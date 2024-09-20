History CSV Reader MT5

Hello Traders.

This product is for you who like to copy a signal on MQL5.
Before you go dive deeper, copy some signal and waste some money, it will be better if you know how the signal provider trading style, right?
Sometimes its hard to read history by list and table, it will be easier when you see the position on the chart.


So, this simple utility will help you to plot any history on MQL signal to your trading view. You can analyze how the signal works, and you are able to see how and when the signal provider take a trade.


HOW TO USE

- download signal history from MQL
- edit the file
- save as file with ANSI format
- put it in Files folder
- open MT5 -> load the utility
- set File Name with your filename.csv
- DONE



*Feel free to contact me if you have any doubt and question.



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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Simple Telegram Notification
Rian Rassetiadi
Utilities
Simple Telegram Notification – Stay Informed on Your MT5 Trading Activity! Stay connected with your MetaTrader 5 trading activity using Simple Telegram Notification , the Expert Advisor that sends real-time notifications to your Telegram app whenever orders are opened, modified, or closed . Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you’ll always be up-to-date with critical trading information. Key Features: Order Notifications : Receive instant Telegram alerts whenever an order is opened, mod
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