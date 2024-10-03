LM Trader

1



Tired of fiddling with code or rigid strategies? LM Trader is here to make your life easier! This AI-driven trading assistant listens to you and trades based on your ideas and instructions. Whether you want to scalp, swing trade, or go all in with high-risk strategies, LM Trader’s got you covered.

Powered by OpenAI's GPT-4o, this EA takes your inputs – whether it’s a feeling about the market, a custom strategy, or even just some wild idea – and turns it into smart trading decisions. It's the ultimate sidekick for any trader!

Find the EA setup details here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759290

Why LM Trader is Your Next Trading Bestie

  • No Coding, Just You: Forget about writing code. Just tell LM Trader what you want to do, and it’ll execute your strategy like a pro. Whether you’re feeling bullish, bearish, or just want to try something new, LM Trader listens.
  • Flexible Strategies: You like to play it safe? Cool. Prefer high-risk, high-reward moves? Go for it. LM Trader doesn’t judge – it’ll run with whatever strategy you throw at it, from the cautious to the bold.
  • Custom Trading Time: Set your preferred trading hours! Whether you only want to trade during certain market sessions or avoid trading overnight, LM Trader adjusts to your schedule.
  • Adjustable Trade Check Intervals: Want your trades checked every 5 minutes? Every hour? No problem! You set the intervals, and LM Trader will adjust trades like a champ based on your preferred timing.

The Real Power of LM Trader – AI Agents and Custom Trading Instructions!

Here’s where it gets really good: LM Trader comes with a powerful AI agent system. These agents collaborate by analyzing market data, brainstorming strategies, and reaching a final trade decision based on your preferences. It’s like having an entire team of trading analysts on your side!

And you can give LM Trader custom trading instructions that reflect your personal approach to trading. Want to follow specific patterns? Have a feeling about upcoming news? Just type it in, and LM Trader will use those instructions to make smarter trades for you. It’s like having a trading assistant that totally gets you.

What LM Trader Can Do:

  • Auto-Trade at Candle Opens: LM Trader opens new trades automatically at the start of each candle on any time frame, based on the AI’s analysis.
  • Modify Trades Your Way: LM Trader checks open trades based on your schedule (which you control) and adjusts take profit, stop loss, or even closes trades when needed.
  • Max Open Trades Limit: Keep things neat by setting a max number of open trades, so it never gets out of hand.
  • Smart Volume Control: LM Trader adjusts the trade volume for you, ensuring it stays within your comfort zone.
  • News Awareness (Optional): LM Trader can keep an eye on important news (like US events) that could affect your trades. You decide if it should consider news or not.

Why LM Trader Rocks for All Traders

Whether you’re super experienced or just getting started, LM Trader is perfect because it takes all the hard work off your plate. No more staring at charts or second-guessing decisions. Just give it your ideas, your strategies, and even your gut feelings – and let it do the rest. Plus, you can change things up whenever you want!

  • AI That Follows Your Lead: You’re in control. LM Trader uses GPT-4o and AI agents to turn your instructions into smart, real-time trading decisions.
  • Customizable Strategies: You make the calls. High risk? Low risk? All-in? LM Trader works with whatever you want, no questions asked.


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Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Ionut Andrei
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Ionut Andrei 2025.03.17 15:01 
 

it's not working

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