Trade Saver Service



Application Type: Service

Application Features: Automated search and saving of trading results for multiple systems into text files for further analysis

About the Application

The service automatically saves the results of closed positions for a list of trading systems into text files, creating a personalized file for each system.

How to Use

Parameters:

LOG_LEVEL - Logging level in the terminal’s Experts section. DEBUG provides the most detailed logs, while ERROR provides minimal information.

Logging level in the terminal’s Experts section. DEBUG provides the most detailed logs, while ERROR provides minimal information. MAGIC_LIST - A list of system identifiers (Magic Numbers) separated by commas, for which results need to be saved for further analysis.

A list of system identifiers (Magic Numbers) separated by commas, for which results need to be saved for further analysis. TRADE_FILES_PATH - Path to the directory containing files with results from previous trades (relative to <Data folder>/MQL5/Files/ ).

Path to the directory containing files with results from previous trades (relative to <Data folder>/MQL5/Files/ ). WORK_PERIOD - Frequency of execution in seconds.

Run the service. As a result, after each calculation, you will have up-to-date files with the trading system results.

Algorithm

Extract the list of systems from MAGIC_LIST for which results need to be saved. Retrieve the sets of closed positions from the terminal database for each system in MAGIC_LIST. Retrieve the sets of closed positions from files named <MAGIC>.csv in the directory TRADE_FILES_PATH. Merge the sets of closed positions from the terminal database and the files. Write the merged sets of closed positions back into <MAGIC>.csv files for each system.

Additional

The service is designed as a helper tool for working with analytical services by Semyon Racheev, such as the Optimal F Service.



