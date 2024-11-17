Import and Export Global Variables

Overview:
The WWImportExportGV is a versatile and efficient utility designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) users to manage global variables effortlessly. With this tool, traders can easily export all global variables from their terminal to a CSV file or import them into another terminal, ensuring seamless synchronization between trading environments.

Features:

  • Export Mode: Automatically extracts all global variables from the current MT5 terminal and saves them to a CSV file. This file can be shared or transferred to another terminal for further use.
  • Import Mode: Reads global variables from a previously saved CSV file and restores them into the current terminal, recreating the exact setup in seconds.
  • User-Friendly Selection: Includes an input parameter to toggle between Import and Export modes, allowing traders to switch functionalities with ease.
  • CSV Compatibility: Stores variables in a standard CSV format, enabling users to view or edit the file in spreadsheet applications like Excel.
  • Seamless Workflow: Ideal for traders managing multiple MT5 terminals, allowing quick transfer of critical settings between installations.

How to Use:

  1. Set Mode: Choose either Import or Export mode via the input parameter.
  2. Export Process: Run the utility in Export Mode to save global variables to a CSV file in the MQL5/Files folder.
  3. Transfer File: Move the generated CSV file to the MQL5/Files folder of the target terminal.
  4. Import Process: Run the utility in Import Mode to load global variables into the target terminal.

Benefits:

  • Save time by automating the transfer of global variables.
  • Ensure consistency across multiple MT5 terminals.
  • Maintain a backup of global variables for added security.

Note: Ensure the MQL5/Files folder is correctly accessed in both source and target terminals for the smooth operation of this utility.


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5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Wonder Wizard EA
Borja Mayoral Arauz
5 (1)
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This Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully autonomous trading solution designed for major market reversals with integrated self-learning algorithms. Using neural network analysis of historical trades and recent price action over the past month, the EA continuously adapts to changing market conditions, optimizing its approach in real-time. User Configuration: To enhance ease of use, input parameters are minimized and structured as follows: Symbols: Comma-separated list of symbols the EA should operate
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