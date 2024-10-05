The Gold Trading EA

The Gold Trading EA is an Expert Advisor (EA) based on a cognitive model of the gold market. This EA adopts the most advanced cognitive model and a novel strategy built upon it, enabling precise identification of the market's current state.
The EA excels in understanding the market, which plays a crucial role in the effective implementation of its strategy.

 Signal ：

The core of this EA is the cognitive model. Instead of utilizing a machine learning architecture, the model is constructed using traditional methods to combine relevant feature attributes, effectively avoiding overfitting to historical data. The cognitive model can accurately identify market periods of uptrend, downtrend, and range-bound conditions. These three periods are further refined into 21 states, each employing different strategies. Test data spanning nearly four years indicates that this strategy has been quite successful.

Advantages:

  • Advanced cognitive model that effectively avoids overfitting to historical data.
  • A brand-new stop-loss and take-profit strategy, distinct from fixed stop-loss and conventional trailing stop-loss strategies. The EA adopts a pressure level stop-loss strategy and optimizes stop-losses for moves exceeding 20 pips, setting them within 20 pips. However, for certain stable trend states, stop-loss optimization within 20 pips is not applied. Take-profit is executed when the model detects a reversal trend based on price movements.

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD、 EURUSD 、GBPUSD、NASDAQ
  • Time Frame: H1 only
  • Minimum Deposit: $100
  • Account Type: Any

Risk Warning:

Past performance does not guarantee future profitability (the EA may also incur losses). The displayed backtesting results (such as screenshots) are based on nearly four years of test data and do not represent future EA performance. Please refrain from investing or taking risks that you cannot afford to lose.



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Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Gold Trend X
Thang Chu
5 (2)
Experts
Gold Trend X  Live Signal  (trading 1.5% Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio   for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timefra
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chenxun 2024.10.09 15:23 
 

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