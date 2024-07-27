The indicator places a buy or sell signal when the conditions of the strategy it was designed with are met. The strategy is guaranteed, strong, and has been tested for 9 years. The indicator is for binary options and can be converted into a bot by linking it to MT2Trading, where it sends the signal to this platform. This platform automatically opens a trade on the trading platform you are using, whether it is Pocket Option, IQ Option, or any other binary options platforms. The entry is on the next candle after the signal. It works on all timeframes, but the best timeframe is 5 minutes, and the trades last for 5 minutes. For more important details, please contact via Telegram at ali_quo.