Sessions Premium
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Overview
Multiple Session Support
- Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00)
- London Session (Default: 08:00-16:30)
- New York Session (Default: 13:30-22:00)
- Sydney Session (Default: 22:00-07:00)
Advanced Customization Options
- Individual session toggle controls
- Customizable time ranges for each session
- Personalized color selection for each session
- Adjustable box transparency (0-255)
- Option to fill or outline session boxes
Visual Enhancement
- Clear session boundaries visualization
- Automatic high/low price range detection
- Real-time updates with market movements
- Smooth chart integration
- Non-intrusive design that doesn't interfere with other indicators
User-Friendly Features
- Easy-to-use interface
- Simple installation process
- Minimal CPU usage
- Auto-refresh functionality
- Clean and professional appearance
Technical Specifications
- Compatible with MT5 platform
- Works with all timeframes
- Suitable for any trading instrument
- Real-time calculation and updates
- Memory-efficient design
Trading Benefits
1. Market Timing Optimization
2. Risk Management
3. Strategy Enhancement
Customization Guide
1. Session Management
- Enable/disable individual sessions
- Adjust session times to match your trading preferences
- Customize look and feel for each session independently
2. Visual Settings
- Set custom colors for each session
- Adjust transparency levels
- Choose between filled or outlined boxes
3.Display Options
- Clean interface without cluttering your charts
- Easy-to-read session boundaries
- Automatic scaling with chart timeframes
Perfect For
- Day traders
- Swing traders
- Institutional traders
- Forex traders
- Commodity traders
- Stock traders
- Educational institutions
- Trading desks
Technical Support
- Comprehensive documentation
- Easy installation guide
- Regular updates
This professional-grade indicator combines functionality with ease of use, making it an essential tool for traders who need to stay aware of global market sessions. Its flexibility and customization options ensure it can be adapted to any trading style or strategy.
В настройках по умолчанию стоит 10 дней , а по факту показывает 7 дней ,изменение в большую сторону не работает. Самопроизвольно пропадает видимость сессий на 1-2 минуты, потом появляется. При запуске терминала индикатор не сразу работает, требуется время для прогрузки. Деньги на ветер