulhussein
Experts
FlashPoint Professional EA The Ultimate Smart Daily Breakout Revolution | Version 1.0 | Unlimited Activations FlashPoint – The Advanced Automated Trading Expert Elevate your trading to the highest professional standards with FlashPoint Professional – the most powerful Expert Advisor engineered for consistent daily profitability. Powered by a revolutionary dual-strategy system, advanced money management algorithms, and military-grade protection, FlashPoint delivers unmatched performance acr
Magicx
Hasan Abdulhussein
Indicators
The indicator places a buy or sell signal when the conditions of the strategy it was designed with are met. The strategy is guaranteed, strong, and has been tested for 9 years. The indicator is for binary options and can be converted into a bot by linking it to MT2Trading, where it sends the signal to this platform. This platform automatically opens a trade on the trading platform you are using, whether it is Pocket Option, IQ Option, or any other binary options platforms. The entry is on the n
DailyEAv3
Hasan Abdulhussein
Experts
# DailyEAv3 Professional Trading Expert   **Ultimate Daily Trading Solution** | **Version: 3.13** | **Activations: Unlimited** ## Daily3 Smart Trading Expert v3.13 ### The Ultimate Professional Daily Trading Solution Transform your daily trading with the most advanced Expert Advisor on MQL5! Professional-grade tool implementing intelligent money management with bulletproof stability and zero log spam. --- ## Why Choose Daily3 Expert? ### Professional Implementation - **Zero
ICT Complete Trading Analysis
Hasan Abdulhussein
Indicators
IC T Smart   Money Concepts   Professional   v 3.0 0   The   Ultimate ICT Trading   Solution Transform   your trading with the most   advanced Inner Circle Trader indicator on MQL5 !   Professional -grade tool   implementing   authentic   ICT methodology with   bullet proof stability .   Why   Choose   This IC T Indicator?   Professional   Implementation Zero   Validation   Errors   - Passes all Met aTrader tests   perfectly Enhance d Data   Handling   - Works   with limite d broker  
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