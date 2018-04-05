Spiderpro2

Spider PRO EA - Powerful Forex Trading Assistant, Achieving 150% Annual Growth!

Spider EA is a forex trading assistant focusing on the GBP/USD or EUR/AUD 1-hour currency pair. It adopts the latest trading patterns, bringing significant returns to investors.

Core advantages:

Highly accurate trading strategy: Achieved 300% growth in the past year;

Start trading with just $100Cent or $1000STD initial capital;

Uses real tick Forward Test data to ensure the authenticity and effectiveness of the results.

Our EA It has fixed take profit and stop loss. It can also use trailing stop loss to increase profits. It has a very high order volume. It is safe and reliable.

Join us and experience the outstanding performance of Spider PRO EA, achieving stable investment returns.Start your trading journey now and let LuminaI EA create wealth for you!
Wishing you successful trading!

Recommended products
EventStraddleMarket
Kohei Takahashi
Experts
EventStraddle - scheduled-event breakout with an ATR trailing stop WHAT IT DOES The EA places a two-sided stop bracket a short time before a scheduled economic release, keeps the side that the market breaks through, cancels the other one, and trails the winner with an ATR-based stop. It is idle the rest of the time. HOW IT WORKS 1. A few minutes before a release (ArmLeadSec, 15 minutes by default) the EA    reads ATR(H1,14) and places a buy stop and a sell stop at +/- 1.0 ATR. 2. The stop los
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
SCIPIO AI is my Automatic trading BOT created after over 20 years of experience in the financial markets, it automates 100% of the TRADING activity, entry, management, stop loss, day after day the TRADER does not have to do anything. This EA opens only 1 TRADE at a time and immediately sets the STOP LOSS very close, it does not use grid or martingale, one trade at a time so it avoids large DRAW DONW. It uses artificial intelligence to identify the best moment to open the TRADE (LONG + SHORT)
Dynamic TP XAU Scalper
Thanaporn Janbuala
Experts
EA Name: Dynamic Hybrid Scalper (XAU Specialist) "A Synergistic Blend of Trend Following and Smart Grid Logic for Consistent Gold Trading" Key Highlights Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Triple-layer trend analysis that monitors the High Timeframe (HTF) trend down to the specific entry Signal Timeframe for maximum precision. 5-Factor Signal Confirmation: A sophisticated filtering system using five core metrics: EMA Trend, RSI, MACD, ADX Strength, and Price Action Breakout. Dynamic Lot Managemen
AutoSmartPro MT5
Alexandru Chirila
5 (1)
Experts
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader4 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT5 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market movements by initiating multiple t
Imperium Pattern EA for MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQN5LTd91rk&amp ;t=2s This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoe
Tralalelo EA
Brian Mutuku Mwanthi
Experts
STOP TRADING ALONE. LET THE ALGORITHM HUNT PROFITS. TIRED OF MISSING THE MOVES? WATCHING PRICE FILL GAPS... WITHOUT YOU? MANUALLY MARKING FVGs AT 3 AM? GETTING STOPPED OUT BY NOISE? THIS EA DOES IT ALL. AUTOMATICALLY. 24/7. WHAT SMART MONEY KNOWS (AND YOU'RE ABOUT TO EXPLOIT) When institutions move billions, they leave GAPS in price. These "Fair Value Gaps" are like brea
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Introducing SchermanActionPro: The New Automated Trading Bot from Automatictrading Automatictrading is proud to present SchermanActionPro! Featured Features:  • Configurable Indicators: Adjust the averages and the number of candles according to Ivan's recommendations.  • Operational Flexibility: Choose between purchases and sales.  • Profit Taking: Fixed options, based on ATR or contrary signal.  • Loss Stop: Configurable fixed, according to ATR or by contrary signal.  • Lot Types: Fixed lot se
Trader Scalper
Florin Tudor
Experts
KING GOLD SCALPER – PROFESSIONAL TRADER SCALPER EA Trade Gold Like a Pro. Execute Like an Institution. King Gold Scalper is an institutional-style MT5 algorithm built for XAUUSD, plus Forex, Indices, and Stocks—made for traders who want precise entries, strict risk control, and adaptive execution in real market conditions.  It’s a price action + volume + liquidity system focused on momentum exhaustion and high-probability reversals, Self inprove sistem sophisticated. -To TEST ON DEMO or for set
SwapSurfer Precision Trend Trading for USDJPY
Daniel Boloc Olaru
Experts
Precision Trend Trading for USDJPY SwapSurfer is a high level grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered to capture high-probability structural trends on the USDJPY H1 timeframe (or any swap-giving instruments). While most retail traders are caught in the "noise," SwapSurfer uses a structural-tracking engine to identify high-probability levels and execute trades only when the momentum is confirmed, usually leaving the trade on for multiple days, collecting swap (this EA does not sell short, o
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (24)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
P S Technical Tradingbot
Trader-09 Schumacher
Experts
The underlying P.S.-Technical Trading bot is a computer program written in the MQL5 language. The P.S.-Technical Trading bot is a fully automated trading robot based on the two developed technical indicators, ADX and Parabolic SAR, developed by technical analyst Welles Wilder Jr. If you want to learn more about this, I recommend the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" which was published in 1978. In addition, the trading bot eliminates all too understandable emotions during trad
RSI Stocks Rebound
Alexandru Chirila
4 (1)
Experts
RSI Stocks Rebound The Dollar Cost Average with RSI Expert Advisor (EA) combines the power of the Dollar Cost Average (DCA) strategy with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to optimize entry and exit points for trades. This EA is specifically designed for traders who want to take advantage of market conditions, using the RSI to trigger buy signals during market dips and executing a DCA strategy to accumulate positions when the market continues to move against them. All Products   |   Co
Hyperion Quantum Pulse
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
HYPERION QUANTUM PULSE  100-Point Signal Score + ATR-Adaptive Trend Intelligence (Gold + Forex) Hyperion Quantum Pulse  is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor powered by a proprietary 100-Point Signal Score System. Named after Hyperion, the Greek Titan of Light and celestial observation, this EA illuminates the market with multi-indicator intelligence and executes ONLY when all signals converge with overwhelming confidence. Unlike simple EAs that rely on a single indicator, Hyperion calcula
CrossPluse Dynamic ATR
Steven Wong Sing Seng
Experts
CrossPulse Dynamic ATR CrossPulse is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines classic MACD crossover signals with ATR-based recovery position management. It is built for traders who want a rule-based scalping system with clear entry logic and configurable risk limits. HOW IT WORKS ENTRY (new position) • Long: MACD golden cross confirmed on the previous bar (MACD line crosses above Signal). • Short: MACD death cross confirmed
Fully Automatic Bot BUY
Vladimir Levchenko
Experts
A fully automated trading system based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot). Link to the second bot (Sell-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78678?source=Site+Market+Product+Page The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle. The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal. The developer assumes obligation
US100 Nasdaq EA
Babak Alamdar
4.43 (14)
Experts
Buy not a backtest, but a real trading system      Live Signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Backtesting should be done ONLY on REAL TICKS, otherwise it will be incorrect. Join the public chat group:  Click here Welcome to the   US100 Nasdaq EA US100 Nasdaq EA: Your Edge in the Fast-Growing Nasdaq The US100, also known as USTech or Nasdaq, stands out as one of the most challenging indices due to its rapid growth over recent years and its
Golden Gold Premium EA
Ammar Nahil Haj Ali
Experts
GOLDEN GOLD PREMIUM EA – Precision Multi-Timeframe Gold Trading Algorithm Golden Gold Premium is an institutional-grade automated trading system engineered specifically to handle the unique liquidity and volatility profiles of Gold (XAUUSD) . By combining higher-timeframe macro trend confirmation with lower-timeframe pulse execution, this EA filters out market noise and executes trades only when momentum and algorithmic trend alignment offer optimal probability. Built upon strict risk disc
Sovereign Shield EA XAU
Abdelilah Ait Nassar
Experts
Sovereign Shield Prop EA: Institutional Drawdown Defense Sovereign Shield is a quantitative recovery engine built specifically for the strict drawdown parameters of modern Proprietary Trading Firms. A primary cause of evaluation failure is static algorithmic exposure during unpredictable macro-economic trends. Sovereign Shield addresses this by deploying a proprietary, volatility-adjusted recovery matrix. It continuously monitors price exhaustion and dynamically recalculates its exposure distan
SwiftCap Trinity EA MT5
Hassan Sarfraz
Experts
SwiftCap Trinity EA | Multi-Strategy MT5 EA for Gold & Prop Firm Trading SwiftCap Trinity EA is a professional-grade multi-strategy MT5 Expert Advisor that combines four independent trading systems into one unified and disciplined framework. Instead of relying on a single strategy or market condition, Trinity is built to adapt. It delivers a balanced, structured, and consistent automated trading approach across different market environments. No set files required. Fully compatible with Prop Fi
Pips Architect EA
Carl Marvin Fajardo
Experts
Pips Architect EA for MT5 Pips Architect EA is a disciplined XAUUSD trading system designed for traders who want structured entries, controlled execution, and stronger protection features. This Expert Advisor is built specifically for XAUUSD and uses an internal Custom Trend Validator Bias together with pending order execution to follow market direction with more control. Instead of blindly chasing price, it waits for alignment, validates conditions, and places trades using a more calculated app
HASuperTrendADX
Steven Wong Sing Seng
Experts
HA Supertrend ADX is a MetaTrader 5 trend Expert Advisor inspired by the TradingView Heikin Ashi Supertrend ADX concept. It combines Heikin Ashi candle alignment, Supertrend direction on HA prices, and an ADX strength filter. Features • Heikin Ashi trend confirmation • Supertrend on Heikin Ashi OHLC (TradingView-style) • ADX minimum threshold with optional DI+ / DI- filter • Supertrend flip exit and/or ATR trailing stop • Optional initial ATR stop loss • Margin cap and maximum lot limit • XAU
Fully Automatic Bot SELL
Vladimir Levchenko
Experts
A fully automated trading system   based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot). Link to the second bot (Buy-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78152?source=Site+Market+Product+Page The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle.   The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal. The developer assumes obligat
Immortal MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
The EA is based on   trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:
Omega AI MT5
Irina Selivanevskaia
1 (4)
Experts
Omega AI Neural EA: Cognitive Algorithmic Complex for XAUUSD Based on LLM-Consensus and Interactive Contextual Analysis Real-Time Monitoring: The effectiveness of the system's cognitive algorithms is confirmed on a live trading account. You can independently audit the operational activity, current statistics, and equity dynamics of Omega AI Neural EA at the following link:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361385 Pricing Dynamics & Limited Licenses: The project is implemented in a limited access
GoldEdge Pro Showtime
Vittaya Klangpimanarkart
Experts
GoldEdge Pro – Smart Pullback Trading System GoldEdge Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD, focusing on pullback and dip-detection strategies within established market trends. The system is built to identify temporary price retracements and execute trades with structured confirmation and risk control. Core Trading Concept GoldEdge Pro is based on a pullback trading methodology: 1. Dip Detection Engine The system identifies short-term market retracements using EMA alignment (8 /
AuriON AI System EA MT5
Aung Kaung Htet
2.67 (3)
Experts
AuriON AI System EA Trading Reinvented by Intelligence. Important: After purchasing, please send me a private message to receive your personalized installation package and setup instructions. Current Offer: Next 10 copies available for $449 , then price increases to $599 . I. Introduction AuriON is a cognitive trading system that integrates algorithmic execution, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. It is built on the Deep Neural Cognition framework with an embedded Multilayer GPT Inte
Bat Structure Pro
Batsaikhan Ayushjav
Experts
MAJOR UPDATE v30.0: THE GOLD EDITION Welcome to BAT PRO v30.0! This massive update has been completely rewritten and optimized EXCLUSIVELY for GOLD (XAUUSD) . After thousands of hours of testing, the core logic is now more precise, focusing on advanced risk management and smart profit-taking. Key Features in v30.0: 100% Gold Focused: Specifically tuned for XAUUSD volatility. Smart Risk Management: Advanced Trailing Stop and Break-Even logic to protect your capital. Prop Firm Ready: Succes
Titan Gold Scalper Bot
Luai Mohammad Amin Azab
Experts
TITAN GOLD SCALPER BOT v2.19 The Precision Algorithm for XAUUSD Dominance Step into the next era of algorithmic trading with Titan Gold Scalper Bot . Specifically engineered for the volatile nature of the Gold market (XAUUSD), this version 2.19 represents a pinnacle in automated execution, combining aggressive scalping logic with institutional-grade protection protocols. WHAT’S NEW IN v2.19? Smart Time-Exit Protocol: An innovative feature that automatically liquidates stale positions after a sp
GoldEdge Pro Ultimate
Vittaya Klangpimanarkart
Experts
GoldEdge AI – Multi-Strategy Adaptive Trading System ️ GoldEdge AI – Parameter Setup Guide Introduction This guide explains how to configure the main parameters of the EA to match your trading style and risk preference. It is recommended to test settings in the Strategy Tester or Demo account before using on a live account. After purchase, feel free to contact us to receive the full setup guide and recommended configurations for optimal performance. Overview GoldEdge AI is a multi-str
Supergold XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Supergold is a professional automated trading solution developed specifically for traders seeking consistency, protection, and intelligent trade management in the gold market. Designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, the system combines advanced risk management technologies, adaptive trading logic, and comprehensive account protection mechanisms to create a reliable trading environment for both private traders and prop firm participants. Unlike many systems that rely on outdated mark
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (46)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Sentinel MT5
Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
Experts
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
XAU Sniper Pro
Duy Van Nguy
4 (5)
Experts
XAU Sniper Pro — Triple-Strategy Liquidity Sweep EA for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 Most gold trading systems rely on lagging indicators and end up entering after the move has already happened. XAU Sniper Pro takes the opposite approach: it waits for price to sweep key liquidity levels — triggering stop orders and taking retail traders out — then enters the reversal as the move exhausts itself. This is the mechanism behind many institutional-style moves on gold, automated and systematized into three
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies.    *** SPECIAL PROMOTIONAL PRICE!!!    *** DON'T MISS OUT! GET THIS SPECIAL OFFER !
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
Experts
Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1200 . [  Live Signal +14 Months  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , built on a breakout strategy . Breakouts on Gold offer some of the best entry opportunities: key levels are broken almost every day. The problem is that far from every one of them follows through. This is exactly the problem Aero solves: it is an advanced system for identifying the breakouts that a
Squid X
Duy Van Nguy
5 (5)
Experts
Squid X - Professional Gold Trading Solution Squid X   is a specialized Expert Advisor designed for   XAUUSD (Gold)   trading, combining advanced technical analysis with robust risk management. Engineered for precision, it is suitable for both personal growth accounts and Prop Firm challenges. Live signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2375199 Key Features: Advanced Technical Logic:   Automatically analyzes market structure using   Price Action ,   Trendlines ,   Fibonacci Retracements , an
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
More from author
Spiderpro
Paitoon Noparat
Experts
Spider PRO EA - Powerful Forex Trading Assistant, Achieving 150% Annual Growth! Spider EA is a forex trading assistant focusing on the GBP/USD or EUR/AUD 1-hour currency pair. It adopts the latest trading patterns, bringing significant returns to investors. Core advantages: Highly accurate trading strategy: Achieved 300% growth in the past year; Start trading with just $100Cent or $1000STD initial capital; Uses real tick Forward Test data to ensure the authenticity and effectiveness of the r
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review