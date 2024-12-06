Trade Saver Service

Trade Saver Service

Application Type: Service
Application Features: Automated search and saving of trading results for multiple systems into text files for further analysis

About the Application

The service automatically saves the results of closed positions for a list of trading systems into text files, creating a personalized file for each system.

How to Use

Parameters:

  • LOG_LEVEL - Logging level in the terminal’s Experts section. DEBUG provides the most detailed logs, while ERROR provides minimal information.
  • MAGIC_LIST - A list of system identifiers (Magic Numbers) separated by commas, for which results need to be saved for further analysis.
  • TRADE_FILES_PATH - Path to the directory containing files with results from previous trades (relative to <Data folder>/MQL5/Files/ ).
  • WORK_PERIOD - Frequency of execution in seconds.

Run the service. As a result, after each calculation, you will have up-to-date files with the trading system results.

Algorithm

  1. Extract the list of systems from MAGIC_LIST for which results need to be saved.
  2. Retrieve the sets of closed positions from the terminal database for each system in MAGIC_LIST.
  3. Retrieve the sets of closed positions from files named <MAGIC>.csv in the directory TRADE_FILES_PATH.
  4. Merge the sets of closed positions from the terminal database and the files.
  5. Write the merged sets of closed positions back into <MAGIC>.csv files for each system.

Additional

The service is designed as a helper tool for working with analytical services by Semyon Racheev, such as the Optimal F Service.


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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Test Trade Saver Script Application Type: Script Application Functions: Saves test results cache file data into text files About the Application The script extracts trading results from a test system cache file and saves them into text files for further analysis. How to Use Parameters: LOG_LEVEL -  Logging level in the Experts terminal section. DEBUG provides the most detailed information, while ERROR gives the minimum. CUSTOM_MAGIC_NUMBER - The system identifier (Magic Number) used to save resu
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Optimal F Service Application Type: Service Application Functions: Calculation of the optimal fraction and trade volume to achieve maximum growth of the equity curve, based on the results of previous trades. About this app Capital management is the most crucial and often underestimated component of any trading system. Proper capital management can enhance—and sometimes significantly improve—the performance of your trading algorithm. This application automatically calculates the optimal fractio
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