Top and bottom indicators

This is an indicator that tracks price trends and can alert traders when the market exhibits abnormalities.

  1.  The indicator chart is marked with red and green colors. The background color of the chart is white and cannot be modified to other background colors.
  2. When the indicator color changes from red to green, it means that the market price has paused or even reversed. This is a reminder to traders of the possibility of short orders. When the indicator color changes from green to red, it means that the market price may rise, which reminds traders that this is a potential opportunity to go long.
  3. Traders should note that this indicator is composed of numerical values, and the values ​​have different sizes. Therefore, they should choose to go short when the value is larger and the signal changes from red to green, or when the value is smaller and the signal changes from green to red. Going long is a wise choice, rather than going short or long when it is close to the 0 axis.
  4. When to exit is a difficult problem. It tests the trader's trading level and whether the trader's mentality is greedy or cautious. In this regard, I think each one has different characteristics, and choosing the one that suits you best is the best, not the popular one.


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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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