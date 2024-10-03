



Tired of fiddling with code or rigid strategies? LM Trader is here to make your life easier! This AI-driven trading assistant listens to you and trades based on your ideas and instructions. Whether you want to scalp, swing trade, or go all in with high-risk strategies, LM Trader’s got you covered.

Powered by OpenAI's GPT-4o, this EA takes your inputs – whether it’s a feeling about the market, a custom strategy, or even just some wild idea – and turns it into smart trading decisions. It's the ultimate sidekick for any trader!



Find the EA setup details here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759290

Why LM Trader is Your Next Trading Bestie

No Coding, Just You : Forget about writing code. Just tell LM Trader what you want to do, and it’ll execute your strategy like a pro. Whether you’re feeling bullish, bearish, or just want to try something new, LM Trader listens.

: Forget about writing code. Just tell LM Trader what you want to do, and it’ll execute your strategy like a pro. Whether you’re feeling bullish, bearish, or just want to try something new, LM Trader listens. Flexible Strategies : You like to play it safe? Cool. Prefer high-risk, high-reward moves? Go for it. LM Trader doesn’t judge – it’ll run with whatever strategy you throw at it, from the cautious to the bold.

: You like to play it safe? Cool. Prefer high-risk, high-reward moves? Go for it. LM Trader doesn’t judge – it’ll run with whatever strategy you throw at it, from the cautious to the bold. Custom Trading Time : Set your preferred trading hours! Whether you only want to trade during certain market sessions or avoid trading overnight, LM Trader adjusts to your schedule.

: Set your preferred trading hours! Whether you only want to trade during certain market sessions or avoid trading overnight, LM Trader adjusts to your schedule. Adjustable Trade Check Intervals: Want your trades checked every 5 minutes? Every hour? No problem! You set the intervals, and LM Trader will adjust trades like a champ based on your preferred timing.

The Real Power of LM Trader – AI Agents and Custom Trading Instructions!

Here’s where it gets really good: LM Trader comes with a powerful AI agent system. These agents collaborate by analyzing market data, brainstorming strategies, and reaching a final trade decision based on your preferences. It’s like having an entire team of trading analysts on your side!

And you can give LM Trader custom trading instructions that reflect your personal approach to trading. Want to follow specific patterns? Have a feeling about upcoming news? Just type it in, and LM Trader will use those instructions to make smarter trades for you. It’s like having a trading assistant that totally gets you.

What LM Trader Can Do:

Auto-Trade at Candle Opens : LM Trader opens new trades automatically at the start of each candle on any time frame, based on the AI’s analysis.

: LM Trader opens new trades automatically at the start of each candle on any time frame, based on the AI’s analysis. Modify Trades Your Way : LM Trader checks open trades based on your schedule (which you control) and adjusts take profit, stop loss, or even closes trades when needed.

: LM Trader checks open trades based on your schedule (which you control) and adjusts take profit, stop loss, or even closes trades when needed. Max Open Trades Limit : Keep things neat by setting a max number of open trades, so it never gets out of hand.

: Keep things neat by setting a max number of open trades, so it never gets out of hand. Smart Volume Control : LM Trader adjusts the trade volume for you, ensuring it stays within your comfort zone.

: LM Trader adjusts the trade volume for you, ensuring it stays within your comfort zone. News Awareness (Optional): LM Trader can keep an eye on important news (like US events) that could affect your trades. You decide if it should consider news or not.

Why LM Trader Rocks for All Traders

Whether you’re super experienced or just getting started, LM Trader is perfect because it takes all the hard work off your plate. No more staring at charts or second-guessing decisions. Just give it your ideas, your strategies, and even your gut feelings – and let it do the rest. Plus, you can change things up whenever you want!

AI That Follows Your Lead : You’re in control. LM Trader uses GPT-4o and AI agents to turn your instructions into smart, real-time trading decisions.

: You’re in control. LM Trader uses and to turn your instructions into smart, real-time trading decisions. Customizable Strategies: You make the calls. High risk? Low risk? All-in? LM Trader works with whatever you want, no questions asked.



