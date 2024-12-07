AMA Bands EA v2

I had this EA produced by an expert. No grid or martingale, just pure trend following.

The arrows of the indicator used on the chart indicate trading signals in trend following. You can find the indicator in the comments. My trading signal is generated when the indicated arrow direction changes. A trade is then kept open until the arrow direction changes again. If the arrow then changes in the opposite direction, the previous position must be closed automatically and a new position opened in the current arrow direction. I have also added a SL/TP, a trailing stop and a time filter.

I recommend using the EA for gold on the daily chart. But you can also use multiple charts at the same time if you adjust SL and trailing. A strong trending market is important.

The attached strategy test is from January 2021 to November 2024, with 0.01 lot size.

Before you buy AMA Bands EA, please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses). Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.



