Import and Export Global Variables

Overview:

The WWImportExportGV is a versatile and efficient utility designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) users to manage global variables effortlessly. With this tool, traders can easily export all global variables from their terminal to a CSV file or import them into another terminal, ensuring seamless synchronization between trading environments.

Features:

Export Mode: Automatically extracts all global variables from the current MT5 terminal and saves them to a CSV file. This file can be shared or transferred to another terminal for further use.

Automatically extracts all global variables from the current MT5 terminal and saves them to a CSV file. This file can be shared or transferred to another terminal for further use. Import Mode: Reads global variables from a previously saved CSV file and restores them into the current terminal, recreating the exact setup in seconds.

Reads global variables from a previously saved CSV file and restores them into the current terminal, recreating the exact setup in seconds. User-Friendly Selection: Includes an input parameter to toggle between Import and Export modes, allowing traders to switch functionalities with ease.

Includes an input parameter to toggle between and modes, allowing traders to switch functionalities with ease. CSV Compatibility: Stores variables in a standard CSV format, enabling users to view or edit the file in spreadsheet applications like Excel.

Stores variables in a standard CSV format, enabling users to view or edit the file in spreadsheet applications like Excel. Seamless Workflow: Ideal for traders managing multiple MT5 terminals, allowing quick transfer of critical settings between installations.

How to Use:

Set Mode: Choose either Import or Export mode via the input parameter. Export Process: Run the utility in Export Mode to save global variables to a CSV file in the MQL5/Files folder. Transfer File: Move the generated CSV file to the MQL5/Files folder of the target terminal. Import Process: Run the utility in Import Mode to load global variables into the target terminal.

Benefits:

Save time by automating the transfer of global variables.

Ensure consistency across multiple MT5 terminals.

Maintain a backup of global variables for added security.

Note: Ensure the MQL5/Files folder is correctly accessed in both source and target terminals for the smooth operation of this utility.



