Trade Saver Service
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 6 December 2024
Trade Saver Service
Application Type: Service
Application Features: Automated search and saving of trading results for multiple systems into text files for further analysis
About the Application
The service automatically saves the results of closed positions for a list of trading systems into text files, creating a personalized file for each system.
How to Use
Parameters:
- LOG_LEVEL - Logging level in the terminal’s Experts section. DEBUG provides the most detailed logs, while ERROR provides minimal information.
- MAGIC_LIST - A list of system identifiers (Magic Numbers) separated by commas, for which results need to be saved for further analysis.
- TRADE_FILES_PATH - Path to the directory containing files with results from previous trades (relative to <Data folder>/MQL5/Files/ ).
- WORK_PERIOD - Frequency of execution in seconds.
Run the service. As a result, after each calculation, you will have up-to-date files with the trading system results.
Algorithm
- Extract the list of systems from MAGIC_LIST for which results need to be saved.
- Retrieve the sets of closed positions from the terminal database for each system in MAGIC_LIST.
- Retrieve the sets of closed positions from files named <MAGIC>.csv in the directory TRADE_FILES_PATH.
- Merge the sets of closed positions from the terminal database and the files.
- Write the merged sets of closed positions back into <MAGIC>.csv files for each system.
Additional
The service is designed as a helper tool for working with analytical services by Semyon Racheev, such as the Optimal F Service.