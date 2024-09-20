History CSV Reader MT5

Hello Traders.

This product is for you who like to copy a signal on MQL5.

Before you go dive deeper, copy some signal and waste some money, it will be better if you know how the signal provider trading style, right?

Sometimes its hard to read history by list and table, it will be easier when you see the position on the chart.



So, this simple utility will help you to plot any history on MQL signal to your trading view. You can analyze how the signal works, and you are able to see how and when the signal provider take a trade.





HOW TO USE



- download signal history from MQL

- edit the file

- save as file with ANSI format

- put it in Files folder

- open MT5 -> load the utility

- set File Name with your filename.csv

- DONE









*Feel free to contact me if you have any doubt and question.







