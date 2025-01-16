Back to Charles Dow father of modern technical analysis

In a trading environment where we are overwhelmed with indicators, AI, and neural network power, let’s take a step back and revisit the basics. Inevitably, this brings us to Charles Dow.

Charles Dow. was a pioneering figure in the world of finance and journalism. As the co-founder of Dow Jones & Company and the first editor of The Wall Street Journal, Dow made significant contributions to the field of financial analysis. His work laid the foundation for what we now know as the Dow Theory, a set of principles that help investors understand market trends and make informed decisions.

The Dow Theory is built on a few key principles. First, it emphasizes the importance of market trends. Dow believed that markets move in predictable phases: primary trends (long-term movements), secondary trends (short-term corrections), and minor trends (day-to-day fluctuations). Recognizing these trends can help investors make better decisions about when to buy or sell.

Another important principle of the Dow Theory is the concept of market confirmation. Dow suggested that for a trend to be considered valid, it must be confirmed by multiple market indices. For example, if the Dow Jones Industrial Average is rising, the Dow Jones Transportation Average should also be moving in the same direction. This confirmation helps ensure that the trend is not just a temporary anomaly.

Lastly, the Dow Theory highlights the significance of volume in confirming trends. According to Dow, a trend is more likely to be sustainable if it is accompanied by high trading volume. This means that a large number of investors are participating in the trend, adding credibility to its strength and longevity.

These principles remain valid today, providing a solid foundation for understanding market behavior. In fact, our company has built an MT5 expert advisor that implements these timeless principles.

This expert advisor is designed to work on all stock CFDs. It scans a customizable list of up to 500 assets (symbols), automatically identifying and prioritizing those that align with the Dow Theory principles. The expert advisor leverages the core tenets of the Dow Theory, such as identifying and confirming trends.

For more information, you can check out our product here.

If you have any more questions or need further assistance, feel free to ask!







